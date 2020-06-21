Roger Anghis



The first thing I want to say is what happened to George Floyd should not happen to any American. The way he was treated was totally uncalled for. Other safer methods of containment should have been deployed. What resulted from this terrible situation has been more devastating than the original crime.

What most people don’t know is that Black Lives Matters is a racist organization. The proof? If you correct them and say All Lives Matter you are considered a racist. That response proves that BLM is a racist organization. Grant Napear has called NBA games for the Sacramento Kings since 1988. Napear, who had called games for the Kings since 1988, was answering a question from former Sacramento star DeMarcus Cousins asking for his opinion on Black Lives Matter.

“Hey!!!! How are you? Thought you forgot about me,” Napear responded. “Haven’t heard from you in years. ALL LIVES MATTER…EVERY SINGLE ONE!!!”

Cousins posted that Napear’s response was expected. Former Kings forward Matt Barnes then called Napear a closet racist.[1] I’m sorry but to think that ONLY black lives matter is about as racist as you can get. Napear stated that ALL lives matter and that includes blacks.

This response is also contrary to what they say they stand for. Off their website they claim: Every day, we recommit to healing ourselves and each other, and to co-creating alongside comrades, allies, and family a culture where each person feels seen, heard, and supported.

We acknowledge, respect, and celebrate differences and commonalities.[2] Think about this someone thinking all lives matter is different from their only black lives matter, yet they do not tolerate that train of thought.

You will also find on their web site: We work vigorously for freedom and justice for Black people and, by extension, all people.[3] They have opposed police for several years. Any intelligent person knows that if there is no enforcement of our laws, there is no freedom nor is there any real justice. You have nothing but anarchy and ‘justice’ is what somebody thinks it should be in a particular situation.

They also have this claim: We build a space that affirms Black women and is free from sexism, misogyny, and environments in which men are centered.[4] This claim is questionable because 62% of pregnancies in the black community end up as abortions and 73% of live births are into single-parent homes. It seems the black male is capable of fathering a child but does not have the character to raise that child. They also claim: We make our spaces family-friendly and enable parents to fully participate with their children.[5] The stats just quoted tell a different story plus they also claim: We disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement by supporting each other as extended families and “villages” that collectively care for one another, especially our children, to the degree that mothers, parents, and children are comfortable.[6] The ‘Western-prescribed nuclear family’ is a one-man, one-woman family that has been the foundation of all successful societies for 6000 years!

We can see that their ‘goals‘ are not just confusing but counterproductive. To watch mayors and governors stand in solidarity with this group that demands we accept their demands is insanity. BLM claims that cops indiscriminately kill blacks almost with impunity. That is an outright lie! Cops kill twice as many whites as blacks. With the black community being only 13% of the US population statistics show that blacks commit 53% of the murders, are involved in 38% of all violent crimes, and are involved in 27% of all drug crimes. On average there are 981 whites murdered by blacks where only 375 blacks are murdered by whites. Blacks are responsible for 40% of murdered police officers. Statistics even show that a police officer is more likely to be murdered by a black than a black by a police officer.

Over the Memorial Day weekend, the same weekend that George Floyd died, there were ten blacks killed in Chicago and 39 wounded but BLM is silent on these. Why? The riots that followed Floyd’s death say black-owned businesses burned and destroyed, blacks killed in the riots, black police officers shot but BLM is silent on these as well. Why? What happened to their claim Every day, we recommit to healing ourselves and each other, and to co-creating alongside comrades, allies, and family a culture where each person feels seen, heard, and supported? From their actions, all this is just talk. Looks good, sounds good but it is just talk.

Again, they state that their organization is for ALL people: We cultivate an intergenerational and communal network free from ageism. We believe that all people, regardless of age, show up with the capacity to lead and learn.

We embody and practice justice, liberation, and peace in our engagements with one another.[8] Their actions are very clear that ALL people are not included, only black people.

Some may think I am racist but all I am doing is pointing out the blatant racism within the BLM which they seem to think white only people are capable of. BLM is an organization that hates whites, hates the traditional makeup of the family, hates everything about white culture. What they want is an all-black society. Africa is full of them and they are free to go there. They complain about America’s slavery past, ignoring that it is in the past and blame all white people for it. Only 6% of Americans owned slaves but 100% are responsible. They also ignore that there were more white slaves brought to America in those days than blacks, but we never hear the voices of the ancestors of the white slaves demanding retribution. But one must ask, ‘What else do you expect from a George Soros funded organization?’ Is this really a movement from the heart or are they simply being paid to raise hell?

This genocidal killer is known on the streets as abortion. In fact, the Guttmacher institute says a black baby is 5 TIMES more likely to be aborted than a white baby. Rev. H. Childress Jr said “The most dangerous place for a African American baby to be is in the womb of their African American Mother.”

So do these black lives not matter to the marchers chanting out in the streets? I didn’t see a single march in front of a planned parenthood facility, nor an abortion clinic being burned to the ground. So do they really care about all Black Lives?

Since these protests/riots began last month, we have watched hundreds to thousands of businesses be burned to the ground, or looted and destroyed. Some of these were notable companies like Target, or Best Buy, Walmart and so on. We have also seen small businesses that mean so much to their communities be destroyed like the bar owned by Korboi Balla, a former Minneapolis firefighter at the Brooklyn Park Fire Department. Mr. Balla had plans to open his bar a few months ago when the Covid-19 virus hit, forcing every bar and small business to basically die a slow painful financial death. Mr. Balla went viral as he was seen in a video weeping over his dreams went up in smoke and ash. If all Black lives matter, then why did this Black man’s business get torched? What did he not do right to appease the inquisitors roaming the streets with their chants!?[9] Tell me again about how important these black lives are to these rioters.

What is worse is Democrats are letting them get their way. Pelosi and company with their African scarfs did a photo op in the Emancipation Hall in Congress. That does not erase the 75 hours the Democrat Party filibustered the Civil Rights Bill in 1964. They wanted to control blacks then and still do today and by pandering to them they are keeping the chaos alive they need to try to hurt Trump. Militant blacks are being played like a fiddle.

Foot Notes