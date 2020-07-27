By: Devvy

The continuing rioting by anarchists, hard core Marxists, and brain washed fools who are nothing more than disposal foot soldiers for these America haters, is the culmination of many decades of planning.

George Floyd was simply the match that lit the leaking gas pump, the same as COVID-19 was the match that ignited the destruction of our economy already in peril despite all the rhetoric claiming the opposite.

The forces behind these movements wait for openings and then with the assistance of their prostitute media, Hollywood narcissists and political whores like Nancy Pelosi,work feverishly to divide our nation. And right now, our republic is divided in the most dangerous level since 1776. Make no mistake about that.

It’s critically important the American people get educated as to the players, who funds them and their goals. Kelleigh Nelson in her usual intense researching provided a wealth of factual information in her recent column, Tax Exempt Organizations Funnel Millions to BLM Marxists [1]. I can’t emphasize enough it’s imperative people make the time to read fully documented columns. I know, this is an uber stressful time for all of us but time grows short with about 100 days left until the election November 3rd.

There is much discussion about a ‘deep state’ and dirty players like James Comey, Robert Mueller, FBI Director Christopher Wray who is a master of cover-up, Brennan, Clapper and that whole traitorous bunch. But the truth is, they are, like the useful fools involved with the BLM communist organization and the fascist group called ANTIFA, controlled by those who wish to remain in the shadows.

Yes, yes, George Soros is quite visible and makes no attempt to conceal his hatred for America, but he is just one of the cash cows. Soros is just as guilty of sedition as the maggots who take his money to further their mission: Destroy capitalism and replace a free-market economy with the tried and failed in every country, socialism, the sister of communism.

It’s the quiet ones who represent the most danger. I refer to individual’s wealthy beyond what most Americans can comprehend who control governments, start wars and have been busy destabilizing the world lusting for even more power and riches.

The information in my column, The Camaraderie Between the Justice Department and Bilderberg [2] is a must read. Not to build my ego but because if one is to fix a car engine, you have to study the repair manual first otherwise how can you possibly fix the problem?

One of the most difficult things truth tellers encounter are Americans who have no facts about the roots of the global masters and how they are destroying, not just America, but the world. I can tell you from experience, as can hundreds, if not thousands of writers like myself, as soon as you begin to give a history of the evil that built the house of horrors we are living in right now, the average American, due either to political party loyalty or denial, simply does not want to hear the truth.

As the late, former Congressman from California, James B. Utt, said so long ago: “None are so blind as he who cannot see“. Sadly, millions of Americans would rather willfully believe lies. They can’t believe, having been sold a bill of goods, that Barry Soetoro, aka Obama, is anything other than some brilliant problem solver who really just loves all the poor folk while he and that thing he’s married to are drowning in riches for selling out this country.Hussein Obama told America he was going to ‘transform America’. What he didn’t tell the American people was this transformation was to be the destruction of all we hold dear.

Now the Democratic/Communist Party USA has anointed a 77-year old dementia addled white collar criminal, Joe Biden, to pick up where Hussein Obama left off. Obama didn’t just ride off into the night. He’s been busy working the ground troops he’s built over the years. Foot soldiers dazzled by his razzmatazz as they are led to the slaughter house.

I believe most refuse to see because they are afraid of the truth. Because tens of millions need to stay in denial, they will not make the time to read the history of the architects of our pain and who continue the work of the evil doers. Prominent politicians, dynasties as they’re called, and traitors like Bill and Hillary Clinton. See my column: The Marxist Influence.

Over the last century there have been tugs of war for power, but in the end, the goal is the same: forcing America into a one world government, one world religion, a one world banking system that is already collapsing under the weight of unpayable debt as the banking cartels loot OUR country to bare bones and a world government military.

Perhaps now that America is in ruins, more Americans will take the time to get educated so that they might finally understand our destiny hasn’t been in our hands for over a hundred years. Perhaps if they can put party loyalty aside for the sake of their own survival and the survival of our republic, they will join with the rest of us in rejecting world government and stop putting money into the coffers of those implementing the final stages of the fall of these united States of America.

Of course, that can’t and won’t happen until Americans make the commitment to find the truth.It does mean giving up leisure time to read or watch some of the excellent DVDs now available which were not when I first began my journey. Back in “those days” it was never ending treks to the big libraries in Colorado Springs, Denver and Sacramento. Endless hours spent in law libraries and state archives. Finally, along came the personal home computer. Thank you, Al Gore (bechev) for making the “information super highway” our cannon for the truth.

