by Servando Gonzalez“War is the continuation of politics by other means.” —Carl Von Clausewitz

Soon after the detonation of the first nuclear device in New Mexico, the US military classified wars into three categories Atomic, Chemical, Biological (ABC). The destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki[1] pushed the Soviet Union and other countries into developing their own nuclear weapons, which made trigger-happy CFR agents at the Pentagon to be little cautious about its use. Chemical warfare was used in WWII, but it was found to be a very unreliable war tool. Just a change in wind direction can turn you into a target of your own weapon.

Nevertheless, the US used it during the Vietnam War. As expected, Agent Orange not only killed Vietnamese soldiers and civilians, but also many American soldiers. In contrast, bacteriological warfare is very old. Probably its earliest use in America was when North American colonists gave American Indians blankets and linens contaminated with smallpox.

But biowarfare shares the same risks chemical warfare has: it can easily turn against its users. This explains why it has not been extensively used. Nevertheless, you don’t need to be a believer in conspiracy theories to accept the fact that the AIDS virus was created in a biowarfare lab and tested in Africa to decimate some local populations. Unfortunately, the AIDS virus found a receptive host in homosexuals.

Everything indicates that the Corona virus is the product of a biowarfare lab. There are two biowarfare labs in Wuhan, China.[2] The fact that the virus sits in an HIV envelope indicates it was engineered. Recombination events cannot to be produced just by chance in nature. The spread of the Wuhan Corona virus may have happened by accident.[3] It may may have happened by design, as a population control tool the Chicomms used to decimate its own population. It may also have been a tool used by the US Government against China. It may have been an attempt by CFR globalist agents in the US military[4] to create an artificial crisis which eventually will overthrow President Trump.[5]

Whatever its origin, the anti-Trump crowd has politicized the Corona virus by pushing the death numbers of the world onto Trump’s lap.[6] Their climate change operation did not work, so it has become obvious that they are using the Corona virus as a political warfare weapon to get rid of President Trump, because there’s no other way the Democrats can win. The bottom line, however, is that despite all efforts of the CFR-controlled mainstream media, the Corona virus has proved to be no more lethal than the previous flu viruses that have affected us. What is new, however, is that the Conspirators have changed the Corona virus into a war tool to overthrow President Donald Trump. The anti-American globalist conspirators have changed a biowarfare weapon into a political warfare weapon whose main effect is fear. Apparently, they planned to use it as a false flag operation the same way CFR globalist gents Bush and Cheney used the 9/11 psywar as a pretext to reduce our freedoms.

So, actually we are not fighting a war against a contagious disease, but a political war against the American people. The main tool of this war is fear. But, as President Roosevelt clearly expressed in his first inaugural address in March 4, 1933, “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.” We must not let the fear mongers control our lives.

I’d bet that if, God forbid, President Trump resigns and the Liberal “progressive” fearmongers manage to bring their beloved Barry Soetoro (a.k.a. Barack Obama) back to the White House, the present crisis would dissolve as if by magic in less that 24 hours. Mark my words!

By the way, even though it is not mentioned in the medical literature, one of the virus’ side effects seems to be diarrhea. This explains why Americans, some of them risking serious bodily harm, have bought mountains of toilet paper that will keep their needs covered for the next quinquennium.[7]

© 2020 Servando Gonzales – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Servando Gonzales: servandoglez05@yahoo.com

Footnotes:

1. Following advice from Secretary of State Edward Stettinius (CFR), Secretary of War Henry Stimson (CFR), and General George Marshall (CFR), President Truman (not a CFR member) ordered dropping atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Nagasaki, where no military installation was located, was the site of the largest Christian community in Japan.

2. Bill Gertz, “Virus-hit Wuhan has two laboratories linked to Chinese bio-warfare program.” The Washington Times, Jan 24, 20202.

3. There happens to be a Chinese Bioweapons laboratory about 20 km from Wuhan, (the Epicenter of Covid19 virus) which was built in 2016. The fact that Corona virus originated 20 kilometers from a newly built bio-warfare lab cannot be the product of a coincidence to just dismiss and call it a conspiracy theory.

4. Keep in mind that the good folks at Fort Detrick, Maryland were the ones who brought us the Anthrax outbreak of 2001 as well as Lyme disease and HIV. See, “HIV ‘Created by Scientist’ for Biological Warfare, Nobel Peace Prize Winner Says,” KHN Morning Brief, October 1, 2004.

5. In November 2019, the Gates Foundation held a simulation scenario called Event 201. It simulated an outbreak of a “zoonotic “coronavirus”. “Zoonatic” would be the spread of disease through animals (vertebrates). The scenario ended at the 18-month point, with 65 million deaths. See [Link] In July, 2012, eugenicist Bill Gates (CFR) and his wife Melinda attended a “family planning” summit in London to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the First International Eugenics Congress. The event, co-hosted by the United Kingdom Department for International Development, included organizations such as Planned Parenthood, Marie Stopes International and the UN Populations Fund, as well as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. In February 2009, in a speech entitled “Innovating to Zero,” Gates made the following remark at a Conference in Long Beach: “The world today has 6.8 billion people … that’s headed up to about 9 billion. Now if we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care, reproductive health services, we could lower that by perhaps 10 or 15 percent.”

6. An interesting detail is that the very same people who are now desperately asking President Trump to take drastic measures to contain the Corona virus never pushed President Carter in 1980 to take similar measures to contain the AIDS virus. Of course, AIDS was a politically correct disease, while the Corona virus seemingly is not. See Hua Hsu, “Aids is a Bioweapon,” New York Magazine, Nov. 15, 2013, Paradoxically, the only country who took drastic measures to contain AIDS was the Castro government. After the first cases were detected in Cuba, the government created a special military units to detain the members of the social group seen as potential AIDS carriers. They were captured in the streets like mad dogs and forcefully interned in veritable concentration camps. Not surprisingly, nobody in Berkeley or San Francisco complained about it.

7. The toilet paper brouhaha is a clear indication that the whole Corona virus crisis (not the virus itself) is a political war operation some people are fueling to advance their evil agenda. On the other hand, it has evidenced how the moral fiber of most Americans has corroded to a point beyond salvation. The West was won without toilet paper. American soldiers won a war against the Nazis without toilet paper. But the new generations cannot live without it. What a shame!