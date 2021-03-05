By Cliff Kincaid

John Lennon of the Beatles said in 1966 that his musical band was more popular than Jesus. His song “Imagine” proclaims, “Imagine there’s no heaven. It’s easy if you try. No hell below us. Above us only sky.” Lennon found the answer to whether any of that flowery gibberish was true when he was assassinated by a deranged fan in 1980.

Lennon is dead, and his killer, Mark David Chapman, is waiting for parole.

Like those who sang “Imagine,” many people believe communism is “social justice.”

Eventually, they believe, the Marxists will get it right. Perhaps the death toll has to reach several billion. We are on the way to their heaven on earth. Just give them time. Perhaps the Red Chinese will unleash another killer virus on top of the one still causing death and destruction in America. That will bring us closer to pure communism.

The most popular figure today, more popular than Jesus, is Karl Marx. He is probably in Hell, a real place, the result of inspiring more than 100 million deaths. But that hasn’t diminished his appeal.

Back on earth, as I noted in a review of Paul Kengor’s book, The Devil and Karl Marx, the result, so far, is more than 100 million dead, with Communist China claiming “credit” for 65 million of those deaths and an additional 400 million dead in China through the abortion genocide (as documented in the Global Life Campaign report about the death toll of aborted babies having reached one billion worldwide.) In China, women could be forcibly aborted.

The slaughter goes on.

There are more than 2.5 million dead from the China virus worldwide. More than 515,000 people in the United States have died from what is also called COVID-19. One of the victims was Lt. Gen. Ion Mihai Pacepa, the highest-ranking official ever to have defected from the former Soviet bloc to the United States. He was an old man, 92, but it was the virus that killed him.

This is not a hoax. In fact, it’s dangerous to believe it’s a hoax.

There are some who think the China virus is as “harmless” as the ordinary flu. But the flu kills, too, and the death rate from flu is lower than that of the China virus. People dispute whether the virus is “the” cause for some deaths, but it has to be considered at least a major contributing factor. The China virus is a real disease that has put people I know in the hospital for many weeks, near death. Some end up in a coma. Others can’t breathe. It attacks your vulnerable organs, especially your lungs, and weakens your senses.

I understand some people dispute the “official” figures and don’t like masks. They have a right to think that way. But stay away from me. I believe that anything that comes out of Communist China, especially a virus, has to be assumed to be dangerous and deadly. This is the country whose military authorities have devised “unrestricted warfare” against its enemies. As the Soviets used to say, America is their “main enemy.”

They don’t mind sacrificing millions of their people to inflict death and damage on the rest of the world.

Although we have problems detecting and treating it, and the vaccines are questionable, I think the virus is far more deadly than anything we have encountered in the past. That’s why its origin in China is so important to note and understand. And that’s why I have taken precautions when going outside and among other people. Frankly, I don’t necessarily believe those who say the virus is more dangerous than any other virus in history, but I also don’t believe those who say we have nothing to worry about, and that the crisis over the release of the virus is completely manufactured for ulterior purposes.

I do think U.S. medical authorities financially subsidized biological (and military) research in China that they didn’t even fully understand. It was risky. But they had to at least know it was dangerous in the hands of communists. And that’s why they don’t want the full truth to come out.

These authorities do not understand communists and their methods.

I believe the China virus was unleashed to kill people and economies and take President Trump out of office. It was a brilliant strategy that has paid off for the Chinese communists. Here, politicians used it to isolate people, close down economic activity, and spend more money.On the eve of passage of a $1.9 trillion bill, only part of which is devoted to China virus relief, there are economic warnings signs, as higher inflation is on the horizon.

Many of our fellow citizens are still scared, as they should be, not only of the China virus but national bankruptcy.

They don’t know who’s telling the truth about the nature of the virus and so they stay on guard. Many are taking the vaccines, despite questions about their nature, effectiveness, and side-effects, out of concern for others, and because it might just provide some protection against a virus that is said to be producing variants on a regular basis. They are willing to take a chance on a vaccine rather than risk exposure to more people with the virus, They believe that doing nothing is reckless and irresponsible. As the old saying goes, better to be safe than sorry.

The Biden Administration, in a bow to its Chinese masters, will not use the term “China virus,” and has resumed funding to several United Nations agencies, including the misnamed World Health Organization. This is suicidal. But China Joe has always been a fan of the United Nations, having declared in a Wall Street Journal piece years ago that he learned to “love” the New World Order.

All of this is easy to understand. Biden is a globalist front man for an assortment of socialists and communists, some of whom, according to Trevor Loudon, orchestrated the nomination of Green New Deal adherent Deb Haaland as Secretary of the Interior. What is not so comprehensible is the tendency of conservatives to whitewash the communist threat by masking Marxist doctrines behind such phrases as political correctness, cancel culture, and wokism. They accept these terms because to acknowledge Marxism is a threat is to follow the trail all the way to Karl Marx and his satanic background and beliefs. Then, you might be accused of being a “religious nut.”

One factor is that too many conservatives don’t want to be accused of McCarthyism if we recognize communism — and its main instrument internationally, Red China –as the clear and present dangers they are. So they use euphemisms. Indeed, to be “canceled” is a badge of honor for some conservatives. Perhaps they will take a bow when they are hauled off to the Gulag.

Good riddance to those shallow and gutless “conservatives” who fail to grasp and describe the enormity of the threat. Shame on those who fail to hold China responsible and accountable for a virus that has become so deadly it has taken the form of being a state-sponsored serial killer of our fellow Americans.

But liberals are just as despicable. Instead of holding Democratic Governors such as Andrew Cuomo responsible for policies that spread the China virus into nursing homes, killing thousands, they would rather talk about the dirty jokes or comments he made to women.

In either case, communism has to be excused or erased from the picture. No wonder we are losing to China.

