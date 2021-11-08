By Cherie Zaslawsky

November 8, 2021

Irony of ironies: members of the feckless GOP that not only stood by while Dr. Snake Eyes brought America to her knees through bizarre, uncalled for “lockdowns” and “mask-ups,” but also did nothing as he pushed a dangerous experimental gene-disrupting shot on our public while virtually banning therapeutics that work against Covid, are now suddenly outraged and calling for his resignation—not because he’s responsible for hundreds of thousands of deaths of Americans, which he is, but because he tortured puppies.

PUPPYGATE

As we saw with Cuomo, who’s guilty of murdering thousands of elderly New Yorkers in nursing homes, but was taken down for having groped a woman, we can at times dethrone a perpetrator of evil, but we may never assault the narrative. So the Fauch can be removed, but the narrative he espoused for the past two years must remain intact and sacrosanct. Thus the Beagle puppies shall be sacrificed for the second time—this time to give their tormentor cover.

Why did the puppy story suddenly surface now? Perhaps in advance of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s book, The Real Anthony Fauci, which is coming out on November 16th. And perhaps because some people are currently revisiting suspicious death of Kary Mullis—inventor of the PCR technique. Mullis has been dubbed “Fauci’s worst enemy.” He died in 2019 shortly before the PCR test, which he’d been adamant was only for research and should never be used diagnostically, was co-opted by the CDC et al.. Hmmmm….

But why the puppy story in the first place? Presumably the powers-that-be couldn’t find a woman willing to testify the Fauch had manhandled her against her will, so they had to look elsewhere to come up with a story that would arouse even Democrats against him, but would leave the Plandemic narrative intact.

Unsurprisingly, slippery Tony is already slithering out of PuppyGate by apparently getting underlings to claim it wasn’t his organization that funded the torture of healthy purebred Beagle pups—similar to the way he tried to pin the Gain-of-Function bat virus research on EcoHealth Alliance.

TRUST WHOSE SCIENCE?

Many of us have been watching Tony “the weasel” Fauci prevaricate time and again, while maintaining his duper’s delight sly half-smile, so the recent exposure of a new Faucian atrocity came as no surprise. Indeed, those who’ve watched Dr. Judy Mikovits tell her riveting story, and/or have read her excellent book Plague of Corruption, are already well versed in Tricky Tony’s sneaky ways and diabolical character. Unlike Dr. FauxChi, Mikovits is a real scientist as well as a brave whistleblower and truth teller. Fauci destroyed her career when she exposed the harm coming from certain vaccines back in the day. You’ve got to admit he’s good at protecting his own bottom line, as well as that of his Big Pharma masters.

Did you know that Dr. Kary Mullis hated Fauci? Mullis and Mikovits are actual scientists; they seek the truth. Dr. FauxPas, on the other hand, is two-thirds crooked Mafia don, and one-third mediocre scientist, if that. Did you know 1,000 lawyers and 10,000 doctors have filed a lawsuit against the CDC, the WHO and others who are responsible for foisting the experimental gene “therapy” inoculations on an unsuspecting public, charging them with violation the Nuremberg Code? And who has been the kingpin all along, holding the American people hostage—first, to a virus, then to a “vaccine”? Who indeed!

LET ME COUNT THE WAYS

No doubt that in his new book, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will unearth many more crimes perpetrated by the good doctor, but just a cursory glance at Fauci’s relatively recent doings yields the following list:

AIDS scandal: Promoted only the dangerous, toxic drug AZT for AIDS patients—“one of the most toxic, expensive and controversial drugs in the history of medicine,” according to investigative journalist Celia Farber.

Big Pharma made millions with Fauci helping to push “a drug that was worse than the disease, and killed faster than the natural progression of AIDS left untreated”. In 1989, says commentator Kim Iversen, Fauci started promoting the drug not only for critically ill AIDS patients, but for anyone who tested positive for HIV, including those who were asymptomatic and showed no sign of the disease. Hmmm…ring a bell, perhaps?

