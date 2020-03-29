Roger Anghis

Bernie Sanders is determined to start a revolution just like the communists did in Russia in 1917. We’re not talking about a non-violent revolution, we’re talking a full-fledged building burning, car burning, looting, violence against people type of revolution. You may think I’m exaggerating but we have to remember that in all of history the socialists have always gained their power through violence. This was evident in the 1917 revolution in Russia. It was evident in t1930s Germany with Hitler’s brown shirts. And it was painfully obvious in Castro’s Cuba and Chavez’s Venezuela. Just recently in South Carolina that ugly head rose again: Bernie Sanders supporters applauded and cheered when Democrat Stephen Wukela — the mayor of Florence, South Carolina — called them “radicals” and “socialists.”

Mayor Wukela made the remarks at a rally in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, just days before the state’s Feb. 29 primary election.

Wukela hyped the crowd by saying: “Alright Myrtle Beach! How does it feel to be a bunch of radicals? A bunch of revolutionaries? A bunch of socialists here in Myrtle Beach?”

That’s when the rally-goers broke into raucous applause. The shocking scene spotlights that Bernie and today’s radical Left are dead-serious about transforming the United States into a socialist country.

During his speech, Mayor Wukela warned establishment Democrats and their media minions that they won’t stop Bernie and his socialist revolution.[1]

I don’t see this stopped with anything but force. I hope that I’m wrong. What I see as almost a Deep State underpinning of this push towards socializing America is the support of the mainstream media. Leftist MSNBC contributor Jason Johnson was suspended by the left-wing network after he attacked Bernie Sanders supporters as “racist white liberals” and “an island of misfit black girls.”

Following Johnson’s “inflammatory remarks about supporters and campaign staffers of Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, the academic has been temporarily benched by the network,” according to the Daily Beast.

Johnson — who supports Joe Biden — is a virulent Bernie critic who has relentlessly attacked the socialist senator ever since he announced his candidacy.

However, even MSNBC drew the line when Johnson trashed black Bernie supporters. Ironically, Johnson is an editor at the black-centric website The Root and a “journalism” professor at Morgan State University, a predominantly black college.[2] When even the media backs what the socialist is doing by silencing any opposition to them, you know there is strong support for that agenda.

The people that Sanders has close to his campaign should cause any American a lot of concern. Remember that under socialism the government confiscates all property, businesses, all means of production and proceeds to control every aspect of your life. A little talked about speaker at a rally in Seattle recently Sanders had another avowed socialist speak: Seattle Councilwoman Kshama Sawant, a socialist who belongs to a Trotskyist organization that wants to seize control of America’s banks, was a featured speaker at Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’s 2020 campaign rally in Seattle on Monday.

In her speech to Sanders’s supporters, Sawant called for a “powerful socialist movement to end all capitalist oppression and exploitation.”

Sawant is a member of Socialist Alternative, a fringe Trotskyist group that is open about its goal of a “socialist United States and a socialist world,” according to its website.

The Trotskyist group’s platform includes taking control of the “top 500 corporations and banks that dominate the U.S. economy” and paying compensation “on the basis of proven need to small investors, not millionaires.”

Additionally, in order to put an end to layoffs, the socialist group calls for taking “bankrupt and failing companies into public ownership.”[3] If this is not full-blown communism I don’t know what is!

His association with violent radicals is well known and growing. He is bringing them into his campaign and installing them in high places within his campaign. The daughter of a radical Islamist operative is a state co-chair of presidential front runner Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign.

Sanders named Abrar Omeish, daughter of Libyan-born jihadist sympathizer Esam Omeish, as a co-chair of his Virginia campaign on February 18.

On her own merits, the 24 year-old Abrar Omeish is of little political consequence. She is the youngest person to ever hold office in the state, having been elected in 2019 to the Fairfax County School Board. Her role on the campaign appears to be a Sanders gesture to a more powerful political constituency: the well-organized radical Sunni Islamist networks across the United States. Abrar Omeish’s father is former president of the Muslim American Society, a group identified by federal prosecutors as the “overt arm” of the U.S. Muslim Brotherhood.

The elder Omeish is best known in Virginia state politics for having been removed from a Virginia Immigration board by then-governor Tim Kaine, a Democrat, after a video surfaced of Omeish endorsing violent jihad against Israel.[4]

Sanders has claimed that he is not aware of the violent tendencies of those that are within his campaign, but they are advocating for just what Sanders is calling for, revolution. But his claim that he isn’t aware of their ideas for violence is an outright lie! The legend of the infamous trolls known as the “Bernie Bros” continues to grow. And according to a new report, they are receiving their orders directly from the Sanders campaign. Here’s what’s known, via Daily Wire:

A new report in the U.K.’s Independent claims that Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is well aware of what his army of online supporters — the so-called “Bernie Bros” — are doing online in his name, and that his senior staff are encouraging and, in some cases, even arming the “Bernie Bro” elite.

Sanders came under fire for his supporters’ online — and, increasingly, offline behavior — ahead of the Nevada caucuses, after his supporters deluged officers of the Nevada Culinary Union, which refused to endorse Sanders, with abusive, harassing, and even racist phone calls, emails, and social media messages, and after Sanders delegates disrupted the Nevada Democratic Party’s annual convention, throwing objects at speakers, and forcing the party to have them physically removed.[5]

From what is developing with the Sanders supporters I don’t see a peaceful end to his campaign whether it be at the convention or the general election. I believe that we must be prepared for violence on a large scale. The fire has been lit and will not be put out easily.

