By Cliff Kincaid

September 17, 2022

With “transhumanism” becoming a popular topic, perhaps the transformation of human beings into drug-addled and drug-crazed zombies bears some scrutiny.

On the eve of the release of new inflation numbers, the elite publication Axios claimed that President Biden and Democrats were riding “a wave of good news.” The publication insisted that, “Inflation’s fury has cooled. Gas prices are down. Democrats have racked up legislative successes, including last month’s passage of a landmark climate, health and tax package.”

The caveat was the August Consumer Price Index, which was due out that same day, “a new data point for the political weather.” Well, it turned out to be another higher-than-expected inflation number, leading to a market decline, a loss of 1200 points.

The White House celebrated the “Inflation Reduction Act” after news broke that the consumer price index rose 8.3% in August from a year ago.

Over on CNBC, a guest claiming inflation had peaked was joking about using ayahuasca, a hallucinogen. The channel has hailed the “psychedelic renaissance.”

Is this what explains the modern-day bias of the news media and their notion that people won’t notice the lies emanating from the White House?

At an America’s Survival conference in 2017, Dr. Tina Trent explained how the movement to legalize drugs now wants to make “mind-expanding” drugs more available, even mandatory, in order to erase traditional Christianity and transform consciousness through “New Age” practices.

Ayahuasca has been in the news because the reigning NFL MVP, Aaron Rodgers, took a series of trips to Peru during the off season and consumed “the medicine” in the form of a psychedelic tea drink. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said this didn’t violate the league’s anti-drug abuse policy, even the drug’s psychoactive component, DMT, is illegal in the U.S.

DMT’s psychological effects include “intense visual hallucinations, depersonalization, auditory distortions and an altered sense of time and body image.”

Interestingly, one version of the global warming (now climate change) theory originated with marijuana advocate Carl Sagan, who was also an astronomer. Before he came to believe the Earth was inhabited by a spirit called Gaia, Sagan was writing about the virtues of dope and “the cannabis experience.” He explained, “I do not consider myself a religious person in the usual sense, but there is a religious aspect to some highs. The heightened sensitivity in all areas gives me a feeling of communion with my surroundings, both animate and inanimate.”

The U.N.’s Environmental Sabbath program advised kids to hold hands around a tree and meditate. The purpose, through dope or meditation, is to become “one” with trees, rocks, and dirt.

Now, a new Gallup Poll has found that more Americans smoke marijuana than cigarettes.

One of those consumers was Nikolas Cruz, the Parkland Florida mass shooter who plead guilty to murdering 17 people in 2018 and told police about extensive drug use, including marijuana, and “demons” in his mind.

His trial is now ending its second month, in order to determine whether he is sentenced to death or life without parole.

If someone wants to stop “gun violence,” one place to start is enforcing federal laws against marijuana. But Attorney General Merrick Garland prefers to order FBI agents to surround the My Pillow guy and seize his company phone.

A former drug addict who converted to Christianity, Mike Lindell understands this aspect of the war against the West and runs a program to help people with drug problems.

In the midst of “the Great Reset,” marijuana and now psychedelics have become the “Soma” for our own Brave New World.

With Aaron Rodgers talking about the “self-love” generated by the tea from Peru, look for more young people to follow his example into the gutter, as they contemplate the value of their gender studies graduate degrees and write off their federal student loans.

However, after signing a three-year $150 million contract extension, Rodgers’ team the Green Bay Packers lost its season opener to the Minnesota Vikings, 23-7. Commentators blamed the defeat on the loss of a talented wide receiver to another team, rather than any possible lingering mental health effects of the hallucinogenic.

Recognizing the stakes in this global conflict, WNBA star Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for bring marijuana into the country. She hopes to be exchanged for the Russian arms dealer and former Soviet military officer Viktor Bout, the legendary “Merchant of Death” who is serving a 25-year sentence in U.S. federal prison.

Bout was lured out of Russia, where he was living openly, and arrested in a sting operation in Thailand by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Some of the weapons Bout was selling were for communist Colombian terrorists in the FARC (Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias) to use against Americans.

The communist FARC has been shipping drugs to the U.S. for decades, with a senior FARC commander extradited from Colombia in June of this year for a trial on charges of “leading a continuing criminal enterprise and participating in an international cocaine manufacture and distribution conspiracy.”

While the DEA tries to bring drug traffickers to justice, Joe Biden’s open borders policy makes their job far more difficult, with cocaine and fentanyl flowing into the United States, the latter made possible by Chinese chemicals provided to the drug cartels.

This is also a problem, however, that affects some on the right side of the political spectrum.

In federal documents concerning his arrest and detention in regard to his imprisonment as the face of the January 6th “insurrection,”, the QAnon Shaman, 33-year-old Jake Angeli (born Jacob Anthony Chansley), admits he was the person photographed at Vice President Pence’s chair on the Senate dais, face painted, carrying the spear and wearing a horned helmet. He claims “a profound spiritual experience” through mind-altering drugs, given to him initially at the age of 11 by his father, that included mushrooms and peyote.

Such characters are hardly “political prisoners.” Like Hunter Biden, a drug addict who illegally purchased a gun without disclosing his habit and has not been prosecuted, these people need rehab and prison.

Conservatives can’t complain about rising crime rates if they endorse soft-on-drugs policies. Hence, they must take into account billionaire homosexual “conservative” activist Peter Thiel’s financial interest in the marijuana and psychedelic-research industries and his political contributions to GOP Senate candidates Blake Masters (Arizona) and J.D. Vance (Ohio).

Enforcement of anti-drug laws has to be a priority for Republicans and Democrats. We have to reduce the number of zombies with mental problems running rampant in the streets of major cities and contributing to mass murder and the rising crime rate. But it’s an open question whether Republicans will join Democrats in cultivating potheads and other drug abusers as a voting bloc by endorsing legalization of marijuana and psychedelics on a national basis.

