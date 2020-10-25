Roger Anghis

I am going to do everything I can to impress upon you the importance of this election and the importance of voting in person. Democrats are going to do everything they can to steal this election. The only way they will be able to win is with voter fraud and they are experts at it. They drive vans full of illegals from district to district to vote as many times as they can. Some states have gone to all mail-in ballots and that lends to their ability to commit that fraud. In the state of Colorado our mail-in ballots have a bar code with a number underneath that bar code and within that number is either the letter ‘D’ of the letter ’R’. If there is an unscrupulous mail carrier, he has an easy job of sorting through the ballots and throw away the ones of the party he opposes. You didn’t think that the anti-Trump USPS wouldn’t help Biden cheat, did you? Their unions are endorsing Biden. They think that Trump is an existential threat to the postal service for crying out loud. What can one expect to happen? The FBI and Attorney General Barr must step in. If Joe Biden is allowed to cheat he could very well win, and America will never be the same.

A Democrat operative says the United States Postal Service (USPS) workers who despise President Trump will sometimes help election fraudsters by throwing in the garbage mail-in ballots from Republican-heavy neighborhoods.

Last month, as Breitbart News highlighted, a Democrat operative told the New York Post‘s Jon Levine a number of stories in which insiders like him lead teams of fraudsters to commit election fraud by paying homeless voters off, taking advantage of the elderly, posing as registered voters, and printing up fake ballots.

“You have a postman who is a rabid anti-Trump guy and he’s working in Bedminster or some Republican stronghold … He can take those [filled-out] ballots, and knowing 95% are going to a Republican, he can just throw those in the garbage.” [Emphasis added]

In some cases, mail carriers were members of his “work crew,” and would sift ballots from the mail and hand them over to the operative.[1]

You can use your mail-in ballot, but hand carry it to a polling place to ensure that it gets recorded. We cannot take the chance in this election that all ballots will be counted properly. We need to pray that the states that will allow ballots to be counted up to two weeks after the election will be shut down in court. All this does is allow the Democrats to know just how many ‘ballots’ they need to come up with to overturn the election. They have been at work to do this all year. South Carolina election ballots reportedly ended up in Maryland this week, after mail-in voting for the Palmetto State’s June 9 primary has already begun, according to local news reports.

South Carolina election officials may cut ties with the company they used, Minnesota printer SeaChange, over the mix-up after about 20 Charleston County absentee ballots were found outside the state, the reports say.

Election officials say this isn’t the first absentee ballot issue they’ve had with the company, which prints and mails ballots for 13 South Carolina counties.

Some voters in Greenville County received the wrong absentee ballots when the Democratic presidential primary and the special election for sheriff were held just 10 days apart, Election Commission spokesman Chris Whitmire told the Post and Courier. Voters in Charleston received ballots that were folded in a way that made them tough to read by scanning machines.[2] What are South Carolina ballots doing in Maryland? Staging for voter fraud is the only answer I can come up with.

The postal service says they can handle the massive influx of ballots that will occur if we go to all mail-in ballots, but their record tells a different story. Between 2012 and 2018, 28.3 million mail-in ballots remain unaccounted for, according to data from the federal Election Assistance Commission. The missing ballots amount to nearly one in five of all absentee ballots and ballots mailed to voters residing in states that do elections exclusively by mail.

States and local authorities simply have no idea what happened to these ballots since they were mailed – and the figure of 28 million missing ballots is likely even higher because some areas in the country, notably Chicago, did not respond to the federal agency’s survey questions. This figure does not include ballots that were spoiled, undeliverable, or came back for any reason.

Although there is no evidence that the millions of missing ballots were used fraudulently, the Public Interest Legal Foundation, which compiled the public data provided from the Election Assistance Commission, says that the sheer volume of them raises serious doubts about election security.

These questions are particularly relevant as the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing states across the country to rapidly expand vote-by-mail operations in an election year. Democratic Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Ron Wyden have proposed the Natural Disaster and Emergency Ballot Act of 2020, a bill that would allow every eligible voter the opportunity to vote by mail, regardless of state laws governing mail-in ballots.[3]

What is at stake is too important to allow the results to be taken for granted. As of the writing of this article Joe Biden’s ‘rallies’ have drawn 84 people while Trump’s rallies have drawn over 250,000 but MSM is telling us Biden leads by 11 points in national polls. I believe that we can conclude that MSM is in on the deception and attempt to steal the election. Remember in 1984 three weeks out from the election Reagan was down 6 points but squeaked out a victory of 49 states. Voter fraud was not that easy back then. Everyone had to vote in person without electronic voting machines that can be programmed to record differently than how the voter actually voted.[4] We are in a different day and the Democrats are ruthless in their pursuit of power. Do not take lightly their threat to regain power by any means possible. Once they have it, they will not relinquish it again. They will put things in place so that no conservative will ever win. Look what they are threatening to do with the Supreme Court. They want to pack the court with liberal judges to force their agenda on the American people. That is why they are so determined to stop the nomination of Amy Coney Barret. They believe that RBG’s seat was theirs. Schumer has even stated that Trump has no right to replace RBG!

The examples of the Democrat’s attempts to steal elections is too numerous to list in this series. They have been doing it for decades and will continue as long as they are not punished for doing it. It must stop, and we must stop it. Our country as we have known it for 244 years is at stake. The future of your children and grandchildren is at stake. Our freedom is at stake. Vote wisely!

