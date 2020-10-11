Roger Anghis

The Democrats have a dozen ways to commit voter fraud. Illegals voting, dead people voting, people voting multiple times to name a few. Some states attempted to clean up voter rolls as required by law but especially during the Obama administration every state that tried was stopped by Eric Holder: The Justice Department on Tuesday sued Florida to block its effort to purge its voter rolls of non-U.S. citizens and to stop further attempts before the November elections.

The suit against the state and Secretary of State Ken Detzner alleges Florida violated its obligations under the federal National Voter Registration Act by conducting a “systematic program to purge voters from its rolls within the 90-day quiet period before an election for federal office.”

The suit also alleges Florida violated the law by using “inaccurate and unreliable” voter verification procedures, according to a statement by Thomas E. Perez, assistant attorney general for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.[1]

Holder even sued when states wanted to require voter ID and proof of citizenship. Attorney General Eric H. Holder Jr. sued Texas on Thursday, escalating the battle over voting rights and saying the Legislature was intentionally trying to discriminate against Hispanics when it redrew its congressional district maps and passed a voter-ID law.

Meanwhile, Arizona and Kansas are fighting the federal government on another front in the voting wars, suing the U.S. Election Assistance Commission to demand that anyone who registers to vote in those states be required to prove they are citizens.

“The thread that ties these two cases together is they both represent the federal government attempting to exercise unconstitutional control over the states’ voting systems,” said Kansas Secretary of State Kris W. Kobach, who is leading that state’s lawsuit, filed Wednesday. “This is definitely a contest between the federal government and states over the states’ sovereign authority to control their elections.”[2]

Colorado, like California, gives a person the right to register to vote when you get or renew your driver’s license. A couple of years ago I renewed my license and the lady asked if I want to register to vote. I asked her if she wanted to know if I was a legal citizen or not and she told me she wasn’t allowed to ask! We are acting like we have no borders and anyone can come here at will. A nation that has no borders will not be a nation for very long. This is our nation and if we don’t protect it, we will not have a nation for long.

In the last few days, there have been three instances where ballots were found discarded in trash ins, ditches, and other places. In California, they found thousands of ballots in a dumpster: Last night we received these photos from a reader in California. They appear to show hundreds of alleged unopened ballots in a garbage dumpster in California. We are working to verify it. Big if true.

This is an exclusive from a Gateway Pundit reader in California.

Hey Gateway Pundit,

I thought you might find this interesting. My dad found THOUSANDS of unopened ballots at the garbage dump in Petaluma, California, north of San Francisco.

My dad was throwing away some trash and saw them so he took some pictures. He told a lady who worked at the dump about it and she claimed that the county dumped them there. After my dad drove back around and saw the workers in the bin covering the ballots up with cardboard.

The TGP reader then sent us a map of the location in Petaluma.

According to a state source California does not mail out ballots until October fifth and those already have return addresses.[3]

2016 produced some very interesting voting results. Investigators looked at voters’ birth dates and found that 45,880 votes in the 2016 election were cast by people who would have been at least 115 years old on election day.

Some 45 people voted, even though they were born before the year 1700!

Either there’s widespread voter fraud, or the zombie apocalypse began in the ballot box!

Underage voters. The age problem worked both ways: 292 minors voted even though they were under the age of 18.

More registered voters than adults. 7 states and Washington, D.C. have more registered voters than the number of adults legally eligible to vote. (Alaska, California, Colorado, D.C., Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, and Michigan.)

Voting multiple times. The Government Accountability Institute found 8,471 cases of duplicate voting in just 21 states. A nationwide sweep would have uncovered at least 45,000 cases of people voting in more than one city or state.

Thousands of phony addresses and names. More than 15,000 other people registered to vote using illegal addresses, like P.O. boxes, stores, and public buildings. 9,539 of those people voted in the general election.

The Rhode Island secretary of state’s office told investigators outright that it would approve a voter registration form submitted by John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt – even if it listed “a residential address that was a commercial office building, no driver’s license, (and) no Social Security number.” [4]

We have to get a handle on this and get back to legitimate elections. Democrats don’t want to do this because they cannot win with fraud and they know it. They lost 2016 even though it was rigged. They thought they had it in the bag but the bag lost and now their kingdom of corruption is collapsing around them. George Soros has states that if Trump gets another four years it could destroy the foundation of the New World Order. Pelosi has to be on medication for depression because she’s answering questions like she’s Joe Biden.

If we want to save the America we grew up in we have to keep the Democrats out of office in 2020. There was a prophecy given at the first of the year warning the Democrats that if they didn’t back off they would be decimated in November. They have not backed off. They have doubled and even tripled down on their efforts to remove Trump. I fully believe that November will bring the Democrat party to its knees. This is God’s nation, not theirs and He will not let it be drug down into the trash heap of history just yet. He’s not done with us.

Everybody is always saying God Bless America and that is a good request but I believe that America should bless God. If we do that, we cannot lose.

© 2020 NWV – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Roger Anghis: roger@buildingthetruth.org

Foot Notes: