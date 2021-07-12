By Cliff Kincaid

Tucker Carlson has become a Johnny one-note, pandering to those isolated and living in fear of the China virus vaccines.These are the modern Luddites, so consumed by fear of technological progress that they buy into the notion that they can somehow naturally overcome the effects of the Chinese bioweapon by taking vitamins.

The evidence shows that the vast majority of recent hospitalizations and deaths are in the unvaccinated.

Consider the tragic case of a 45-year-old Missouri mom who was so scared of vaccine side-effects that she died of Covid.

In Maryland, my home state, Gov. Larry Hogan says the unvaccinated accounted for 100% of Covid-related deaths in June, 95% of all new cases and 93% of hospitalizations.

Still, Tucker is harping on the alleged dangers of the vaccines.

You can be sure the Democratic Party is watching all of this and taking notes, preparing to stigmatize conservatives as Neanderthals who impeded progress during the pandemic. This will be the Democrats’ winning issue in 2022 and Republicans don’t seem to know what’s coming.

The public will turn on the Republicans as obstructionists who prolonged suffering and death. The anti-vaccine movement will be depicted as a cult, out of step with their own leader, former President Trump, who deserves credit for rushing the vaccines to a successful conclusion in record time.

When he’s not knocking the highly successful Trump Warp Speed vaccines, Tucker is featuring Edward Snowden enabler Glenn Greenwald, now in the lucrative business of being a thorn in the side to his former colleagues on the left. It’s getting tiresome. Greenwald is not the kind of person who should be featured on a so-called conservative news channel. But having left his left-wing colleagues behind, striking out on his own to make tons of money through the Substack social media platform, Tucker has become his ticket to fame and fortune.

Fox Business reports that Greenwald is making $80,000 and $160,000 every month from his newsletter on Substack. Tucker has made it possible. .

We have discovered, thanks to his own disclosures, that Tucker was under NSA surveillance. It turns out the surveillance was a result of his contacts with pro-Putin Russian operatives trying to arrange an interview with the former KGB colonel.

Tucker portrays himself as an innocent victim. But the controversy brings up another blind spot for Tucker – his unwillingness or inability to recognize Vladimir Putin as any kind of threat to the United States. His proposed interview with Putin would have been a series of soft balls.

It’s not surprising, therefore, that the NSA would have come into possession of his emails. The truly alarming aspect of the story is why Tucker’s name was revealed and who in the Biden Administration did the “unmasking.” I agree this is wrong and illegal. But Tucker should have told us more about his Russian connections.

Conservatives should be alarmed by Tucker’s increasing reliance on Glenn Greenwald as a reliable source of information. Greenwald assisted NSA/CIA defector Edward Snowden in moving to Russia to be protected by Putin’s thugs. He defected to Russia through Chinese Hong Kong. Snowden disclosed NSA capabilities in cyber warfare and is charged with espionage. He’s probably responsible for sophisticated Russian cyber warfare capabilities today that have targeted our pipelines and businesses.

Lt. Gen Ion Mihai Pacepa, the highest-ranking Soviet bloc intelligence official ever to defect to the West, called the Snowden affair “a well-prepared Russian intelligence operation” against the United States and concluded that Snowden was “an agent of the Russian foreign intelligence service.”

Greenwald made it possible. I wrote about all of this in my book, Blood on His Hands: The True Story of Edward Snowden.

Pacepa died from Covid-19, a Chinese bioweapon. His colleague, Ronald J. Rychlak, Distinguished Professor of Law at the University of Mississippi School of Law, told me, “Pacepa took the threat of the virus seriously. He and his 92-year-old wife tried to avoid the risk as best they could. The virus prevented at least one, probably two meetings he and I would have had over the past year. It also stopped my research in Rome for the second edition of Disinformation that we were working on.”

The book’s full title was, Disinformation: Former Spy Chief Reveals Secret Strategies for Undermining Freedom, Attacking Religion, and Promoting Terrorism.

All of this disinformation is being brought to bear on the debate over Covid-19 and the vaccines. It is resulting in more lives lost to the virus.

In the case of the deceased Missouri mom, who failed to get vaccinated, her own mother said, “She was afraid of the side effects [of the vaccine], I think. You hear a lot of horror stories. I, myself, when I had the shot, it was rough, so it scared her and freaked her out. So she didn’t want to do it. I couldn’t convince her.” The deceased mother caught the virus from her son, who got it at his junior high school.

All of a sudden, Alex Berenson, who wrote a good book on the dangers of marijuana, has popped up with frequency on Tucker’s show to pontificate on the virus. I can’t figure out why he has become such an expert on Covid. He’s a journalist, but that doesn’t necessarily qualify him as an expert on this or that. His marijuana book was heavily documented. His pamphlets on Covid are very thin and rushed into print to take advantage of public concern and hysteria. Tucker is happy to oblige.

Now, following Greenwald’s lead, he’s making money on Substack. He doesn’t even advertise his marijuana book anymore, preferring to claim he’s on top of “unreported truths” and writing a book about Covid called PANDEMIA. A “founding member” has to spend $300.00 a year to subscribe to his writings.

Tucker can make these people rich through exposure on his show and he’s making millions as well. But he is risking the survival of his program by rushing to judgment and pandering to a small segment of his audience that thinks the Trump Warp Speed vaccines were a Tony Fauci plot. He’s risking the health and well-being of his audience.

At this stage in the pandemic, with more than 600,000 Americans dead, it’s clear the new vaccine technology endorsed by Trump holds out the hope of defeating this dangerous super-virus and returning our nation to a period of normalcy. That’s why Trump has repeatedly urged adults to take the vaccine.

But Tucker is standing in the way of progress. He has become a leading anti-Trump figure in the media when he should be thanking Trump and getting his own jab on national TV.

*Cliff Kincaid is president of America’s Survival, Inc. www.usasurvival.org