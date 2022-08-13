By Roger Anghis

August 14, 2022

I’m sure we have all heard about the upcoming food shortages and mothers are already experiencing shortages of baby formula for the last few months. This is not an accident. It is contrived by not just our government but our cooperation with the WEF to purposefully create the shortages so it will be easier to take control of the population. This is also the drive behind the Gren New Deal. Making fossil fuels so expensive that you have to use alternative energy sources even though fossil fuels are actually the best energy source we have. Also, keep in mind that Klaus Schwab is a student of Nixon’s dirtbag Secretary of State, Henry Kissinger. Kissinger is a major proponent of the New World Order. He believes that the elites need to control everything. He has stated: “Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.” US strategy deliberately destroyed family farming in the US and abroad and led to 95% of all grain reserves in the world being under the control of six multinational agribusiness corporations. He has been pushing this concept for decades and is even behind the vaccine mandates. In a speech to the WHO Council on Eugenics in February of 2009 he stated: “Once the herd accepts mandatory vaccinations, it’s game over. They will accept anything – forcible blood or organ donation – “for the greater good”. We can genetically modify children and sterilize them — “for the greater good”. Control sheep minds and you control the herd. Vaccine makers stand to make billions. And many of you in this room are investors. It’s a big win-win. We thin out the herd and the herd pays us for extermination services”. Remember I called him a dirtbag? That is the nicest thing I can say about him.

The Deep State is up to its eyebrows in the WEF. Many states have adopted the UN’s Agenda 2030. It is loaded with so-called ‘sustainable development goals’ that will do nothing but devastate our food supply and destroy our individual freedoms. The escalating regulatory attack on agricultural producers from Holland and the United States to Sri Lanka and beyond is closely tied to the United Nations’ “Agenda 2030” Sustainable Development Goals and the U.N.’s partners at the World Economic Forum (WEF), numerous experts told The Epoch Times.

Indeed, several of the U.N.’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are directly implicated in policies that are squeezing farmers, ranchers, and food supplies around the world.

High-level Chinese Communist Party (CCP) members within the U.N. system helped create the SDGs and are currently helping lead the organization’s implementation of the global plan, The Epoch Times has previously documented.

If left unchecked, multiple experts said, the U.N.-backed sustainability policies on agriculture and food production would lead to economic devastation, shortages of critical goods, widespread famine, and a dramatic loss of individual freedoms.

Already, millions of people worldwide are facing dangerous food shortages, and officials around the world say those are set to get worse as the year goes on. There is an agenda behind it all, experts told The Epoch Times.

Even private land ownership is in the crosshairs, as global food production and the world economy are transformed to meet the global sustainability goals.[1]

This Agenda 2030 is designed to eliminate all private land. They don’t believe you are smart enough to own your own property. The worse thing about this concept is our local governments and our federal government have signed on to this blatant violation of American principles and our Constitution. One of the earliest meetings defining the “sustainability” agenda was the U.N. Conference on Human Settlements known as Habitat I, which adopted the Vancouver Declaration.

The agreement stated that “land cannot be treated as an ordinary asset controlled by individuals” and that private land ownership is “a principal instrument of accumulation and concentration of wealth, therefore contributes to social injustice.”

“Public control of land use is therefore indispensable,” the U.N. declaration said, a prelude to the World Economic Forum’s now infamous “prediction” that by 2030, “you’ll own nothing.”

Numerous U.N. agencies and officials have outlined their vision of “sustainability” since then, including calls for drastic restrictions on energy, meat consumption, travel, living space, and material prosperity.

Experts interviewed by The Epoch Times say that some of the world’s wealthiest and most powerful corporate leaders are working with communists in China and elsewhere in an effort to centralize control over food production and crush independent farmers and ranchers.

The WEF, a network of major multinational businesses that collaborates closely with the CCP, is a “strategic partner” of the U.N. on Agenda 2030.[2] You can check out the ‘guidelines’ of what the UN believes should be done for living accommodations for the ‘useless eaters’, which is everybody but the elite, here.[3]

Don’t forget the wisdom of Dennis Prager who has stated on many occasions that “The left destroys everything it touches.” These elites can’t wrap their heads around the fact that the government that our Founders gave us has been the most successful government in the history of mankind. We don’t need anybody’s help to better it. What we need is for the whole world to follow the lead of our Founders. But this won’t happen because that would not allow the elites to control everything we do. They refuse to share the wealth a system like that would generate. They want it all to themselves.

Everything the WEF does towards agriculture is geared towards corporate ownership of all farmland. Bill Gates is buying up farmland and is the single biggest owner of farmland in the US.[4] China is buying up farmland in America and a lot of it is next to military bases, How could anything go wrong with that?[5], [6] We can’t allow this to continue. Americans should control America’s food supply not the UN and China shouldn’t be allowed to own any land in America. PERIOD!

For decades the American people have failed to pay attention to who they put in office. Both parties have people in office that do not have the best interests of America or the American people in mind. The Democrat party is the worst. We can see that by the present administration that has done nothing for America since they took office. Everything has been for the elites and for illegals and foreign nations. They voted against tuition funding for the children of our fallen soldiers but voted for giving illegals free tuition. If we intend on keeping America free, we have to replace who we send to DC. The ones that are there now are failing us miserably and getting rich in the process. We need more citizen involvement and term limits!

