Some things in this world can simply be chalked up to coincidence. Others, not so much. For those who have studied God’s Word and have eyes to see, it’s obvious that the words of prophecy in Scripture are coming to pass now, before our very eyes.

Let’s look at just a few things that have been happening on Planet Earth in just the past month. These are things you most likely are not aware of, because the mainstream media doesn’t generally report on them, and if they do, they report on them only in passing, or worse yet, in jest. Yet, the things now coming upon the Earth are nothing to joke about.

As Christ-followers we’re in the midst of a spiritual battle. We wrestle not against flesh and blood but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places. (Ephesians 6). Let’s also look at Ephesians 2, which offers an especially relevant message for our day. “And you were dead in the trespasses and sins in which you once walked, following the course of this world, following the prince of the power of the air, the spirit that is now at work in the sons of disobedience, among whom we all once lived in the passions of our flesh, carrying out the desires of the body and the mind, and were by nature children of wrath, like the rest of mankind. But God, being rich in mercy, because of the great love with which He loved us, even when we were dead in our trespasses, made us alive together with Christ — by grace you have been saved — and raised us up with Him and seated us with Him in the heavenly places in Christ Jesus…”

Yes, the spiritual battle rages on. The children of God versus the children of wrath, as we face off against Satan and his demons — spiritual wickedness in high places. Those of us who now follow Christ were once dead in our trespasses and sins, like the rest of the world. We followed the “prince of the power of the air,” (Satan). That’s the power the unsaved world follows today, still living in the passions of the flesh. Still carrying out the desires of the body and mind. Still children of wrath. They cannot understand what’s happening in our world because they’re without the power of the Holy Spirit of God within them, and so they’re without the ability to discern those things that are spiritually discerned. They’re lost, confused, and soon their hearts will fail them for fear, when they see all that is coming upon the earth.

In Luke 21 and Matthew 24, Jesus warned us all not to be deceived, because many would come in His name. Many false prophets rising to deceive many. There are a lot of false prophets in our world today. Many claiming to be more intelligent than God, our Creator. They claim to follow “science,” yet their science will disappoint them when all their human wisdom is proven to be nonsense. Speaking of false prophets, are you aware that the pope held an interfaith meeting in the city of Ur in Northern Iraq — the birthplace of Abraham — last month? His purpose was to stress the commonalities between all world religions and call for global cooperation.

But those who read and study Scripture know that not all “religions” lead to our one true God. Only one does. Jesus said, “No man comes to the Father but by Me.” While the Global Elites are now seeking a New World Order, a One World Government, they will also be seeking a One World Religion, denying Christ as the Way, the Truth and the Life. Yet one day, perhaps one day soon, every knee will bow and every tongue will confess that Jesus is LORD. Even the pope will bow to the one TRUE God of Heaven.

We’ve seen the wars and rumors of wars, we’ve seen nation rise against nation and kingdom against kingdom. We’ve seen the horrific famines and pestilences and earthquakes in diverse places. Jesus said these are but the beginning of sorrows. We were also warned by Jesus that Christ-followers would be delivered up to be persecuted and killed. Jesus said that we would be hated of all nations for His name’s sake. How true that is today.

Certainly you’ve seen what’s happened in Canada recently, where a pastor had the courage to stand up against the tyranny of government officials and police and keep the church he leads open. In righteous indignation, he threw the tyrants out of God’s house and off the property. But they returned — this time to erect a giant fence around the church, and post 200 armed guards around it to keep people out. This, NOT in communist China — but rather, in communist Canada. We know that Canada’s been bowing down to Satan for a long time now, and many Christian brothers and sisters there are being persecuted daily. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently stated openly that “evangelical Christians are the worst part of Canadian society.” But the same sentiment has been playing out in our country for years now as well. The stories are too many in number to even begin to list.

But make no mistake, Jesus IS coming back and He will be coming as the just Judge of the world, to make war on those who have blasphemed Almighty God and persecuted His people. Scripture tells us that immediately before we see the sign of the Son of Man coming in the heavens, the sun will be darkened, the moon shall not give her light, the stars will fall from heaven and the heavens will be shaken. Remember, this is in addition to earthquakes, famines and pestilences.

So in case you missed it, here are some news stories from around the world, that have taken place just in the past month. There’s been an enormous increase in strange lights being seen in the sky all over the world. These lights appear to be some sort of spacecraft — moving at speeds that exceed the speed of sound, but they make no sound at all. No sonic booms. Sightings of “UFOs” have become so concerning that the Pentagon has been ordered to research this and release a report on these phenomenon by June of this year.

There have also been an increase in loud “booming” sounds coming from deep underground; again, all over the world. In the US, they’ve been encountered in every state — from Maine to California — over the past month, and there is no explanation. When these loud booms take place, there is never any indication of an earthquake, yet they’re so strong they shake houses. A man in Michigan reported last month that this happened again — the second time in six months, and authorities have offered no explanation.

