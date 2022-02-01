by Allan Wall

February 1, 2022

Our Mainstream Media is expert at presenting victims. They write articles about people who have suffered or died and when you read the articles, you feel sympathy for the victims.

However, the Mainstream Media drums up more sympathy for certain victim groups than others.

For example, the Mainstream Media will run sympathetic reports about illegal aliens – how much they have suffered in their home country, how difficult it was to travel to America and enter illegally, and of course , how much they suffer after they arrive to the United States.

But what about victim of illegal immigration?

That class of victims, well, they don’t care so much about them.

But there are many victims of illegal immigration. There are Americans who have been killed by illegal immigrants, either intentionally or through negligence.

And, there are immigrants themselves who are victims of illegal immigrants.

Since we can’t rely on the Mainstream Media to present this class of victims, we must educate the public.

One of the organizations educating the public is the US Incorporated organization, based in Petoskey, Michigan.

US Incorporated has released its Third Edition of The Victims of Illegal Immigration. It is a booklet containing true stories of people killed by illegal aliens in the United States. This is a topic which is mostly ignored by the Mainstream Media and it needs to be more widely known.

I was commissioned to write the booklet by Izzy Lyman, US Incorporated Executive Director. So I wrote the 16 articles in the booklet. It’s my first published book.

The booklets are being distributed free of charge. All you have to do is send an email requesting a copy. I recommend you do so.

The booklet is not enjoyable reading, but it does contain important information that is important for Americans to know about.

To request a copy of the booklet, click here and scroll to the bottom to reach the email address with which you can order the The Victims of Illegal Immigration, Third Edition.

Share this information with your friends and family, because it’s something Americans need to know about. They need to know about it because this situation needs to be changed.

And with the Biden administration now overseeing a mass entry of illegal aliens, more and more of your fellow Americans are at risk. Let’s bring this ongoing tragedy to an end as soon as possible!

© 2022 Allan Wall – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Allan Wall: allanwall39@gmail.com