November 6, 2022

The foundation that America was built on is in shambles. Our federal government no longer operates the way the Founders designed it to operate. The Founders believed in a small federal government but today we have a government that has overreached its constitutional boundaries by being involved in areas where it has no constitutional right and ignoring the areas where it is mandated to be. If we look at history, we see that governments that do whatever they want, as we see not just the federal government but many states as well doing, it has evolved into a dictatorship from the constitutional republic that it started out as.

We have to recognize where our government has stepped over its bounds so we can reign in that overreach. We also need to recognize where the government has failed in its constitutional responsibilities. The area where the federal government has failed grossly in my opinion is in border security. There has only been two presidents in my lifetime that have done anything to stem the flow of illegals from across our southern border. Dwight Eisenhower and Donald J. Trump. Eisenhower shipped the illegals back in such large numbers that they began to self-deport. Trump built the wall and deported the illegals. When you look at the Constitution you’ll see Article IV Section IV states that one of the federal governments responsibilities is to “protect them (States) from invasion”. They may not be bearing weapons but they are still invading. Many that are coming across our southern border are on the terrorist watch list. Biden has allowed the population of 15 states to enter our country without being vetted in any way. We don’t know what kind of diseases they are bringing, what their intentions are, nor does this administration seem to even care.

The federal government has even gone so far as to sue states that have made efforts to stop the flow of illegals. The Biden administration escalated its war of words with Arizona Republican Governor Doug Ducey over an innovative solution close off an area of the porous southern border with shipping containers, accusing the state of trespassing on federal land.

Ducey defied the open-borders regime when he rejected demands to remove the containers which the state is using to fill gaps not covered by a wall, trying to stem the tide of illegal immigrants and deadly fentanyl that continues to flood into the country, an effort that began in August with the governor putting his foot down.

“Arizona has had enough,” Ducey said in a statement. “We can’t wait any longer. The Biden administration’s lack of urgency on border security is a dereliction of duty. For the last two years, Arizona has made every attempt to work with Washington to address the crisis on our border. Time and time again we’ve stepped in to clean up their mess. Arizonans can’t wait any longer for the federal government to deliver on their delayed promises.”[1]

This is an enormous strain on our job market, education system, health care system, and housing market. Not to mention that it is the American taxpayer that has to pay for all of this. This is nothing less than treason and should be addressed as such. A nation with no borders is not a nation at all. If this is allowed to continue unabated, we will soon be a third-world country. I know Americans didn’t vote for that in 2020.

Our education system is at the bottom of the list of industrialized nations. There are third-world nations that have better rankings in math, reading, and science than our system does. We used to be number one. The planedemic is a small cause of this but students, primarily in blue states, have not been able to read at grade level for years. Liberals won’t fail a student because it ‘is a negative effect on their self-esteem. If they can’t function in society just what good does their self-esteem do them? In a normal year, the exercise would have been scaled back by this point, Woll said. “But because of the pandemic, I’m still doing those letter sounds every day.”

Teaching aide Hannah Chancey faces the same problem in second grade classrooms at Rehobeth Elementary School in a small low-income community in southeastern Alabama, a state with reading scores near the bottom nationally.

“They couldn’t read; they couldn’t identify letters,” said Chancey, clutching a clipboard with the names of children who need extra instruction. “We couldn’t have enough help.”

Nationwide, test scores for younger students, who are just learning to read, dropped far more than for older students. The average third grader’s reading score fell 6 percentile points on the MAP test, twice the drop of the average eighth grader. In a separate pandemic study of second and third graders in 100 school districts, Stanford University researchers found that although teachers had figured out how to teach reading remotely during the 2020-21 school year, students didn’t catch up.

“They’re still behind,” said Ben Domingue, an assistant professor at Stanford who was one of the authors. Domingue said reading gaps in younger children could “mutate” into future academic problems. Students need to read in order to learn other subjects, from science to history.[2]

We don’t teach the fundamentals of living in a society anymore. We don’t teach history because I am convinced if we teach the truth about communism students wouldn’t embrace it like they are doing today. If we teach the truth about the Founding of America and the sacrifices the Founders made and what they began gave the world the most prosperous, charitable, and powerful nation in the history of the world and that would create patriotism. Liberals don’t want patriotism. Liberals don’t want a love of the liberty and freedom the Founders gave us. This goes back to Henry Ford and probably further. Ford funded the school system but he required what he wanted to be taught. He wanted workers, not thinkers. Thinkers would create competition. He didn’t want the competition.

Places of higher education were places where you could discuss different ideas. Look at both sides of a situation and discuss things through. These places of so-called higher education today only allow one side to be talked about. The liberal, socialist point of view. Students are not taught that socialism has never worked at any time in history. Look at 1930s Germany, the USSR, Greece, Cuba, Venezuela, and every other nation that has tried that system. They claim that ideology will bring equality but that equality is equal misery.

Every election is important but if we don’t begin to put responsible people who will follow the Constitution instead of a political ideology our way of life will be gone. Klaus Schwab has declared that by 2030 we will own nothing and be happy. It needs to be the other way, he owns nothing and we’ll be happy. This present administration is willing to let this worthless unelected bureaucrat tell Americans what they can have and do. That isn’t what our Constitution says. The rebuilding must start with the 2022 election and continue with each succeeding election electing people who believe in America First!.

Remember Reagan warned us that we were no more than one generation away from losing our freedom. Let’s not make this that generation.

