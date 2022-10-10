By Kelleigh Nelson

October 10, 2022

The trend is forcing doctors who exhibit critical thinking to face an existential choice: join the mob and support what many of us believe are dangerous policies without a sound scientific basis, or stand up and risk losing your livelihood. —Dr. Pierre Kory

The truth will eventually come out; you can’t hide it forever. And everything they have said, everything, from masks from lockdowns, from social distancing from vaccination, from remdesivir, from Paxlovid is a big fat lie. They have a real problem with the truth. —Dr. Paul Marik

Covid has shown an absolutely bright light on the corruption in medicine. I’ve realized now that almost everything I was taught in medical school was wrong. I have to unlearn everything I was taught because it’s dominated by Pharma and it’s completely and utterly false. It’s a fraud. —Dr. Paul Marik, four-minute interview with Del Bigtree

Medical knowledge is always evolving. No one has a monopoly on good ideas. Our leaders in government should encourage doctors to pursue new ideas and innovate, not threaten to end their careers for disagreeing. —Dr. Pierre Kory

American socialists have long been promoting the nationalization of health care. After Democrats took control of Congress in 1964, President Lyndon Baines Johnson’s “Great Society” gave us Medicare and Medicaid Act, also known as the Social Security Amendments of 1965.

With nationalization, small medical practices disappeared into group practices, factory like hospitals and out-patient clinics were established throughout the country, and many insurers restrict physician availability.

With the form and amount of medical care dependent upon budgetary availability, slowly but surely, the state-controlled benefits are diminished. After Obama Care, the costs have risen exponentially to where yearly deductibles are rarely met, with out-of-pocket costs soaring.

The goal is total control of the US medical industry and with COVID, there has been a giant leap forward in the destruction of America’s once highly touted health care.

Not only have the medical Stasi been active, but Gestapo like tactics against physicians have cost them their careers. Senator Ron Johnson exposed so much of this in his five-hour January 2022 roundtable. Apparently the Senator is the only DC politician who cares. Too many of them are funded by Bill Gates and are members of the World Economic Forum.

Corporate medicine run by the state has arrived. Marx would be proud.

America’s Police State

On October 7, 2022, Joseph Biden signed an Executive Order on Enhancing Safeguards For United States Signals Intelligence Activities. It is 25 pages long, nearly 8,000 words, and difficult to read and understand.

It does make clear that all 18 intelligence communities will have the ability to spy on American citizens.

Steven Fishman wrote, “‘Signals Intelligence’ means A-I or ‘Artificial Intelligence.’ All our freedoms and privacy are now gone and in the toilet. But it’s far worse than that. Spying is only part of the equation. It gives the 18 intel agencies the right to label each and every one of us a domestic terrorist arbitrarily.”

The military is part of the intelligence network. It appears that posse comitatus may be put aside and the military used as enforcers. Afterall, the Department of Defense is actually funding Socialist Democrat propaganda.

Every government agency is owned, lock, stock and barrel, by the American Stasi.

Subversion and Sabotage

Starting with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans have been continually subjected to an endless stream of totalitarian medical orders by the highest-level officials of the United States government and state governments from both political parties; by federal, state, and local public health authorities; by life scientists; and by doctors.

The COVID jabs and their related mandates violate the Nuremberg Code on Medical Experimentation that the United States government used to prosecute, convict, and execute Nazi doctors at Nuremberg. The inoculations and their related mandates are a Nuremberg Crime against Humanity under international criminal law.

Yet, only the dissident docs are courageous enough to speak out.

We must stop dead in its tracks this developing American medical police state and hold legally accountable those responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic lies and its lethal consequences for millions of our fellow Americans.

Leo Hohmann’s article from April 2020, Rasputin in the White House: Trump Must Boot Dr. Fauci from His Inner Circle or Lose Everything He’s Fought For spelled it out. We know the end result. The article was dead on!

Leo told us, “All roads lead to the mad doctor, Mr. Fauci, who sits on the Leadership Council of Bill Gates’s Global Vaccine Action Plan. Fauci is among the cadre of world health leaders who helped Gates launch his ‘Decade of Vaccines Collaboration.’”

Gates media announced their decade of vax collaboration in 2010. Their first paragraph tells the whole story:

“The World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation have announced a collaboration to increase coordination across the international vaccine community and create a Global Vaccine Action Plan. This plan will build on the successes of current work to achieve key milestones in the discovery, development and delivery of lifesaving vaccines to the most vulnerable populations in the poorest countries over the next decade.”

In December of 2020, the first COVID jabs were administered in New York City.

Lockdowns ruined the economy; 26 million jobs were lost along with countless American lives and not just from COVID. Millions were driven into poverty and government dependence and have never come back.

All but seven state governors were influenced by the medical Stasi to trash the Bill of Rights, “making a mockery of its very existence.”