Gain of Function: Consider this: If it hadn’t been for Herr Doktor Tony Felóny funding the original “gain-of-function” research that resulted in SARS-CoV-2, we would never have experienced this “pandemic,” there would be no vaccine mandates, Trump would still be President, our small businesses would be flourishing, we would have been blissfully spared the toilet paper shortage, and life would have continued on as normal without missing a beat. I rest my case.

But in case you missed the background on this one: Fauci funded the creation of a bioweapon, which is what GoF is all about—first at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill under Ralph Baric—and then, when this dangerous research was declared illegal in the U.S., Fauci cleverly outsourced it to the infamous bioweapons lab in Wuhan, China.

The rest, as they say, is history.

Discrediting/banning HCQ and Ivermectin: Early, safe treatment was not to be allowed! Doctor Evil put the kibosh on Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) which was saving lives around the world, saying it needed “further study.” Ummm…Tony…I’m curious. How come the brand new never-tried-before mRNA “vaccines” didn’t need further study?

Let’s take a look at some numbers: “Some medical experts have estimated that as many as 100,000 lives could potentially have been saved if Hydroxychloroquine had been widely used in 2020.” And here’s a tweet by Peter Navarro in June of 2021: “I had 60 million tablets of HCQ that Tony Fauci … wouldn’t allow the American public to use because of their Hydroxy Hysteria. Blood on @JohnBerman @cnn and Saint Fauci’s hands. More than 50,000 Americans would be alive today.”

As soon as President Trump recommended Hydroxychloroquine and rushed to secure millions of doses for the American people, Fauci did all he could to block our access to it. After all, with a real cure like HCQ plus zinc, who’d opt for a Frankensteinian vaccine?

Shutting down America: Who can forget that in 2020, the Coronavirus Task Force’s Medical Director Faussolini more or less ordered Americans to stay home, mask up, “flatten the curve,” shut their businesses, keep their kids home from school, and wait to either get sick and die in a hospital, or to get the infamous Moderna vaccine from which his NIAID organization stood to handsomely profit. Never mind the “collateral damage” his program was wreaking: decimation of the middle class, evaporation of people’s life’s work, isolation, closed churches and synagogues, depression, suicides, untold hardship, increased poverty, and general misery for most Americans. But Fauci never blinked. In fact, he seems to thrive on making others suffer.

Of course, bringing America to her knees through the faux pandemic was the plan the Deep State and their globalist pals hatched to set President Trump up for failure by wiping out all his gains in the economy. Amazingly, the Trumpian landslide was so great that even after using the Plandemic to rationalize the need for dicey universal mail-in voting, the Dems still had to monkey with the Dominion cheating machines in the middle of the night to effect their planned coup d’etat. But I digress….

Remdesivir: While the Fauch dealt the deathblow to HCQ and Ivermectin as treatments for Covid, he did see fit to promote one drug: Remdesivir. It may be a coincidence that HCQ and Ivermectin have been around for decades and are very cheap, and that Remdesivir is very new and extremely expensive. Make of that what you will.

However, it is also true that Remdesivir, not unlike AZT from Fauci’s checkered past, has an unfortunate tendency to kill at least 25% of the patients who take it, by damaging their kidneys. And tragically, it is being given to people in hospitals even against their will!

Dr. Bryan Ardis believes that the use of the dangerous Remdesivir drug is the #1 cause of deaths in COVID wards today, not COVID itself. He also states that hospitals are being incentivised financially to recommend Remdesivir over other drugs. Money talks.

The Experimental mRNA vaccines: The Pièce de Résistance has got to be the Covid vaccines and the unconstitutional attempts to mandate them for, well…everyone—except for Congress and friends, that is. Many people have written at great length about the harm these dangerous inoculations do once injected into the body. One of the most serious ones, which seems to be pervasive, is the formation of tiny blood clots in one’s capillaries, that grow over time and go on to cause heart attacks or strokes, as well as harming other vital organs.

