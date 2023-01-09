By Lex Greene

January 9, 2023

Sometimes in history, opposing factions find themselves caught in a quandary, stuck between two conflicting ideas that cannot possibly coexist, dividing the people and forcing them to sooner or later, choose a side.

For the past two years, global Marxists in control of the federal government and national news media have worked around the clock to redefine the term “insurrection” in order to label the J6 Trump rallygoers in a manner which paints all Trump supporters or conservatives’ “insurrectionists,” with a clear purpose.

PURPOSE #1 – To silence all voices of dissent against a corrupt unconstitutional government and punish everyone who refuses to be silenced.

PURPOSE #2 – Declare President Donald J. Trump the “leader of the insurrection” making him ineligible to seek any public office in the future, under Title 18 U.S. Code § 2383 – Rebellion or Insurrection.

Title 18 U.S. Code § 2383 reads as follows;

“Whoever incites, sets on foot, assists, or engages in any rebellion or insurrection against the authority of the United States or the laws thereof, or gives aid or comfort thereto, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States.”

As you can see, this section of code is written as broadly as could possibly be stated. It presumes that the “authority” you rebel against is a legitimate authority. It leaves no room for the possibility that a rebellion is the right thing to do, because the authority is illegitimate, unconstitutional, and destructive of freedom and liberty.

Now, contrast this section of code with the Rights and Duties of the People in the Declaration of Independence.

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.–That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, — That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to affect their Safety and Happiness.”

Today, our government has assumed the power to rule over the people in any fashion they like. What was designed to be a Constitutional Representative Republic of, by and for the people, now functions like a pure dictatorship, not ruled by the laws of Congress, but rather Executive Orders from a White House dictator, or court opinions from a nine member oligarchy of political appointees on the Supreme Court.

As a result, as much as 80% of what our federal government does today is unconstitutional. This means that our government is operationally unconstitutional. Because our elections are unlawful as well, the elections cannot produce a lawful outcome, also making our current government unconstitutional and illegitimate.

As it pertains to the subject of “insurrection,” a rebellion against an unconstitutional government is not an insurrection. It is instead, the Right and Duty of The People to right their own ship, by “altering or abolishing it, and instituting new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to affect their Safety and Happiness.”

As it pertains to January 6, 2021, there was no armed insurrection or any attempt to “overthrow” the government, even though it is an illegitimate government, and it’s the Right of the People to do so when necessary.

Had it really been an insurrection, nothing could have stopped it that day, because Speaker Pelosi declined any enhanced security from then President Trump, and even stood down basic Capitol Police presence. In fact, it was the Capitol Police who removed the outside barricades and opened the doors to the People’s House to let rallygoers into the building.

The only people armed on that day were members of Congress and Capitol Police. The only shot fired was fired by a Capitol Police officer, who shot and killed an unarmed female rallygoer through the door, who presented no threat at all to anyone that day.

Four people died that day…only one of them due to violence

Ashli Babbitt, 35, died from a gunshot wound fired by officer Lt. Michael Byrd

Roseanne Boyland, 34, died of acute amphetamine intoxication

Kevin Greeson, 55, died of hypertensive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease

Benjamin Phillips, 50, died of hypertensive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease

Our government also declared another death as “in the line of duty” when 51-year-old Howard Liebengood took his own life via suicide just three days later.

The question is this…

Do the American people still have the Right and Duty to alter or abolish an unconstitutional and corrupt government when it becomes destructive of its constitutional purpose, and turns on its own people, as declared in the U.S. Declaration?

Or…are they guilty of “insurrection” under Title 18 U.S. Code § 2383 as the global Marxist democrats claim?

What about the Ninth Amendment? – “The enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.”

Or the Tenth Amendment? – “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the states, are reserved to the states respectively, or to the people.”

Since January 6, 2021, much of the news media has softened their reporting to “riot” as opposed to “insurrection,” despite democrats ongoing attempt to prevent Trump from ever holding a public office again and punish patriots for opposing democrats COVID19 GREAT RESET, as well as their international crime and corruption.

No matter which side you’re on, these two conflicting ideas cannot coexist forever. Either the People remain the source of all constitutional authority as stated in all of our Founding documents, or they don’t. God help us all if the People are now no more than slave subjects of an unconstitutional authority, governed by unlawful executive orders and court opinions.

These days, I’m sure just writing these overly obvious constitutional facts will put me on the democrat’s “insurrectionist” list. I best get busy making coffee for my guests…