How pleased the police-state Stasi must have been when the masses donned their masks, locked their doors, kept six-feet apart and abstained from worshipping together. Americans eagerly fell in line with the medical tyranny to keep themselves “safe.” The obedient little Nazis made sure they scorned and verbally attacked every person free of a face diaper.

The God hating globalist elites were thrilled, and our deliberately dumbed down citizenry went along with the entire evil scenario.

Fauci remained in the spotlight to sell fear throughout the nation. Two million will die!

Pence gave us that little self-aggrandizing worm along with Fauci’s lying cohort, Deborah Birx.

Trump listened to his Deep State advisors and didn’t give Fauci the boot until the damage had been done. What took Trump three years to build was wiped out in a matter of weeks. Had he listened to his gut instincts that the virus was nothing more than a bad flu which could have been treated with repurposed drugs, he would have saved us from two and half years of a hellish nightmare. Instead, he listened to Big Pharma’s toady and galloped headlong into pushing his Operation Warp Death jabs.

As President of the greatest nation on earth, the buck stopped with Trump.

When Fauci announced his retirement, Florida Governor DeSantis slammed him saying, “someone needs to grab that little elf and chuck him across the Potomac.”

Muzzling Physicians

Dr. Paul Marik is board certified in Internal Medicine, Critical Care Medicine, Neurocritical Care and Nutrition Science. He has written over 400 peer-reviewed journal articles, 80 book chapters and authored four critical care books. He is the 2017 recipient of the Outstanding Educator Award from the American College of Physicians for his work with medical residents and fellows.

Dr. Marik, MBBCh, the East Virginia Medical School (EVMS) Foundation Distinguished Professor in Internal Medicine and Chief of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, believes he has developed a cure for the life-threatening infection of sepsis. His innovative treatment breakthrough – a product of medical intuition and serendipity – promises to revolutionize sepsis care worldwide and produce results that are nothing short of astonishing. This was in January of 2016.

Watch this 2½ minute video of Dr. Marik’s discovery:

Today, Dr. Marik no longer practices medicine at EVMS because of his stance on the COVID hospital protocols.

He is a believer in vaccines and took the C-19 injections in November of 2020. He now knows that was a huge mistake and these injections are dangerous to everyone who submits to them.

As a critical care physician for over 30 years, he was treating COVID patients with repurposed drugs and having far better results than his colleagues. But then the hospital system sent out a memorandum to the entire 18 hospitals, essentially targeting Dr. Marik, but basically saying the pharmacy would no longer dispense the medications he had been using to save lives. These were all FDA approved drugs including Vitamin C. All the good doctor was left with was Remdesivir, a toxic drug which kills patients.

Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia was sued by Dr. Marik, but the lawyers and witnesses lied and he did not prevail. Then the hospital did what is called peer review. It’s a sham peer review where Dr. Marik was accused of many things and was guilty until proven innocent. He wasn’t even allowed legal representation. The American Board of Internal Medicine even accused Dr. Marik of spreading misinformation.

Ultimately, he had no choice but to leave the hospital. In doing so, the patients he could have saved lost their lives. Sentara Norfolk General Hospital went out of their way to destroy Dr. Paul Marik’s stellar career.

The hospital care was all about the bottom line, it had nothing to do with the proper care of the patient. If the patient was on Medicare, and treated with Remdesivir, the hospital received US tax dollars from the federal government of 20% of the hospital bill, which usually would run about $400 to $500K. The incentivization was to allow patients to die. The Board of Medicine accused Dr. Marik of prescribing Ivermectin to non-existing patients when he never prescribed IVM to any patients in Sentara Hospital. The corrupt medical power elite saw to it that Dr. Marik’s brilliant career came to an end. Big Pharma, the CDC, NIH, FDA, AMA, and medical journals, are the authorities listened to by hospital and group administrators.

State Medical Boards, Hospitals and the American Board of Medicine will go after any physician who thinks on his own in treating COVID patients and fails to follow the set protocols from the Stasi hierarchy.

Watch Dr. Marik’s three-minute testimony at Senator Ron Johnson’s Roundtable.

Video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HrzM_dhJW1A

The bottom line was money from the federal government (taxpayer dollars) for COVID diagnosis, oxygen masks, Remdesivir, Paxlovid, ventilators and finally death.

Money called the tune, not saving the patients.

Today, Dr. Paul Marik says, “I would not recommend a single living soul on the planet should take any of the COVID injections.”

Watch the Steve Kirsch interview with Dr. Paul Marik; it is excellent.

Dr. Pierre Kory

Drs. Paul Marik and Pierre Kory are working together. Dr. Kory came to the same conclusions as Dr. Marik, but a few months earlier. They are part of Covid19CriticalCare.com which you can also reach via FLCCC.net.

Both doctors, as well as several other physicians in the group, are working to save people’s lives from long COVID and the C-19 injections. Here are their listed protocols and what you can do to help yourself if you’ve taken one or more of the injections.

