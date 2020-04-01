Roger Anghis

Joe Biden is on his third run at the presidency. His first was derailed because of plagiarism. His second, in 2008, was stopped because of the popularity in the Democrat Party of the muslim Barack Obama. This is his last chance at the office mostly because of his age and mental capabilities or lack thereof however you want to look at it. He has changed positions on policies like a woman changes outfits. No offense to the women. First, for years, Biden has defended the Obama administration’s record on deportations against those on the left who criticized President Barack Obama as the “deporter in chief.” Then came last month’s Nevada caucuses. After ugly losses in Iowa and New Hampshire, Biden was struggling for life in Nevada and trying to appeal to the Hispanic voters who made up a substantial portion of state Democrats.

All of a sudden, Biden backtracked on the Obama deportations he used to defend. “There were too many,” Biden told Univision’s Jorge Ramos. “I saw the pain in the eyes of so many people who saw their families being deported. I know what it’s like to lose family members. It was painful.”

A second example. Just before the debate, Biden announced he was adopting some of Sanders’s position on free college for all. “Today, Biden is adding to his agenda by adopting Senator Sanders’ proposal to make public colleges and universities tuition-free for all students whose family incomes are below $125,000,” the campaign said.

Biden’s proposal was modeled on a bill Sanders offered in 2017, and that had also been part of Sanders’s 2016 battle with Hillary Clinton. Sanders has since moved on — he now proposes free tuition for everyone, regardless of income. Accordingly, Sanders rejected Biden’s move. “It’s great that Joe Biden is now supporting a position that was in the Democratic platform four years ago,” Sanders said in a statement released just before the debate. “Now we have to go much further.” Still, Biden had moved unmistakably toward Sanders.

A third example. Back in the 2000s, Biden, then a senator, fought with Elizabeth Warren, then a Harvard professor, over the issue of bankruptcy. She wanted to make it less wearing on those who have to declare bankruptcy by, among other things, allowing them to include student debt in their bankruptcy filing. Biden opposed the idea. Years later, Warren made a similar plan part of her presidential campaign before dropping out after the Super Tuesday primaries.

Now, with Warren withholding her endorsement, Biden is moving Warren’s way. Before the debate, he announced that he “agrees firmly with Senator Warren that we need to fundamentally reshape our bankruptcy system.” Yet another leftward move.[1]

He is following the political wind, as many politicians do, trying to appease who I feel are the radical base of the Democrat Party. There is no real foundation to his policies. It is obvious that he nor anyone of his advisors has the ability to calculate out all of these ‘freebies’ that he and Sanders are throwing out there. There is no possible way we can afford to pay for free college for everyone unless the liberal professors’ practice what they preach and work for free. That’s not about to happen. Just like this group of worthless politicians in the Democrat Party all of the suffering that must be done for ‘income equality’ must be done by the masses not the elite. Remember Sanders dissing millionaires and billionaires because of how much money they have? Now that he’s a millionaire he only bashes billionaires.

It was just announced that he has picked his Secret Service detail and he is now protected by the very guns he is wanting to deny the average American: NBC News reports the Secret Service detail was assigned to Biden after his campaign filed a request for one “to senior congressional officials.”

A source told Breitbart News such a detail will see Biden protected with pistols, semiautomatic rifles–perhaps ARs and/or Sig Sauer MCX platform firearms–and there is the strong possibility of fully automatic firearms being part of the equation too. The latter consist of submachine guns on a sling, which allows them to be carried out of sight under a jacket or coat.

Biden enjoyed eight years of such protection as the vice president to Barack Obama.

Ironically, Biden is running on a campaign to ban the common man from owning rifles such as AR-15s, AK-47s, Sig Sauer MCXs, and similar firearms. He is also campaigning to ban the common man from having “20, 30, 40, 50 clips in a weapon.”

The Secret Service agents protecting Biden will certainly be using 30-round magazines in their ARs. Thirty rounds are standard capacity for such a firearm.[2] I get really tired of our elected officials having privileges that we are not afforded. They get private healthcare when we got stuck with Obamacare. That is NOT what the Founders envisioned.

One thing the Democrat Party is known for and that’s womanizing. FDR had a mistress, JFK had several mistresses, Bill Clinton, well we all know how he was, even Biden has been caught doing things that are very inappropriate with not just women but children as well. Speaking on the condition of anonymity, the agent asserted that, “We had to cancel the VP Christmas get together at the Vice President’s house because Biden would grope all of our wives and girlfriend’s asses.” The annual party was for agents and Navy personnel who were tasked with protecting the Biden family.

“He would mess with every single woman or teen. It was horrible,” the agent said.

According to the source, a Secret Service agent once got suspended for a week in 2009 for shoving Biden after he cupped his girlfriend’s breast while the couple was taking a photo with him. The situation got so heated, the source told Cassandra Fairbanks, that others had to step in to prevent the agent from hitting the then-Vice President.

Additionally, the agent claims that Biden would walk around the VP residence naked at night. “I mean, Stark naked… Weinstein level stuff,” he added.

He said that the men on duty would frequently stand in front of female agents and Navy women that were present “like a damn guardian.” On some occasions, they would make up reasons to get the women away from where he was.

The agent said he was specifically concerned about women in the Navy.

“They weren’t allowed to disobey him at all, but we’d take them away under pretend auspices,” the agent stated.[3]

We’ve has enough of that type of behavior in the White House and we don’t need anymore. Trump has had a shaded past but has been of much higher character in this area than Obama, Clinton or Biden, by far.

