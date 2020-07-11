By Cliff Kincaid

The name Washington Redskins is a tribute to the ferocity of the Indian tribes. “Hail to the Redskins” is a song to honor the football team and their fighting spirit. But they remind people that the American Indians lost the Indian wars. And they lost these wars to the white man. That makes the white man the devil. And that means the name has to be changed.

The same goes for removing statues of president Andrew Jackson. As I noted in a recent column, Jackson beat the Indians and moved many, for their own good, to different parts of America. But the fact remains that they were beaten by Army troops protecting white settlers under the guidance of great generals like Jackson. That’s why the Jackson statue has been targeted.

Our Declaration of Independence refers to the “merciless Indian Savages,” supported by the British, which helped spark the American Revolution. The Washington Post, owned by Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, can’t change that fact. The paper also can’t change the fact that “redskins” is a term the Indians used to describe themselves. What’s more, the paper conducted a poll and found that nine in 10 Native Americans were are not offended by the Washington Redskins name. But the paper insists that people should be offended by it. This is brainwashing designed to instill guilt in white people and hatred of white people. It all has a political purpose.

There’s an old saying, “History Is Written by the Victors,” but the current campaign, now taken to the point of Amazon banning the sale of products with the Redskins’ name and logo, is designed to make us forget about the fact that the Indians lost – to white people. And then to make white people pay for their own victory. That’s called reparations.

The changing of the name to “Washington Warriors,” or whatever they come up with, will only remind people of a time in history when big corporations, some owned by Bezos, appeased the powers of Cultural Marxism in an effort to rewrite American history. That’s the real target – history, not a football team.

But history will continue to show that the white settlers and their descendants created a great nation. In wars, there are winners and losers. The name-changers will never be able to take that away from the American people.

White settlers originally came from Europe to America, beginning on the East coast and moving West. The term “Manifest Destiny” was used to describe this movement of people. Moving Indians away from some land, making treaties with some tribes, and fighting with others, was part of that process. It’s the way history is made. Our founders and presidents also expanded America with purchases of land. They sacrificed a lot and we should all be proud of their accomplishments. But all of this is jeopardy now.

Ironically, by demanding a name change for the Redskins and other teams, the Cultural Marxists are bringing more attention to this period in American history. A logo or a name will come and go but history remains the same. Our challenge is preserving it for those who still seek the truth. Our history is something to be proud of.

Criticism of President Trump’s patriotic speech at Mount Rushmore included the claim that the national memorial was built on stolen Indian land. That claim is made about the entire United States. It is irrational and absurd. The Indians lost the Indian Wars, and that’s that.

Before Mount Rushmore became the subject of such claims under President Trump, socialist Democrat Bernie Sanders visited the memorial, hailing the “great Americans” carved in stone there. That’s before the cultural revolution was unleashed on the streets of America.

All of this is a distraction from the fact that a prominent Democrat, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, falsely claimed to be an Indian to get ahead in her Ivy League career. Claiming to be a fake Indian is the equivalent of fake veterans engaging in “Stolen Valor” by wearing badges and awards they didn’t earn. Warren’s phony claims have led to a web page of “No Fake Indians” memes, including one calling her “Spreading Bull.”

But it’s not a laughing matter. Earlier this year, when she was in the running for the Democratic Party presidential nomination, a group of Cherokees sent her a letter saying that “you set a harmful example for these white people stealing Native identity…”

This is a far more serious matter than picking a logo or name for a sports team that is designed to highlight something that is widely viewed as heroic on the part of the Indians. Warren was either ashamed to be white or claimed to be an Indian for purely selfish purposes.

Our media, especially the Bezos-owned Washington Post, would rather focus on a name for a team than the fact that a leading Democrat, who is also a Harvard Law School professor, stole the identity of an Indian to get ahead in life. Warren is still a member in good standing of the Democratic Party and may even be in the running for the vice presidential nomination under Joe Biden.

To add insult to injury, Warren joined Democratic Senator Maria Cantwell in 2014 to lead a “Change the Mascot” campaign. Ironically, Warren joined an effort to demonize “her own people” – that is, white people. America’s European heritage is the real enemy of the “Change the Mascot” and other such campaigns.

The Census Bureau projects that minority groups will outnumber non-Hispanic whites in the United States in 2045. During that year, whites will comprise 49.7 percent of the population in contrast to 24.6 percent for Hispanics, 13.1 percent for blacks, 7.9 percent for Asians, and 3.8 percent for multiracial populations.

In his book, Brown is the New White, endorsed by Nancy Pelosi and Barack Hussein Obama, Steve Phillips argues for a rainbow strategy of defeating conservatives through a “demographic revolution.” Part of the success lies in generating white guilt, over treatment of the Indians, blacks, and other minorities, and getting just enough “progressive whites” to join with minority voters to take complete control of the federal government – House, Senate, and presidency.

As part of this campaign, Phillips is now urging Congress to pass HR 40, a bill to set the stage for whites to pay reparations to blacks. Reparations to the Indians will likely be the next phase.

After the Redskins capitulate, the agitators will move on to something else. It never ends. The goal is to demonize whitey and make Americans feel guilty and shame over what their ancestors built. The anti-white racists can only succeed if we let them.

