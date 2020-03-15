Roger Anghis

The leading Democrat candidate for president is none other than Bernie Sanders. A Senator that came out of nowhere in 2016 and gave Hillary a surprising run for her money. He would have won the nomination if the DNC hadn’t rigged the election for Hillary. The Clinton camp forcefully dismissed Sanders’s accusation and argued that his attacks had “gotten out of hand.” “As Senator Sanders faces nearly insurmountable odds, he is resorting to baseless accusations of illegal actions and poisoning the well for Democratic candidates up and down the ticket,”Robby Mook, Clinton’s campaign manager, said.

Although he eventually campaigned for Clinton after she clinched the nomination, Sanders spent the next several months claiming that the primary system was “rigged” against him, only to be roundly dismissed by party leadership. But according to Donna Brazile, who served as the interim D.N.C. chairwoman after Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s ouster, Sanders’s accusations were hardly baseless. In her new book, Hacks, an excerpt of which was published Thursday by Politico, Brazile says she found concrete “proof” that the Clinton campaign stacked the deck : an August 2015 document outlining the “Joint Fund-Raising Agreement between the D.N.C., the Hillary Victory Fund, and Hillary for America” that effectively allowed Clinton to control the D.N.C.’s purse strings.[1]

It is a scary thought that a person that is an avowed communist, and not shy about it, has so much popularity. But when you look at the state of our so-called places of higher education it is really no surprise. In a recent article in the Jewish World Review, Walter Williams wrote: A recent Pew Research Center survey finds that only half of American adults think colleges and universities are having a positive effect on our nation.

The leftward political bias, held by faculty members affiliated with the Democratic Party, at most institutions of higher education explains a lot of that disappointment. Professors Mitchell Langbert and Sean Stevens document this bias in “Partisan Registration and Contributions of Faculty in Flagship Colleges.”

Langbert and Stevens conducted a new study of the political affiliation of 12,372 professors in the two leading private and two leading public colleges in 31 states. For party registration, they found a Democratic to Republican (D:R) ratio of 8.5:1, which varied by rank of institution and region. For donations to political candidates (using the Federal Election Commission database), they found a D:R ratio of 95:1, with only 22 Republican donors, compared with 2,081 Democratic donors.

Several consistent findings have emerged from Langbert and Stevens’ study. The ratio of faculty who identify as or are registered as Democratic versus Republican almost always favors the Democratic Party. Democratic professors outnumber their Republican counterparts most in the humanities and social sciences, compared with the natural sciences and engineering. [2]

We see that the Democrat Party no longer supports the American people. That is obvious by the way they treat illegals better than American citizens. They are willing to let criminals illegals that have committed rape, robbery, arson, even murder, and other crimes free without bail yet an American citizen has the book thrown at them. We see that the Constitution means absolutely nothing to them. It is only a piece of paper that keeps them from doing what they really want to do. Democratic former Georgia State House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams joined ABC’s “The View” on Monday and suggested America should “jerry-rig the system and go around the Constitution” to drop the Electoral College in favor of a popular vote. Abrams, a former gubernatorial candidate, is a Democrat Party favorite to be their presidential nominee’s running mate. Oprah-endorsed Abrams appeared on The View to discuss the coming election with Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar et al. During her appearance, Abrams talks discussed “jerry-rigging the system” but these remarks were cut from the broadcast show. Footage of the comments later surfaced on social media, however.[3]

Now, we can see that the mindset of the Democrat Party is power. All power and control over all the American population. And they don’t care how they get it, who gets hurt in the process, or the damage they do to get it. They complain about Michael Bloomberg ‘buying the election’ when they are promising free higher education, free housing, canceling student debt, free healthcare and who knows what else free they want to give. They’re doing the same thing Bloomberg is doing. The difference is Bloomberg is using his own money and the rest of them are buying the election with your money.

Sanders endorses all the free stuff and that is why Bernie Sanders is so popular. Free everything, no rules except what the left wants to make and enforce. Sanders has always leaned to the left. Way to the left. He’s also always been really lazy. He never held a job until he won an election at the age of 40. Despite a prestigious degree, however, Sanders failed to earn a living, even as an adult. It took him 40 years to collect his first steady paycheck — and it was a government check.

“I never had any money my entire life,” Sanders told Vermont public TV in 1985, after settling into his first real job as mayor of Burlington.

Sanders spent most of his life as an angry radical and agitator who never accomplished much of anything. And yet now he thinks he deserves the power to run your life and your finances — “We will raise taxes;” he confirmed Monday, “yes, we will.”

One of his first jobs was registering people for food stamps, and it was all downhill from there.

Sanders took his first bride to live in a maple sugar shack with a dirt floor, and she soon left him. Penniless, he went on unemployment. Then he had a child out of wedlock. Desperate, he tried carpentry but could barely sink a nail. “He was a shi**y carpenter,” a friend told Politico Magazine. “His carpentry was not going to support him, and didn’t.”

Then he tried his hand freelancing for leftist rags, writing about “masturbation and rape” and other crudities for $50 a story. He drove around in a rusted-out, Bondo-covered VW bug with no working windshield wipers. Friends said he was “always poor” and his “electricity was turned off a lot.” They described him as a slob who kept a messy apartment — and this is what his friends had to say about him.

The only thing he was good at was talking … non-stop … about socialism and how the rich were ripping everybody off . [4] I’ve noticed that people who have no ambition and that are lazy always complain about how the rich are always ‘ripping everybody off’.

So, here’s a guy who just like Marx has never accomplished anything trying to tell us how things need to be done even though all of history proves the system he touts has failed 100% of the time.

© 2020 Roger Anghis – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Roger Anghis: roger@buildingthetruth.org

Foot Notes