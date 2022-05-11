By Bradlee Dean

May 11, 2022

“Today’s church wants to be raptured from responsibility.” -Leonard Ravenhill

If there is one reoccurring issue with the heretics in the Church of America today it is that of the rapture. This is the doctrine that is promoted that puts the people’s hope of being raptured from responsibility (Proverbs 13:13).

As if the Lord is going to raise up an army only to rapture them from the war that they have been called to wage (Psalm 78:9). Occupy until He comes, the Bible tells us (Psalm 94:16; Luke 19:13).

The rapture of which they speak, of course, does not scripturally or historically exist.

Enoch, Elijah and, upon His resurrection, Jesus were translated (Hebrew 11:5; 2 Kings 2:11; Acts 1:11).

If anyone deserved to be raptured it would have been that of the Christ and the 11 disciples that were martyred. Yet, somehow or another, and in their heretical minds through adding to Scripture, these structuralists attempt to justify that which is unjustifiable.

Matthew 24:36 tells us: “But of that day and hour knoweth no man, no, not the angels of heaven, but my Father only.”

In John 17:15 tells us: “I pray not that thou shouldest take them out of the world, but that thou shouldest keep them from the evil.”

Friends, the rapture is NOT a Biblical doctrine, period.

This is a doctrine that was invented in the 19th century in Ireland by James Darby.

James used to indoctrinate, through his Bible studies, his rich and nobles in Powerscourt where the rapture doctrine was developed (Galatians 1:6).

It is not a doctrine affirmed historically by any of the great confessions of the Christian faith. It is based upon a misinterpretation of certain passages found within Scripture.

Therefore, the rapture is simply created as an exit strategy for those who have refused to obey the Lord by keeping His commandments (Deuteronomy 28:63; Joshua 22:5).

[See DVD: Enemies Within: The Church]

[Facebook Video]

[Rumble Video]

© 2022 Bradlee Dean – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Bradlee Dean: Bradlee@SonsOfLibertyRadio.com