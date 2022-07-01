By Pastor Mike Spaulding

July 1, 2022

However political parties may now and then answer popular ends, they are likely in the course of time and things, to become potent engines, by which cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled men will be enabled to subvert the power of the people and to usurp for themselves the reins of government, destroying the very engines which have lifted them to unjust dominion.[1] —George Washington

Welcome to 2022. If you’re like me, you’re not sad to see 2021 pass, nor for that matter 2020. Here in Ohio, we have experienced things I never thought possible, instigated by career politicians and the political machines that they serve or, is it, that serve them? In my opinion, the bare-naked corruption has never been more visible. The disaster that Americans are experiencing right now will not change unless we decide to take appropriate action to change our circumstances.

One thing among many that the last two years has cemented in the consciousness of a growing number of Americans is that elected representatives at both the state and federal level routinely disrespect those they claim to represent. This disrespect has been building for decades, but is now unmasked for even casual observers. The last two years pulled back the curtain and snapped the last threads of illusion. Politicians are wholly owned by corporations and foreign governments, as brokered by their lawyers and bag-men, also known as lobbyists.

The level of politicians’ disrespect of their sovereigns (you and me) is appalling; a demonically manifested arrogance that should cause self-respecting people to recoil in disgust. Today’s politicos have reached a level of arrogance that they do not fear reprisals from We the People. Indeed, the people are now persecuted, prosecuted, and described as domestic terrorists for standing on our Constitutional rights and especially those enumerated in our Bill of Rights. We must change this if Americans are to again live free.

As you have already surmised, I am an action advocate. I believe Americans, especially Christians, must govern our Republic. America was designed by our Founding Fathers to be a participatory Republic. Elected servants at every level and capacity serve at the pleasure of those who elected them and by the consent of those same people. This is embodied in the first three words of the Constitution, We the People.

With those words, we establish immediately that we are, collectively, the Boss. We are the final authority on what laws our Republic will uphold and what ideals and anti-God nonsense we will vehemently reject. This is the very heart of the opening paragraphs of the Declaration of Independence:

When in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness. That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed. That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness. Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath shewn, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed. But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.

Over time, America’s political class has made itself an aristocracy. Conducting a type of clandestine law fare on their sovereigns, they have leveraged the power of the state to grow their own power and wealth while destroying the liberty of We The People that made their illicit success possible.

If We Can Keep It

As in every banana republic, notice how American politicians in local school boards, state house, and Congress accumulate wealth while in office. They do it by doling out favors which we used to call legislation, and contracts at the school board, city, and county levels. Under the granite domes in state capitols and Washington DC, they sell their votes; they merely sponsor, rather than write, legislation that is written by industry law firms.

And finally, in a mafia-style arrangement that Patrick Byrne has labeled deep capture, state and federal legislators maintain a massive, invisible, unaccountable ‘fourth estate’ of European-style regulatory agencies and bureaus that write regulations to stifle competition and line the pockets of favored corporations.

As the delegates walked out of the Philadelphia Convention in 1787, Lady Powell asked, “Doctor Franklin, what kind of government have you given us, sir?”, to which Ben Franklin replied, “A Republic, Madam, if you can keep it.” Franklin and the other Founders understood that a Republic of sovereign States under this Constitution required at least a critical mass of ‘We The People’ who would remain fully engaged in the process of oversight, to enforce the terms of the magnificent law we call the Constitution.

We Have Work To Do

The free, happy people as envisioned by the Founders, can never abdicate their authority and duty of oversight and swift, fair enforcement against servants who violate the highest law in our Republic, as stipulated by that responsible remnant, collectively called We the People.

It is painfully clear that many Americans for too long have enjoyed the blessings of America without giving back a measure of service and sacrifice; the only way to perpetuate the liberty bequeathed to us. Too many Americans receive without giving; eat of the bountiful harvest without volunteering to sow the next season’s seed and tend the fields until harvest. Americans have chores to do; and for Christians especially, those chores begin with perspective.

When people have massive amounts of information available to them that contradict the desired narrative, a choice must be made. Two opposing narratives cannot be true at the same time and context. Reality is not just what each individual says it is. Reality is truth and it cannot be hidden from those who have ears to hear and eyes to see. Truth is what is real and demonstrable.

When experts in the field of medicine, biology, physiology, and pharmacology all contradict with facts, research, and peer-reviewed studies what governments and their hand-picked ‘professionals’ say, the American people must understand that we have chores to do.

There is a heavy weight upon our necks and it is clearly preparation for tyranny. If we accept this burden now without complaint, those who fancy themselves our masters will speedily finish their wicked work of enslaving us all under their globalist plans.

