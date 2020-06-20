By Cliff Kincaid

We know President Trump is a target of the Deep State. But that alone doesn’t explain why so many of his former allies, nominees, and appointees have turned against him or his policies. Could it be that the president, who once starred in a TV show about firing incompetent people, has been hiring too many incompetent (or worse) people as president? Or is something else going on? Is somebody or something getting to those around the president?

The list of bad hires includes Neil Gorsuch, Jeff Sessions, Rod Rosenstein, and John Bolton, among others.

Some of these picks are complicated cases. Former Trump national security adviser Bolton is out with a Trump-bashing book that is the subject of a court case over whether or not it contains classified information. Trump Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo declares Bolton to be “a traitor who damaged America by violating his sacred trust with its people.”

The charge of “traitor” is a serious one. So why did Trump hire him in the first place? Bolton was a member in good standing of the conservative foreign policy establishment that includes such organizations as the Center for Security Policy, now headed by Fred Fleitz, who served in 2018 as a Deputy Assistant to President Trump and Chief of Staff to National Security Adviser John Bolton.

Suddenly, Bolton turned on Trump.

Another curious case is that of Anthony Scaramucci, who served two weeks as Trump White House Communications Director and is now a member of the “Right Side” group, whose goal is “Harnessing the Power of Former Trump Supporters to Help Joe Biden Win and Heal America!” It consists of former Trump aides and alums of the George W. Bush and the John McCain presidential campaigns.

Scaramucci is a nobody. But the same cannot be said about Jeff Sessions and Rod Rosenstein, both selected by Trump. Sessions was the Attorney General who recused himself from Russia-gate and enabled Rosenstein, Deputy Attorney General, to select Robert Mueller as the Russia-gate special prosecutor. That led to more than two years of investigations that ruined people’s lives and distracted the nation from serious internal and external problems. During the 2016 campaign, Sessions, a Senator from Alabama, was one of the few supporters of Trump from the Republican establishment. Somehow, he fell victim to a plot to bring down Trump.

It turns out that Rosenstein was a member of the special counsel investigation that supposedly looked at the misdeeds of Bill and Hillary Clinton but somehow avoided the evidence of murder in the case of Clinton White House lawyer Vincent Foster being found dead in Ft. Marcy Park outside Washington, D.C. The lawyer in charge of that particular probe, part of the Ken Starr investigation, was Brett Kavanaugh, since elevated to the Supreme Court by President Trump. It’s funny how these curious associations keep emerging when one learns more about the way Washington works.

It looks like Washington is being run by a secret cabal that has somehow managed to place its agents in the White House and other federal power centers.

Another name associated with betrayal is Neil Gorsuch, one of Trump’s appointments to the U.S. Supreme Court. I was one of the few who wrote critically of his nomination, noting his membership in a liberal church, questionable testimony, and spotty record. As Supreme Court justice, he has written a decision on LGBTQ “rights” in the Bostick case that makes a mockery of the rule of law and has demoralized conservatives everywhere.

Trump picked Gorsuch from a list of “conservative” judges assembled by the Heritage Foundation and the Federalist Society, two pillars of the conservative establishment subsidized by the Scaife Foundation, once under the control of solid conservatives.

One of many conservatives endorsing Gorsuch, Robert P. George of Princeton University,had said, “In selecting Gorsuch, President Trump has without question fulfilled his pledge to appoint a justice in the mold of Antonin Scalia — a conservative intellectual leader.” That claim is laughable now. Professor George points to two of his published comments on the case, one of which states that “The Bostock ruling (further) politicizes the judiciary and undermines the very thing courts exist to uphold: the Rule of Law. It will destroy what faith remains in the moral and intellectual integrity of our courts.”

A prominent Catholic legal thinker,he tells me that the LGBTQ ruling resulted in his own “painful astonishment” that Gorsuch “bought a sophistical argument offered to him in the name of textualism.” In other words, Gorsuch made his ruling sound conservative when it is clearly not.

His use of the term “bought” suggests something was offered. By whom? It could have been Chief Justice John Roberts, a George W. Bush appointee, the same individual who sided with the liberals in the Obamacare decision and the more recent DACA or illegal immigrant case. But if Roberts got to Gorsuch, who was Harvard-trained (and a classmate of Barack Obama’s), who got to Roberts, another Harvard-trained legal mind? Some say he wants to go down in history as a moderating force on the bench who sided with the liberals on critical cases. But we were told he was a “conservative” who would remain true to the law and the Constitution. What happened to him? Here, we need some real in-depth reporting. Something is rotten and corrupt with the Supreme Court.

In response, Trump asked, “Do you get the impression that the Supreme Court doesn’t like me?”

But it’s far more than personal animus. With commentators such as Robert P. George calling the Gorsuch decision untenable and an affront to the rule of law, we know something else is at work here. Indeed, the actions of the Supreme Court, in decisions going back to the pro-abortion ruling, Roe v. Wade, to gay marriage and now Bostock, represent mob rule in the legal realm, imposed on America by judges trained in the “best” Ivy League institutions, such as Harvard, which just happens to have been an academic home to the pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, his money, and young female “assistants.”

My book, The Deep State Wears Black Robes, exposes one aspect of this insidious network that has insinuated itself into the Trump presidency.

These judges wearing black robes are a major part of the cultural revolution still in progress and threatening our way of life. Indeed, to demonstrate the serious nature of this crisis, the reaction of Trump and conservatives in Congress should be to file articles of impeachment against Roberts and Gorsuch, to serve as a lesson to other judges considering betraying America from the bench.

Instead, Trump says he will “be releasing a new list of Conservative Supreme Court Justice nominees,” including some from a previous list. This begs the question: if he has already been burned by one name that he accepted from one list, why would he want another list from the same people? Those people are the problem.

Meanwhile, Trump fails to clean house of those currently insubordinate, such as Defense Secretary Mark Esper, a former Chief of Staff at the Heritage Foundation who opposes the use of the Insurrection Act to bring law and order to our burning cities, and pursues his own brand of “diversity and inclusiveness” in the Armed Forces, a discredited holdover policy from Obama/Biden. He is also failing to vigorously support Trump’s policy of withdrawing American troops from NATO deadbeat nations such as Germany.

The cities are burning because FBI Director Christopher Wray, another Trump appointee, failed to authorize his agents to monitor extremist movements that are destroying America. He apparently knows many are linked to former President Obama. In fact, anti-communist blogger Trevor Loudon, reveals that several terror suspects whose homes were raided in Chicago back in 2010 worked for a political movement that sponsored the start of Obama’s political career. Nothing came of the raids and the groups are still active in the streets under such banners as the Freedom Road Socialist Organization.

But the failure to oust Harvard-trained Mark Esper is perhaps the most ominous. It suggests Trump fears a coup from the military brass around him. Such a scenario was the subject of the famous film, “Seven Days in May.” In the film, however, the rogue military members are leading a coup against a globalist president. Today, Esper and the brass are the globalists.

