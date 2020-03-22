Roger Anghis



Sanders has been a convert to communism since his youth. He gets mad when he’s called a communist, but the end result of socialism is communism. The proof is the Union of Soviet Socialist Republic were communists. Simple history lesson. He even stresses the point that he is a Democrat socialist, not just a socialist. The only difference is a socialist is a pile of crap and a Democrat socialist is a pile of crap with sprinkles. Sanders hated JFK’s stance on Castro’s takeover of Cuba. Sanders thought Castro was a hero. Here is his story about that: “But I remember, for some reason, being very excited when Fidel Castro made the revolution in Cuba. I was a kid and I remember reading that. And it was just, it seemed right and appropriate the poor people were rising up against rather ugly rich people.

And I remember, again, very distinctly, a very distinct feeling. I was watching the debate, you remember the famous Nixon-Kennedy debate, that was the first time that presidential candidates actually debated. And I was becoming increasingly interested in politics, didn’t know much, but was interested.

I remember sitting in the student lounge in a dormitory watching the debate, and at that time — well, I can’t talk about you, but I was very excited and impressed by the Cuban Revolution.

And there was Kennedy and Nixon talking about which particular method they should use about destroying the revolution. Remember, the irony, as we learned the history later on, Kennedy was saying that Nixon was too soft on communism, to pick up a point that Rick was making, in Cuba.

We should deal firmly with Fidel Castro and Nixon was playing the role of hey, you’ve got to be patient. You know, you can’t do these things, you got to negotiate. When of course, what he was upset about is that secretly they were planning the Bay of Pigs invasion right then.

But for security reasons, he couldn’t come out and say we’re already planning the destruction of the Cuban Revolution, don’t worry about it. So he — he was the liberal and Kennedy was playing the conservative.

Actually, when you read novels, people say there’s a sick feeling in your stomach. Usually I’m sufficiently unemotional not to be sick, but I actually got up in the room and almost left to puke”.[1]

I don’t know about you but as a patriot, I find his attitude towards Castro treasonous! He has even stated that the Venezuelan government under Hugo Chavez was an example of flourishing socialism. He said: “the American dream is more apt to be realized in South America, in places such as Ecuador, Venezuela and Argentina.” [2] When their economy went south and inflation hit 10,000,000%, literally, he backed away from that claim. He applauded Greece for voting NOT to curtail government spending, “I applaud the people of Greece for saying ‘no’ to more austerity.” [3] This is typical of a socialist. Reckless spending with no restraints.

Bernie has touted Sweden as an example of a successful socialist nation depending on the ignorance of his supporters. And they are ignorant! But Sweden is not a socialist nation. Under full socialism, which is what Bernie wants, the government owns all means of production, farms, oil, energy, and manufacturing. Sweden’s government doesn’t own any of that: For years, I’ve heard American leftists say Sweden is proof that socialism works, that it doesn’t have to turn out as badly as the Soviet Union or Cuba or Venezuela did.

But that’s not what Swedish historian Johan Norberg says in a new documentary and Stossel TV video.

“Sweden is not socialist—because the government doesn’t own the means of production. To see that, you have to go to Venezuela or Cuba or North Korea,” says Norberg.

“We did have a period in the 1970s and 1980s when we had something that resembled socialism: a big government that taxed and spent heavily. And that’s the period in Swedish history when our economy was going south.”

Per capita GDP fell. Sweden’s growth fell behind other countries. Inflation increased.

Even socialistic Swedes complained about the high taxes.

Astrid Lindgren, author of the popular Pippi Longstocking children’s books, discovered that she was losing money by being popular. She had to pay a tax of 102 percent on any new book she sold.

“She wrote this angry essay about a witch who was mean and vicious—but not as vicious as the Swedish tax authorities,” says Norberg.

Yet even those high taxes did not bring in enough money to fund Sweden’s big welfare state. [4]

Bernie’s stand for socialism is not being well accepted within the ranks of the Democrats. His praise of Castro has really got the Democrat elites scared. In Florida, there is a lawsuit to have him removed from the ballot. A pair of Floridians are asking a court to remove Sen. Bernie Sanders, the Democratic front-runner for president, from the state’s March 17 primary ballot.

Although Sanders is registered as a Democrat with the Federal Election Commission, a lawsuit filed in Leon County asserts he is a political interloper and not a bona fide Democrat.

Sanders, who has spent three decades in the U.S. Capitol, first as a congressman and now as a senator representing Vermont, has steadfastly refused to formally identify as a Democrat, even if he caucuses with the party. [5]

In Mississippi, there are eight Democrats and Independents that have switched to the Republican Party because of the popularity of Bernie Sanders and the probable damage that will happen to those Democrats running for State and local offices. Sensing the sentiment in their state has swung toward the GOP, eight Mississippi political office holders who were either Democrats or Independents have joined the Republican Party.

“We have had a relentless focus on switching conservative Democrats over to the Republican party,” Mississippi Republican Party Chairman Lucien Smith said of the flurry of politicians looking for a safe haven. He added, “They recognize increasingly that there is only one party that represents the conservative values of our state and that is the Republican party,” as WLBT reported.

Mississippi GOP governor Governor Tate Reeves echoed, “We are in a scenario in this country where you can choose to be a member of the party led by Donald J. Trump or you can choose to be a member of the socialist Democratic party led by Bernie Sanders.” [6]

I don’t believe that America is ready to vote a socialist/communist in as President. If our places of so-called higher education would teach the truth about socialism, we would not have this situation. Economist Friedrich A. Hayek stated: “If socialists understood economics, they wouldn’t be socialists.” When we see that Bernie and the rest of the Democrat crowd want the New Green Deal, which all by itself would bankrupt America and cause a depression that would make the Great Depression look like a picnic. Plus, he wants to add free healthcare, education and who knows what else. Even if he taxed every person and business 100%, he couldn’t pay for half of what he is peddling. Are we paying attention? Will we reject his idiocy? If he loses the nomination, expect riots in the streets like we’ve never seen. If he can’t win with the vote he’ll try to win with violence, just like Castro and Hitler. The stage is set.

