October 30, 2022

The American people have gotten lazy over the years in not paying attention to our politicians. It might be that we have been distracted with so many other things that we have determined that we don’t have time to worry about those that are in places of authority. Soccer practice, piano lessons, bridge clubs, and the list goes on. We have so much that demands our attention. We have become addicted to entertainment. Sports, concerts, comedy shows, and vacations. It used to be that our politicians were upright people that did what was best for the people who put them in office. Then the politicians began to see that they could enrich themselves and the general public would never know.

In 2019 Joe Biden’s ‘reported’ net worth was $9 million. Just three years later that net worth skyrocketed to $41 million. How do you do that on a salary of $500,000 a year? Kamala Harris’ net worth in 2019 was $6.3 million and in 2022 it jumped to 428 million. I’m sorry but their investments that were in place before they were ‘elected’ could never increase that much. Corruption is the only reason for it. We see the same thing with Nancy Pelosi’s stock portfolio. Buying stock in companies that the House is getting ready to pass favorable legislation, her husband given contracts to sell vacant government buildings, and who knows what else she’s got her hand in.

This is not what our Founders intended for our government officials. Benjamin Franklin wisely stated: “When we the people find they can vote themselves money, that will herald the end of the republic.” This is what today’s politicians do. Quite often it comes in the form of under-the-table kickbacks and campaign contributions but the bribery still occurs. John Adams told us: “Our constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” Today’s politicians claim they are religious but pay no attention to the tenants of their faith. Both Pelosi and Bide claim to be practicing Catholics but both of them support abortion, and homosexual ‘marriage’, they have sworn to uphold the Constitution but ignore it on a daily basis. We cannot stay a free nation unless we continue to adhere to the principle that we were founded upon.

Samuel Adams warned us: “If ever a time should come, when vain and aspiring men shall possess the highest seats in Government, our country will stand in need of its experienced patriots to prevent its ruin.” Our government is rife with ‘vain and aspiring men’. Most politicians in the Democrat Party and way too many in the Republican Party believe that the American taxpayer is the bank for all the needs of the rest of the world. We have given them over $60 billion dollars when we have homeless vets, and people being evicted from their homes because of the bad economy, which was caused by Democrat policies, our border is in total chaos and people are flooding into our country without being vetted. You’ll never convince me that this isn’t being done on purpose for the Democrats to get more voters.

This is corruption on steroids. Things are so bad that there are people out there calling for a Constitutional Convention. This is idiocy on the highest level. What needs to be done is simply remove the America last politicians and those that ignore the Constitution and replace them with people that will adhere to the Constitution. We don’t need a new Constitution, we need to follow the one we have the way the Founders did and made us the most prosperous, giving, and powerful nation the world has ever seen. The group that is calling for the Convention has a new constitution written that pretty much eliminates the 2nd Amendment, has red flag laws, and restricts the type of gun you can own and how many you can own. Our existing Constitution is the best Constitution that has ever been written. Period! Follow it.

I have to fall back on the words of Samuel Adams concerning the defense of our Constitution: “The liberties of our country, the freedom of our Constitution, are worth defending at all hazards; and it is our duty to defend them against all attacks. It will bring an everlasting mark of infamy on the present generation, enlightened as it is, if we should suffer them to be wrested from us by violence without a struggle, or to be cheated out of them by the artifices of false and designing men.” What we have allowed to happen is we’ve ignored the quality of the person we vote for. Consider the present person that occupies the White House. He was a senator from the State of Delaware and the Delaware Constitution, when written by Richard Bassett stated: Article XXII Every person who shall be chosen a member of either house, or appointed to any office of place of trust . . . shall. . . make and subscribe the following declaration, to wit: “I _______, do profess faith in God the Father, and in Jesus Christ His only Son, and in the Holy Ghost, one God, blessed for evermore; and I do acknowledge the holy scriptures of the Old and New Testament to be given by divine inspiration.”1 The present occupant can no more say that honestly than I can claim European royalty.

Can we get back to what the Founders intended for us to be? Yes. But it will take a lot of work and sacrifice to do so. We may have to give up football games, soccer practices, movies, and more things that we enjoy doing. When you closely examine America today you’ll see that today’s generation does not have the freedoms and liberty that my generation grew up with and unless we put a stop to the government taking our freedoms our grandchildren won’t have the liberties we have today. Remember the World Economic Forum has declared that by 2030 ‘you’ll own nothing and you’ll be happy.” I’m not willing to go down that road. That is only a little more than seven years away and I’m not willing to give up my nation and my children’s future to a world dictator just because he thinks he has the right to take away all that we have in America.