Then there were the deadly tornadoes that ravaged the southern US. In Alabama, one tornado, with winds of 150 miles per hour, traveled on the ground for 150 miles, destroying everything in it’s path for three hours straight last month. And that was just one of 17 tornadoes that struck the southern US in March.

Meanwhile, we’ve been seeing signs in the skies overhead. Two fireballs, believed to be meteors were seen March 21st in New York, Vermont and Pennsylvania. The same day fireballs in the sky frightened people across England. Others were seen in March in other countries around the world.

About that same time, a huge geyser was reported in Imperial City, California. But this one’s different. It is MOVING… it’s moving ten feet every month and is said to be the only moving geyser in the world.

Los Angeles reported it’s third earthquake in ten days on April 10th. The average number of earthquakes there is five in a year. Here we have three within ten days. There has also been extreme flooding in Maui. Residents there said they’ve never seen anything like it. And on April 9th, western Australia received more rain in 24 hours than they get during the heaviest rains in a month’s time. The massive flooding that has resulted there has been called “of biblical proportions.”

In China, cyclones and strong winds have caused the worst sandstorm in over a decade. Residents of Beijing said, “it looks like the end of the world,” and “It feels like a science fiction movie.”

And then there are the volcanoes. It’s very likely that you missed out on hearing about these as well. First of all, the “dormant” volcano in Iceland erupted last month, for the first time in 800 years. This was accompanied by 40,000 mini earthquakes in the area. There was also a volcanic eruption in eastern Russia, as well as giant sinkholes opening up in Croatia. And another volcano erupted multiple times in Sicily within the last month. Not to mention the earthquake in Congo, Africa, or the volcano that erupted for the first time in forty years on the island of St. Vincent in the Carribean, on April 9th. Experts say this one could continue for weeks or months.

These are just a few of the odd occurrences we’ve seen over just the past month around the world. Many will claim all this is due to “climate change.” Others will say the Earth goes through natural cycles and none of this is out of the ordinary at all. But I disagree. What we’re seeing is not just an increase in frequency of these violent natural phemomena, but an increase in intensity, and an increased number of these events around the world.

Add to that the things even our best scientists cannot explain: the loud booms heard worldwide, coming from far beneath the earth. The strange lights in the sky that defy science, and for which our Pentagon is preparing a report on “UFOs.” Incidentally, I would not be surprised if the enemy of our souls uses the idea of “extraterrestrials” and “UFOs” to deceive even more people around the world. I can also see how a discovery of “life” from other galaxies could well be used to help usher in the New World Order and the Planetary One-World Government that is now being prepared to enslave the peoples of the earth.

But what makes all these things even more interesting is the discovery, in mid-March, of additional fragments of the Dead Sea Scrolls. This is the first time in more than sixty years that such a discovery has been made, and the texts date back 2,000 years. The newly discovered fragments contain verses from the biblical books of Nahum and Zechariah. The words of these ancient Scriptures are significant, considering all we’ve just talked about.

Specifically, the text of Nahum 1:5 & 6 were discovered. Let’s read that together: “The mountains quake before Him and the hills melt away. The earth trembles at His presence, the world and all who live in it. Who can withstand His indignation? Who can endure His fierce anger? His wrath is poured out like fire; the rocks are shattered before Him.”

And Zechariah 8:16 & 17 tell us how we SHOULD be living: “These are the things you are to do: speak the truth to each other, and render true and sound judgment in your courts. Do not plot evil against each other, and do not love to swear falsely. ‘I hate all this,’ declares the Lord.”

Today, we have the kings and rulers of the earth taking counsel together against the Lord and His anointed. We see the heathen raging and the people imagining vain things. We, as a people, seem no longer capable of telling the truth; so much of what we hear and believe today are lies. As for “sound judgment” in our courts, I think we can all agree that our so-called “justice” system is anything but just. People plot against one another and those so many of us trust “swear falsely,” doing the bidding of Satan and his demons and deceiving the whole world… even, if possible, the very elect of God.

So we shouldn’t be surprised when we see the mountains quake, and the hills melt away with volcanic heat. Because the earth is trembling as heaven prepares for Christ’s soon return. How gracious of our God to reveal, once again to us, the words of these prophets, at a time we all need to hear and heed them most. For as we read again in Nahum: “…Who can withstand His indignation? Who can endure His fierce anger? His wrath is poured out like fire; the rocks are shattered before Him.”

Now, of course, no one knows the day or the hour when Jesus will return. But we have been warned in Scripture, and now Scripture is coming to life all around us, and not only that, our gracious God has unearthed again, perhaps a final warning in the words from those recently found Dead Sea Scrolls.

“Therefore, be ye also ready: for in such an hour as ye think not, the Son of Man cometh.” (Mathew 24:44). Let me finish with the words of Luke 21: “Then there will be signs in the sun, moon, and stars; and there will be anguish on the earth among nations bewildered by the roaring sea and waves. People will faint from fear and expectation of the things that are coming on the world, because the celestial powers will be shaken. Then they will see the Son of Man coming in a cloud with power and great glory. But when these things begin to take place, stand up and lift up your heads, because your redemption is near!” Amen.

