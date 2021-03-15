By: Amil Imani

Friends and collogues have asked me why I have stopped writing articles related to Islam and its perpetual threat to the United States of America. My answer is simple. America has a much bigger problem than Islam.

For decades, the Democrat Party has shown by both words and deeds that they despise the U.S. Constitution while they bend over backwards to embrace Islamists, illegal aliens, and anyone who hates America and feels entitled. The left is interested only in power — even if it means sacrificing our safety and security. The current Democrat Party has declared war on traditional American values and is imposing their socialist betrayal in every area of our lives.

In his 1796 farewell address, George Washington warned future generations about the forces that could destroy our republic, and much of which rings true for today. Washington was rightly concerned about hyper-partisanship, excessive debt and entanglements in foreign wars. Washington stated, “The name of AMERICAN, which belongs to you, in your national capacity, must always exalt the just pride of PATRIOTISM, more than any appellation derived from local distinctions.”

President Washington’s fears for the future of America were justified, in particular, his concerns with respect to our political parties.

“Washington warned of “the baneful effects of the SPIRIT OF PARTY.” To Washington POLITICAL PARTIES were a deep threat to the health of the nation for they allowed “a small but artful and enterprising minority” to “put in the place of the delegated will of the Nation, the will of a party.”

Never in American history has a group of power hungry wolves, particularly, the Democrat Party, has done far greater harm to the country than has any foreign enemy. Yet, not all blame rests with them alone. Too often, their opposition party, establishment Republicans, has been far too eager to act as co-conspirators.

President Washington’s warnings to future generations of Americans was more than two hundred years ago. Many things have changed since his farewell address.

Today, America is being physically, culturally eroded and disintegrated. When the next generation of Americans are born, America as we know it will not look the same. Our elected

officials no longer work for We the People. Both US political parties have failed us.Clearly, they have their agenda, which is more important than serving their own constituents.

But the most recent betrayal—the worst and most outrageous—against the will of people occurred on November 3rd, 2020, when over seventy-four million (perhaps a great many more) Americans cast their votes to re-elect President Trump for his second term.

Trump’s striking victory was a reward for his tireless commitment to serving the American people. It was also the crowning achievement of an exceptional campaign whose brilliance and high tone demonstrated the vitality of our Constitutional Republic to the entire world while keeping them spellbound. In choosing Trump, the American people chose the path of change, openness, and optimism. They chose him because they wanted a leader who believed in them and believed in America. A leader who was willing and able to put an end to the corrupt decay of Washington, D. C. and an end to the Deep State.

At a time when the world is in torment and uncertainty, the American people—true to the values that have always been at the very core of America’s identity—strongly put their faith in President Trump and in the future.

Unfortunately, the Socialist-Democrats, under the pretense of Chinese virus hysteria, implemented a national, orchestrated drive to relax accountability in the voting process, and allowing massive mail-in ballots to pour in, which they evidently exploited with massive voter fraud that enabled them to flip a lopsided presidential election.

The release of a forensic audit of Dominion Voting Systems Software in Antrim County, Michigan has shown that the voting machines are “intentionally and purposefully designed with inherent errors to create systemic fraud and influence election results.”

The Socialist-Democrats were very persistent and resilient. They resorted to every devilish act and trick to end Trump’s presidency through massive voter fraud. But the evidence they left behind is overwhelming. Trump won this election in a huge landslide and the machine’s algorithm fraud was not enough for Biden to win, therefore the extra illegal mail-in ballots started flowing in at 2 am/ 3 am and even days after.

We are witnessing an international plot and a coup d’etat to exploit a manufactured virus to support a utopian society in order to steer in a New World Order.

“The ‘Occupation of America‘ was staged by Democrat activists whose first move after occupation due to a questionable election, with the help of the mainstream and social media, was to silence any and all dissent.”

Washington is corrupt. The military, the FBI, the CIA, the Justice Dept. the administrative state, and the judiciary were all out to get President Trump, and he had essentially no support in Congress from Republicans. So, the election was stolen in bright daylight and in front of billions of people worldwide.

Just for a second ponder on the mind-boggling irony of this fraudulent election. President Trump wins the election in a landslide. No question about it. The legislatures and courts ignored the evidence of fraud and the judiciary refused to even hear it. The heathen villains, who hijacked the White House, call up National Guard troops to protect them from a country that is livid about their stealing the election. Meanwhile, the thieves, send the National Guard troops to sleep in a cold garage, while the man who was cheated all the way around offers his hotel to the troops defending the thieves.

In short, Americans have an illegitimate President and a federal government that has proven itself to be harsh to its citizens; taking unconstitutional measures and issuing edicts that amount to nothing short of federally mandated self-destruction.

Meanwhile, China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, and terrorists worldwide celebrate as they watch America commit suicide as the Democrats use a sharp knife to slit the throats of true, American values.