If that sounds like an alarmist view to you, then you have been lulled into a stupor from which emotional position you are incapable of determining truth from lies.

Action Steps Needed

It is time to awaken to the stark truth that while we slept, while we raised our families, went to church, enjoyed our common civic blessings, evil people crept in and sowed our fields full of tares.

If 2020 and 2021 taught me anything it is that only those things done for Christ will stand. As recorded in the Gospel of Mark 13:32, Jesus said, “Heaven and earth will pass away but My words will not pass away.” The context of that statement is given beginning at verse 1, where Jesus is talking about the final days before His return. There will be much tribulation and persecution. We are seeing criminals lay the foundation for the same persecution of Christians in America that we see right now around the world. And the response from the church thus far has been largely silence, either from indifference or fear.

The surest thing we have is the Word of God and its promises, unlike the worthless promises from politicians and bureaucrats. The repentant remnant of We The People need to realize that:

1) We are in dire straits at felons’ hands. Stop sugarcoating this reality. Call the criminals what they are – criminals and traitors.

2) Politicians will not change unless they are forced to. That means visiting them in their offices and anywhere they happen to appear, and voicing with the most righteous indignation fitting their behavior, your vehement disapproval of their alleged service.

3) We must become responsible overseers of our servants. This means we must spend some time educating ourselves and others about how government really works, who is paying for the outrageous legislation coming out of Congress, and how we can oppose and negate this.

4) Faith without works is dead. So is prayer without action. We must refuse to think that someone else will do the hard work of maintaining our freedom. Allowing others the privilege and great responsibility of vigilance is exactly what has gotten us into the current mess.

5) Our duty, as stipulated in the Constitution, is to demand that every agency, bureau, department, and office of our servants obey the limits we stipulate in the Constitution, or face law enforcement action, as any other felon faces. This means we will be energetically active in every organ of our local political bodies, insisting on the rule of law for all.

6) We the People will only enjoy the liberty granted by God as our Founding Fathers envisioned, to the extent we do the law enforcement duties that we stipulate in the Constitution. We the People are the Grand Jury under the Constitution. We’ve been lied to and have had our rights to call public officials to trial stolen from us.

7) A strategy of playing defense only is defeat on the installment plan. If we do not achieve success in addressing this current darkness through communication and activism, then it is time to develop and implement a strategy to replace this current government at the federal level and every state government that is a model of the federal. I am not speaking of armed revolution but of massive coordinated protests, demonstrations, and blunt persuasion beginning at the grassroots level. Mayors, Council Members, and County Commissioners are your neighbors. They will listen to you when you have an irate minority of the same opinion.

At this point, you may agree in principle but have no idea where to start. We begin by creating networks of people who meet physically, communicate regularly, and execute on action projects that specifically address the things we know to be true in America as mentioned above.

America Is Our Land

Jesus said His words will not pass away. He never uttered a word that was not true and necessary. I remind you of one thing specifically that He commanded us to do, found in Luke 19:13 – “And he called his ten servants, and delivered them ten pounds, and said unto them, Occupy till I come.” (KJV) That means we are to serve our King Jesus by using the resources He gives us (ten pounds), advance righteousness, holiness, and just civil government. Conversely, we must strenuously oppose wickedness, evil intent toward our liberty, and attempted enslavement of our posterity.

We find ourselves in similar days to those of Nehemiah. The people lamented their condition; but notice that they also knew why wickedness had descended upon them and prevailed upon their land. Here is Nehemiah 9:36-37.

Behold, we are slaves today, and as for the land which You gave to our fathers to eat its fruit and its bounty, behold, we are slaves in it. And its abundant produce is for the kings whom You have set over us because of our sins; They also rule over our bodies and over our cattle as they please, so we are in great distress.

America is in distress. If Christians do nothing, evil will prevail. We must rise up together and begin to be an active force in our land. Public servants at every level must become familiar with our names and what we stand for. A healthy fear, reverence, and respect for the One we represent must once again grip Americans.

We can and must march together under the banner of King Jesus. We are overcomers because Christ has already overcome our foes. We are victorious because Christ has already won the victory. However, those victories must be secured in real time right now through action.

Every generation must prove its loyalty to King Jesus on the field of responsible action. Let us rise to the challenge, so that our legacy will be the testimony of our children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren that we did not shirk our duties nor shrink back from personal responsibility; that instead, we fearlessly put our shoulders into the work for the soul of America.

If we will do this, we will hear those words we all long to hear from our Lord on that glorious day, “Well done good and faithful servant. Enter into your rest.”