Tragically, we now have vaccinated children, especially boys, with myocarditis—inflammation of the heart. Dr. Roger Hodkinson, pathologist, had this to say: “Myocarditis is never mild, particularly in young healthy males. It’s an inflammation of the heart muscle, the pump of the body. …The big thing about heart muscle, heart muscle fibers, is that they do not regenerate.”

And you’ve probably read of pilots having strokes in mid-flight after being vaccinated for Covid. This is also an apparent result of the vaccine’s clot-forming mechanism—only one of the many mechanisms of injury from these shots.

PuppyGate: It turns out that Feckless Fauci’s funding of the insanely cruel “experiment” on Beagle pups, in light of his lengthy malevolent career, amounts to no more than a brief footnote. How ironic, and what a sad commentary on our society, if it turns out to be the straw that breaks the Fauxster’s back.

In sum: If we were to add up all the deaths that can be laid at Fauci’s door, the number is at least in the hundreds of thousands, and could well be in the millions—and how many more are yet to come in the aftermath of the nationwide vaccine program?

IF IT WALKS LIKE A DUCK AND QUACKS LIKE A QUACK…

Let’s face an uncomfortable fact: the estimable Dr. Fauci, revered by so many trusting Americans, appears to be a bona fide psychopath. Who but a psychopath would sneakily fund “gain-of–function” research courtesy of a bioweapons lab in Communist China, and then knowingly promote untested, experimental vaccines that cause people’s bodies to manufacture that very same dangerous “gain-of-function” spike protein, while dissuading people who were sick and likely to die if left untreated, from using truly safe and effective, inexpensive therapeutics such as HCQ and zinc, or Ivermectin? What is this if not a genocidal agenda, unleashed at least in part by a snake wearing a suit?

Speaking of the suffering inflicted by Fauci and his demonic globalist masters: Have you seen videos of erstwhile healthy young women with suddenly shaking limbs or whole-body incessant seizures as a result of being vaxxed? How do we know those videos are authentic? Simple: The fact-checkers have come out in droves to explain them away by claiming these women are suffering from a psychosomatic illness brought on by stress. Nice try, guys.

Add that to the current VAERS numbers of Covid vaccine serious adverse events and deaths: Listed on Open VAERS, from December 2020 to October 29, 2021: 856,917 Adverse Events; Deaths: 18,409. These numbers are shocking. They are higher than the adverse events and deaths from all other vaccines in America from 1990 to the present. Why oh why is this carnage allowed to continue? Ask the smirking little man in the white lab coat.

At this point, the parallels to Dr. Mengele are legion.

SOME LAST WORDS

I’ll let Fauci have the last word—well, the penultimate word at least.

Here’s what Fauci told Canadian Broadcasting host Nahlah Ayed, as subsequently quoted in Newsweek: “It is just mind-boggling. I mean, if I were some diabolical, evil spirit and I wanted to cast upon the world the worst time to get an outbreak, it’s when you have this kind of combination of divisiveness with the complete accessibility and spread of complete falsehood. There is nothing worse than that in the middle of a pandemic.”

I don’t know about you, but I find it revealing that the inimitable Dr. Fauci actually fantasized on the air about being a demon inflicting a pandemic upon the world, and doing so at the worst possible time. Was this a public confession masquerading as an attack on the “vaccine hesitant”? You be the judge.

In any case, millions of Americans no doubt agree that we’re besieged by falsehoods, but point the finger back at you, Tony, since you and your Big Pharma cronies have been lying to us all along. And millions of us recognize the divisiveness you allude to, but view it as stemming from Beijing Biden’s stolen White House, Big Tech, Big Pharma and assorted allies, as they brutally stomp on our rights, including those of free speech, assembly, religion, and individual autonomy.

Millions of us realize the plan is to impoverish and enslave those of us who manage to escape your lethal injections. The globalist Cabal you serve may continue to try to herd us into conformity with their deadly and dystopian plans for depopulation and the so-called Great Reset.

But we’re not giving in or giving up. We’re not complying. Not now. Not ever.

And as to your being “a diabolical evil spirit,” you know what they say, Tony: “If the shoe fits, wear it!”