At the risk of repeating myself, you can’t solve a problem until you go back to the beginning. Was/is there really a plot to destroy America as a sovereign nation and create a world government? Yes. Without question.

Hon. Marjorie S. Holt of Maryland

In the House of Representatives

January 19, 1976, page 240

“Mrs. Holt. Mr. Speaker, many of us recently received a letter from the World Affairs Council of Philadelphia, inviting Members of Congress to participate in a ceremonial signing of “A Declaration of Interdependence” on January 30 in Congress Hall, adjacent to Independence Hall in Philadelphia. A number of Members of Congress have been invited to sign this document, lending their prestige to its theme, but I want the record to show my strong opposition to this declaration.

“It calls for surrender of our national sovereignty to international organizations. It declares that our economy should be regulated by international authorities. It proposes that we enter a “new world order” that would redistribute the wealth created by the American people. Mr. Speaker, this is an obscenity that defiles our Declaration of Independence, signed 200 years ago in Philadelphia. We fought a great Revolution for independence and individual liberty, but now it proposed that we participate in a world socialist order.

“Are we a proud and free people, or are we a carcass to be picked by the jackals of the world, who want to destroy us? When one cuts through the high-flown rhetoric of this “Declaration of Interdependence,” one finds key phrases that tell the story. For example, it states: “The economy of all nations is a seamless web, and that no one nation can any longer effectively maintain its processes of production and monetary systems without recognizing the necessity for collaborative regulation by international authorities. “How do you like the idea of “international authorities” controlling our production and monetary system, Mr. Speaker?”

Marxist Bill Clinton gave many rousing speeches in favor of “interdependence” with other nations and giving up our sovereignty. Futurist Alvin Toffler, wrote, “We need to completely reconsider the structure of the Constitution.” The vile, despicable, Newt Gingrich wrote the forward to Toffler’s book. Newt was his boy and if you want to know the real Newt Gingrich, read this column. He is what’s called the controlled opposition, just like Mitt Romney. Stop throwing money at Gingrich’s organization and buying his books.

Gingrich never lifted a finger to get us out of the UN, abolish the privately owned Federal Reserve or get rid of the unnecessary federal income tax. He rode the rails to get the largest destroyer of jobs ever to hit this country passed: NAFTA. His cohorts in destroying millions of good jobs and shipping them overseas:

Former Speaker of the House, Dennis Hastert, Dick Armey, Former Speaker of the House, Johnny Wino Boehner, Ron Portman, Tom Daschle, Nancy Pelosi, Christopher Dodd, Ted Kennedy, Joe Lieberman, John Kerry, Joe Biden, the late John McCain and Mitch McConnell, just to name a few. All fat cats now, well rewarded for their treachery in selling out the American worker.

In 1947, newspapers wrote about a secret new constitution to replace ours. Most Americans weren’t paying attention. The war was over; our grandparents and parents were trying to put our country back on track and pursue the American dream.

1972. Richard Nixon met with Chou En-Lai in Shanghai to cement a new world order. America crawled into bed with the commies. The same communists who were holding our POW/MIAs from the Korean and Viet Nam “conflicts.” Only God knows how many are still alive, but those butchers of Beijing had them at the same time Nixon was over there kissing En-Lai’s backside and toasting champagne.

As awareness of the diabolical plans afoot began to circulate America, the destroyers wasted no time in implementing plans to force a police state upon us and cover their evil with supposedly “good” government organizations to “help the people”. It began with socialist and mass murderer, FDR [3] and continued with the welfare king, LBJ and his ‘Great Society’ nightmare.

In 1984 under the direction of Ronald Reagan, Oliver North drew up plans for martial law using FEMA, a little-known agency, but a MAJOR player in the big plan.

This secret plan would suspend the U.S. Constitution and turn over control of the government to FEMA. This plan would appoint military commanders to run state and local governments. Implementation of this plan would have been triggered by violent and wise spread internal dissent, disagreement with government policy or national opposition to any U.S. military invasion abroad. Essentially, it amounted to a complete and total suspension of the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights.

