By Roger Anghis

August 7, 2022

The main objective that I see for the WEF is its push for stopping climate change. According to climate.gov: The long-term trend—change over the course of a century or more—is what defines “global warming,” not the change from year to year or even decade to decade. Rising emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases since the Industrial Revolution explain most of the overall warming trend over the past century, and the rate of emissions has not slowed significantly in the recent past. So what else has been going on in the climate system over the past decade that could account for the pause in Earth’s surface warming trend?

During the last decade, a longer than usual solar minimum cycle, several volcanic eruptions, and relatively low amounts of water vapor in the stratosphere may have helped cool the atmosphere temporarily. But recent research suggests that the Earth’s natural climate variability—natural, short-term fluctuations in the climate system that occur on a year-to-year basis or longer—may have played the most pivotal role of all by transferring excess heat from the Earth’s surface into the deep ocean.

One of the most well-known natural climate oscillations—the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) cycle—causes swings in sea surface temperatures in the tropical Pacific. Although ENSO originates in the equatorial Pacific Ocean, a strong El Niño or La Niña event is capable of bumping global temperatures upward or downward for a year or two. Since the last major El Niño event in 1997-1998, a series of La Niña events have dominated the tropical Pacific, resulting in a prolonged cooling of sea surface temperatures that has also likely stalled the rise in global temperatures.[1]

These are the figures from the federal government but when you get on the WeFwebsite you read the world is about to catch fire. Wildfires, hurricanes, floods and droughts are some of the most common, and have already seen a noticeable uptick in occurrences over the last few decades. According to Bloomberg, scientists’ confidence in the direct relationship between catastrophic weather events and rising global temperatures continues to rise each year.

Ultimately, decades-old models from climate scientists across the world have been relatively accurate with how temperatures would increase by 2020. Carbon dioxide pollution has been one of the largest drivers of this rise, many scientists say, and even a swift cutback on emissions may prove ineffective in completely halting the rapid temperature increases.[2] Who are you supposed to listen to and believe? I think it’s simple. Virtually all of the fools shouting climate change is our greatest threat are being paid to say that or they are making millions off of the so-called remedies. The WEF site states that CO2 is the biggest cause of the rise of global temperatures but CO2 is only 3.8% of global warming gases. Most of that CO2 the earth itself produces through volcanos. The more CO2 we have the oxygen trees make. Ahh, it’s a vicious cycle of Mother Nature solving her own problem. Higher CO2 levels actually benefit the plants. They grow deeper roots accessing sub-soil water which will produce larger yields.[3], [4]

The WEF believes that geoengineering may be the only way to ‘save the planet’s ecosystem. “Geoengineering might be our final and only option. Yet, most geoengineering proposals are earth-bound, which poses tremendous risks to our living ecosystem. Space-based solutions would be safer — for instance, if we deflect 1.8 percent of incident solar radiation before it hits our planet, we could fully reverse today’s global warming.”[5] Even the Biden administration is pushing the ‘need’ to do the switch to green energy eliminating the use of fossil fuels. Basically, the agenda has shifted fully to climate change as the narrative in Ukraine continues to become more problematic. It’s shaping up to be an election season chalked full of ‘climate disaster’, and, naturally, the resurgence of Covid. Wash, Rinse, Repeat.[6]

Now to go along with this mindset the WEF has made it a goal to convince us that we need an end to private car ownership. We are being too self-centered, not to mention greedy, to think that we should have the right to own a car. You have to remember everything about the WEF is ‘sustainability’. “We need a clean energy revolution, and we need it now,” the WEF begins its article.

According to the WEF, critical metals, such as cobalt, lithium, and nickel — all of which are used in “clean energy technologies” — are in short supply. And while the WEF says recycling old tech that uses these metals could lessen the impact of shortages, it’s simply not enough.

“The complication is that we do not currently have enough metals in circulation, and even with recycling taken into consideration, mineral production is still forecasted to increase by nearly 500%. So how should we proceed?” the WEF asks.

Top of the list of solutions for how the WEF thinks we should proceed is to “Go from owning to using.”

Sound familiar?

“Be honest,” the WEF continues, “you likely have at least one old mobile phone tucked in the bottom of a drawer. Possibly an unused hard drive taking up space too. You aren’t alone. The average car or van in England is driven just 4% of the time… This is not at all resource efficient.[7]

Can you see where this is going? As can be predicted it will NOT be good for the average citizen. But I’m sure that the ‘elite’ will still have their cars, yachts, airplanes, and multiple houses so they can better control you. The WEF adds that people should not only give up their ownership of everything from cars to smartphones but that technologies and civilization need to be redesigned to facilitate this transition.

“To enable a broader transition from ownership to usership, the way we design things and systems need to change too… A design process that focuses on fulfilling the underlying need instead of designing for product purchasing is fundamental to this transition. This is the mindset needed to redesign cities to reduce private vehicles and other usages.”[8]



The WEF seems to be concerned about saving democracy but thinks that the only way to preserve democracy is to battle against climate change. First, we should let democracy die. It is a horrible governing system that has always ended in death and poverty for the people. We have a constitutional republic that has been the most successful governing system in the world. Second, the threat of climate change is the only thing they have to make you believe that we have to depend on the elite to save us. It is a provable outright lie. The World Economic Forum released a position paper Monday that inexorably links two claimed global crises as one – “climate change” and the “decline of democracy.”

It says fighting the former can save the latter as long as consumers stop burning coal, oil, and gas in exchange for green renewables.

The WEF paper argues for the past 15 years, democracy has been in decline worldwide. To protect and promote freedom, “leading democracies must strengthen their economies and safeguard liberty.”

It goes on to say ignoring progress toward a “low-carbon economy could put democracies in greater economic peril, not less” while repeating the broader demand of environmental activists for companies to stop investing in fossil fuels.[9]

Their plan is control. Utter and total control. You will be here to do their bidding. Klaus Schwab stated by 2030 you will own nothing and you will be happy. That prospect does not excite me. I will fight against it.