Dr. Pierre Kory is president of the FLCCC Alliance and has testified to the Senate many times over the use of repurposed drugs to treat C-19, especially the use of Ivermectin. Like Dr. Marik, he is a pulmonary and critical care specialist.

Dr. Kory’s May 2022 Fox News article, is a shocking expose of the horrors that happened during the 2 ½ years of the C-19 nightmare. He tells us that he’s been a lifelong democrat, but in talking to other physicians, he found “conservative colleagues and friends who put politics aside to focus on doing our best at the bedside. It made me more tolerant and understanding of their worldviews.”

He used to view democrats as more open about free speech, but now “with today’s progressive political movement, medical boards are adopting policies that censor opinions, defining such speech as mis- or disinformation, especially scientific opinions around COVID. Medical professionals who refuse to toe the party line risk censorship, cancellation, and even the loss of license—a fate far worse than getting banned from Twitter.”

Dr. Kory is right. The trend is forcing doctors to either join the mob and literally chance killing their C-19 patients with the totalitarian medical industry protocols or risk losing their licenses for trying to save their patients.

Bureaucrats and politicians have now intruded on the doctor-patient relationship. The recent bill on the desk of California Governor Newsom “grants sweeping new powers to the state’s medical board to initiate investigations of doctors whose COVID treatment decisions depart from the applicable standard of care.” And yes, the definition of mis-information is vague but not the consequences…the disciplinary action can be severe and can even lead to the loss of a medical license. Dr. Paul Marik’s September 30th Daily Caller article states, “Not only do the mandates remain in place for medical professionals, but the stakes are poised to get even higher if this bad bill becomes law.”

Newsom signed this egregious bill, AB 2098, into law Friday evening, September 30, 2022.

How obvious does it have to be to see that medical Stasi, who do not treat COVID patients, have taken over physicians’ abilities to judge what is best for their patients. Today’s physicians had best not step outside the box described by the Stasi medical police.

Dr. Mark McDonald

Dr. Mark McDonald is the author of United States of Fear: How America Fell Victim to a Mass Delusional Psychosis. His latest book is Freedom From Fear: A 12 Step Guide to Personal and National Recovery. Both books are essential reading for those who suffered through the years of COVID and the government promotion of fear.

McDonald is a Los Angeles psychiatrist with particular expertise in working with children with autism and trauma, as well as obsessive-compulsive and bipolar disorders. His dislike of masking children was clear when he wrote on his substack page that he had written to the parents of his young patients that they would not be allowed to wear masks in his office. It was not just because we need to see each other’s faces, but because the masks are unhealthy, damaging and do nothing to prevent a virus. He lost a few patients, but he took a stand for truth.

His latest missive, “I Chose to Fight,” tells his substack readers that he filed a lawsuit against AB 2098, the Medical Censorship Bill. “It will become law on January 1, 2023, effectively denying all physicians in the state of California the right to publicly share their medical opinions, under threat of suspension of their license to practice medicine.”

The California Medical Board (CMB) has targeted Dr. McDonald personally and has launched an investigation, “into allegations that I ‘spread medical misinformation’ on my social media pages regarding masks, early treatment, and mRNA injections. This lawsuit, though, is not about me—it is a challenge to the constitutionality of AB 2098, as the law prohibits medical free speech.”

Kristina Lawson, the President of CMB and an attorney has proposed to the California Senate two requests:

More money for the Board’s enforcement program targeting physicians.

2. Lowering the legal standard required to prosecute physicians.

Dr. McDonald writes, “If AB 2098 becomes law in 2023, every California physician who expresses an opinion challenging the legitimacy of mask mandates, denial of prophylactic or early treatment, or efficacy or safety of mRNA therapeutics will become a target of the Board for license suspension or termination. Ethical physicians who insist on empirically validated treatment protocols and who object to harmful, anti-scientific, and abusive public health policies or medical treatments will simply leave California or take an early retirement.”

He continues and states the obvious. This egregious and despicable law will spread to other states, effectively destroying the ability of physicians to properly care for their patients.

This is the nationalization of heath care. The Stasi are gleeful.

Conclusion

The helm of a free state and a self-ruling people is a reliance on God. The old Roman Empire had a war against both Jews and Christians because their loyalty was to their Creator. They refused to acknowledge the emperor as god. Thus, they worked to destroy the old order, the belief in God, respect for one’s neighbor and property and the bonds of family.

The exact same war has been taking place in America for two centuries.

A totalitarian state cannot allow the people to have a quality academic education any more than it can allow the worship of our Creator. Prayer was removed from American schools in 1962 and the Ten Commandments were removed in 1980.

God has been eliminated, even from many of our houses of worship. Therein lies the core of our country’s rot. We wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.

Every facet of our society has expunged any mention of our Judeo-Christian culture including our medical industry.

The war is between good and evil. This is the real battle. Which side will you choose?