Then U.S. Attorney General William French Smith blew the whistle on North.Investigators who uncovered this plan believe that between 1983 – 1986, North’s office was the ‘central command center’ for this informal secret structure which involved more than the illegal sale of arms to Iran and illegal funding of the underground war in Nicaragua under President Ronald Reagan.

“North wasn’t alone in this secret structure. Others included Reagan’s closest advisers: U.S. Attorney General Edwin Meese, CIA Director William Casey and National Security Adviser William Clark. Congressional investigators at the time were shocked by how far along this secret structure and planning had progressed. Arthur Liman, who was the chief counsel of the Senate’s Iran-Contra committee stated in a memo that Oliver North was at the center of what he called a “secret government within a government”.

“Prior to those hearings, Liman wrote that a policy decision made at the highest levels during the Iran Contra scandal “…reveals the whole secret government within a government, operated from the Executive Office Building by a lieutenant colonel with its own army, air force, diplomatic agents, intelligence operatives and appropriations capacity.”

There’s no question the Council on Foreign Relations, the Tri-Lateral Commission and Bilderberg attendees are three of the groups which have unheard of influence over governments around the globe – including ours. Personally, I believe there are individuals even above the Bilderberg “elites” who dictate future schemes in their quest to control the world. I believe several with unimaginable wealth hide away around Zurich, although I can’t prove it.

Years ago I wrote about this: Hillary Rodham Clinton: Liar, Globalist Traitor – “Comrade Hillary was a Republican until she decided to attach her loyalties to the Democrat Party. It would be her ticket to fortune and fame. Her treachery has been well rewarded. On December 19, 1998, the U.S. House impeached Billy. The gutless U.S. Senate failed to impeach on Feb. 12, 1999. In December 1998, Comrade Hillary visited Switzerland: “On 31 December 1998, Hillary Clinton visited Brunnen. She arrived from Lake Lucerne and drives with a car to the railway station.” (That news item linked above is now dead. Gee, I wonder why?)

“According to press reports at the time, Comrade Clinton made one unscheduled stop outside Zurich.”Funny how you catch a blurb on the radio news that perks up your ears. I filed a Freedom of Information Act request at the time with the Secret Service. They refused to release her full itinerary to me citing national security. Bull. I believe she met with the real money masters and power brokers who are above the Bilderberg group.” (To save Billy from being impeached in the senate.)

Today, President Trump is still surrounded by enemies of our country from U.S. Prosecutors to federal judges to individuals who work in federal agencies to the White House doors. Trump should have cleaned house after his inauguration but instead listened to ‘advisers’ who replenished the ‘swamp’ with those out to destroy him.

To this day, the forces arrayed against him continue working diligently to ensure he doesn’t win the upcoming election. In the eyes of Trump haters who don’t even know why they hate him, career political whores and the MSM, Donald Trump is responsible for every little ache and pain some dullard out there has in their daily life.

The Kill Shot

Those who control Washington, DC are fully aware a large majority of Americans have been watching the rioting, looting, burning and destruction in major cities across this country. I also believe they are very worried their chosen puppet, Joe Biden, is unacceptable in the eyes of too many Democrat voters. While his handlers have been desperately trying to keep Joe Biden hidden in his basement, he does surface on occasion for an interview which turns into a clown show.

Oh, the MSM pimps do their best to assist Biden, but while America is filled with ignorant voters, don’t for a minute think the rest of the country is buying his extreme radical agenda. They don’t believe Joe Biden is the greatest choice for the Democratic/Communist Party USA. Biden is political Kryptonite and many are recognizing he should be in a nursing home, not the White House.

Many of us predict there will be no in person debates between memory absent Biden and Trump. Every excuse including COVID-19 will be used because Biden’s handlers know Trump would wipe the floor with him. Remote TV? His handlers would have a very difficult time squirming out of that venue but would be able to at least control some of the non-sensical drivel coming out of Joe’s mouth – if Joe even remembers to read the teleprompter. I can envision several guys surrounding him constantly pointing to the screen – read, Joe, read!

Trump has been putting out brilliant 30-second commercials showing what WILL happen if Biden (or any other Democrat) is elected. Americans are watching their elected Democrat “leaders” – mayors, city councils and governors alike – stand by and allow the destruction.

Seattle Police Abandon Residents As Antifa Uses Twitter, Facebook To Organize Nationwide Protests

Trump has every right to send in federal troops to protect federal property like court houses. Report: Portland Rioters Barricaded Federal Agents in Courthouse, Tried to Burn it Down.

