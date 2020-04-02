Roger Anghis

Joe Biden has been around in Senate since 1973. He is part of the elite. Not that that makes you any smarter or talented. Some people feel privileged when they reached a certain level of tenure. Joe is no exception. There are some disturbing accusations coming out against him of things that happened in the early 1990s that may prove problematic for him. Reade recounts the graphic story in an interview excerpt with liberal podcaster Katie Halper, in which she says then-Senator Biden used his fingers to penetrate her vagina when the two were alone in 1993.

Reade said that one of her superiors asked her to run a gym bag to Biden, who was somewhere near the Capitol building away from his office. When she arrived, she says Biden assaulted her.

“We were alone and it was the strangest thing,” she said. “There was no, like, exchange really. He just had me up against the wall.”

Reade described wearing a business skirt, which she says Biden reached up with his hand.

Biden’s “hands were on me and underneath my clothes,” she said.

“He went down my skirt but then up inside it and he penetrated me with his fingers,” she added.[1]

This activity is nothing new in D.C. and it isn’t new to Biden either. As vice-president, he would skinny dip when he was at his compound with female Secret Service agents in view. “Agents say that, whether at the vice president’s residence or at his home in Delaware, Biden has a habit of swimming in his pool nude,” Kessler writes in the book – due for release Aug. 5.

“Female Secret Service agents find that offensive,” he writes.

“Biden likes to be revered as everyday Joe,” an unnamed agent told Kessler. “But the reality is no agents want to go on his detail because Biden makes agents’ lives so tough.” [2]

Again, no one is perfect, but this type of activity is way out of hand. The liberals say nothing about this, but they mock vice-president Pence because he won’t have dinner with a woman other than his wife unless his wife is there too. Biden’s Secret Service team had problems with him that should not be present with a person of the high office: A former Secret Service agent assigned to the Vice President Joe Biden residence claims that the Service often had to protect female agents from him.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, the agent asserted that, “We had to cancel the VP Christmas get together at the Vice President’s house because Biden would grope all of our wives and girlfriends asses. ”The annual party was for agents and Navy personnel who were tasked with protecting the Biden family.

“He would mess with every single woman or teen. It was horrible,” the agent said.

According to the source, a Secret Service agent once got suspended for a week in 2009 for shoving Biden after he cupped his girlfriend’s breast while the couple was taking a photo with him. The situation got so heated, the source told Cassandra Fairbanks, that others had to step in to prevent the agent from hitting the then-Vice President.

Additionally, the agent claims that Biden would walk around the VP residence naked at night. “I mean, Stark naked… Weinstein level stuff,” he added.[3]

We have all seen the videos of Biden over the last few years sniffing a girl or woman’s hair and getting into their personal space in inappropriate ways. This should not be the actions of ANY of our elected officials.

It is not just this type of behavior that makes us question the character of Joe Biden. Most of us have seen the video of Biden bragging that he got a prosecutor fired that was investigating the corrupt company his son, Hunter, ‘worked’ for.[4]

Another thing that Biden is famous for and that is using his office of vice-president to attain so-called employment for his son Hunter and lucrative contracts for Joe’s brother James. The global business dealings of Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, have been thrust into the spotlight after President Donald Trump suggested without evidence that the father and son had engaged in corruption in Ukraine and China.

Trump on Thursday openly called on China to investigate the Bidens, suggesting — without evidence — that China had given $1.5 billion to a Chinese private equity firm where Hunter Biden was a board member to secure favorable deals with the US while Joe Biden was Vice President. Here’s what we know about the background of this allegation.

Biden has been a board member at BHR Equity Investment Fund Management Company, a Chinese state-backed private equity firm, since late 2013, according to The New York Times and the South China Morning Post.

In 2017, Biden bought 10% of the company for about $420,000, The Times reported.[5]

There are some ‘news’ sources that claim there is no evidence that Hunter used his dad’s influence to secure this deal, but Hunter had no previous experience in private equity. No one intelligent would have a person not qualified in that position to hold that position unless they were buying the influence of the office of the vice-president, in my opinion.

Peter Schweizer has reported that this whole China/Hunter deal is questionable at best: The furor over Trump’s call for Ukraine to investigate Hunter Biden’s business has brought the spotlight back to the former second family’s international dealings.

While his Ukrainian business is currently receiving most of the attention, Hunter’s dealings in China deserve at least as much scrutiny.

Trained as a lawyer at Yale, Hunter had primarily worked as a lobbyist and consultant. His previous foray into financial services, Paradigm Global Advisors, was linked to Stanford Financial, a multibillion dollar Ponzi scheme.

In 2009, Hunter co-founded a new venture, Rosemont Seneca Partners. Rosemont and Hunter were given extraordinary opportunities in China while his father was vice president. Here are some key facts:[6]

Hunter’s dealings in Ukraine is even more questionable because of the video we have all seen with Biden demanding a quid pro quo. That will be covered in the next installment

