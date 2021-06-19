by Michael Peroutka

The World Health Organization has recently confirmed that the Covid-19 PCR test is a flawed procedure. This means that all the estimates of “Positive Cases”, which you have been hearing about incessantly for more than a year, are totally meaningless.

This, in turn, means that the worldwide lockdown has no scientific basis.

This also means that social distancing and mask wearing likewise have no scientific basis.

As Dr. Michel Chossudovsky, details in a new ebook entitled “The 2020 Worldwide Corona Crisis: Destroying Civil Society, Engineered Economic Depression, Global Coup d’État and the “Great Reset”, the WHO now recommends “Re-testing” everyone who underwent the faulty PCR test.

Are you kidding me?!?!

Now you probably realized, or at least suspected, that this whole so-called “pandemic” was a fraud, but now it is publicly admitted by its WHO perpetrators.

At least one reason that might have led you to suspect the motives of Fauci, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and the mainstream managed media, was their overbearing and desperate censorship of anyone or anything that challenged or even criticized their narrative.

But, as we have said here before, constitutionally, lawfully, all this does not (and never did) matter.

You see, even if the whole pandemic was NOT the fraud and hoax that it clearly is, the Constitution, – the rule of law – is not affected by “pandemics”, or any other emergencies or circumstances. The people, whose rights have been criminally violated by governors, police, health department officials and others, have a right and a duty to seek justice.

As the false narrative continues to unravel, this may well occur.

Sign up for a FREE U.S. Constitution course with Jake MacAulay and the Institute on the Constitution.

© 2021 Michael Peroutka – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Michael Peroutka: Michael@theAmericanView.com