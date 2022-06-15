By Bradlee Dean



June 15, 2022

“The very ones that are creating the “gun free” zones are the ones responsible for the crimes that they are decrying.”

It has been reported most recently that a said representative yelled “Spare me the b#** s#@# about constitutional rights.”

Congressman David Cicilline told House Republicans they should “spare me the b.s. about Constitutional rights,” during a debate on gun control Thursday.

The Rhode Island representative refused to yield his time during the outburst, while discussing legislation related to “red flag” laws, that would allow the government and law enforcement to confiscate firearms from anyone deemed to be a danger to themselves or others.

“You know who didn’t have due process?” Cicilline continued. “You know who didn’t have their constitutional right to life respected? The kids at Parkland, and Sandy Hook, and Uvalde and Buffalo, and the list goes on and on.”

First off, Americans, there is no gun debate. They have, not a one of them from the president down, no right to strip you of your God-given rights (Psalm 94:20).

Secondly, are not these same said representatives, the ones claiming to protect the innocent, also the very ones for illegally sanctioning the murder of the innocent in the womb (Proverbs 6:17)?

Thirdly, do these that are creating these debates over gun confiscation using mass murderers represent the law-abiding gun owners? Not all, but the law abiders are always the ones accused of the crimes of the guilty (Proverbs 17:15).

Are you paying attention to the fact that it is these said representatives who are creating illegal policies to undermine Americans’ ability to protect themselves? Gun free zones is where 94-98% mass shootings take place (1 Samuel 13:22).

In conclusion: Instead of debating what is not lawfully admissible, then let’s go to where it is admissible. When it comes to condemning the guilty, and that is in dealing with these said representatives that are representing their highest bidders, we should be impeaching and prosecuting (Article II, Section 4; Article I, Section 3, Clause 7 U.S. Constitution) them for their crimes against the innocent (Deuteronomy 25:1).