Not without cost to those who serve: Federal agents likely permanently blinded by Portland protesters’ lasers, White House says– caught on film.

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti Backs Rioters in Portland: ‘The Best of Our Democratic Ideals’

Americans across this country are watching and fearfully waiting for the anarchists to come to their town or city and the suburbs.

Antifa targeting specific businesses, militias form as US cities brace for more violence

EXPLOSIVES are used against feds and cops in Seattle, Portland and Atlanta while BLM protester is shot dead in Austin on night of nationwide unrest – as angry Trump vents on Twitter after deploying federal agents in bid to quell violence

They are watching as Marxists on city councils vote to get rid of police while crime goes through the roof.

Police officers shouldn’t be responding to rape calls if the suspect runs away, Minnesota AG Keith Ellison says– Of course Muslim Ellison would say that. Oh, call a social worker instead of a cop who needs real time information to have any chance of getting the rapist.

Imbiciles who support defunding police departments will find out in a short period of time what a huge, insane mistake they’ve made. Just wait. Black Lives Matter Militants in Portland March Toddlers and Children Outside of Federal Courthouse Carrying Signs Saying “F*ck the Police” (VIDEO) – Teaching children to hate.

King County Exec will dismantle criminal justice system, eliminate Seattle jail, end juvie – “So, no jails, no justice system, definitely no youth in jail, and police are gradually castrated. What could possibly go wrong? This is your Democrat today.

“The Marxist Black Lives Matter approved the plan in a statement, according to KCPQ, which shows that the Soros-funded movement is fast becoming a political party with a lot of clout.”

No, it is already a political party. They are the minions who serve the Communist Party International. The article goes on to say: “He hasn’t explained what will happen to violent offenders currently held in the King Country facility once the jail is closed.

“Dennis Behrend Jr., a bail bond specialist with Lacey O’Malley Bail Bond Agency, said he thought the plan sounded crazy. “I sit in the courtroom almost every day listening to cases and we don’t bond out everyone. There are some seriously dangerous people in custody,” Behrend said.” Indeed. This is what the Democrat Party represents today.

The only way to beat Tump is vote fraud which we know happened in 2018 using ‘ballot harvesting’ and now mail in voting. The shadow government knows if Trump is elected for a second term, he’s got nothing to lose and will go for the jugular. Like I believe he wants to on many issues now but getting him reelected is first and foremost.

If Trump is announced the winner on Nov. 3rd, the shadow government knows it will set back their plans for a totalitarian government and the complete collapse of this country. This is it for them and they will stop at nothing to have their way. Ruthless is almost too mild a word for those who pull the strings. It will be time to really crank up the rioting and destruction. Mark my words.

The Communists who have so successfully brainwashed Americans – especially impressionable young adults in colleges – know this is their last chance for a long time to come. But, I believe the American people have had enough of the destructive ‘cancel culture’, the brats rioting and all the lies about Trump (Russiagate at the top of the list), the travesty clown show impeachment and national sports turned into political cesspools.

Should Trump be declared the winner, I have no doubt it will end up in the courts and the same if somehow the absurd happens and Biden is declared the winner. Trump would be a fool not to take it to court. Vote fraud in all its forms is already underway.

Once again, I say whether you like Trump or not, Nov. 3rd is about one thing and one thing only: Communism vs free market capitalism and freedom and liberty for all Americans.

Note: For a thorough, comprehensive education on the Fed, the income tax, education, Medicare, SS, the critical, fraudulent ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment and more, be sure to order my book by calling 800-955-0116 or click the link, “Taking Politics Out of Solutions“. 400 pages of facts and solutions.

© 2020 NWV – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Devvy: devvyk@npn.net

Footnotes:

[1] Tax Exempt Organizations Funnel Millions to BLM Marxists

[2] The Camaraderie Between the Justice Department and Bilderberg

[3] FDR and the Pearl Harbor attack

Links:

The Top 7 Racist Comments Made by Joe Biden Over the Years

Veterans Back the Blue shows how to prevent violent demonstrations

‘He’s Lying’: Eyewitness Calls Out Portland Mayor Over Fabricated Tear Gas Incident

Denver police union leader confirms ‘stand-down’ order given for Michelle Malkin’s pro-cops event