By Lex Greene

Most Americans think we are headed into some form of “civil war” between BLUE and RED states, as the nation is divided, angry, and motivated to fight, more than at any point in our history. But the simple truth is, there are no BLUE states in the USA. There are only a handful of BLUE cities, all of them run and controlled by democratic socialists, and all of them on the verge of total collapse from gross mismanagement.

If we did have a “civil war” today, that war would be 84% (RED) counties in this country verses 16% (BLUE), at best. Including the most massive election fraud in the history of mankind, Biden still only won 477 counties in 2020, 396 counties LESS than Obama won (873) in 2008.

By comparison, Trump won 2,497 counties in 2020, or 84% of the country, by county. Biden allegedly had the support of only 16% of the country, but mysteriously, claims to have received 12-million more votes than Obama, and 6-million more votes that Trump, who received 11-million more votes for his re-election, than his 2016 victory over Hillary Clinton.

The fact is…there are no BLUE states in the USA. There are only BLUE socialist cities, and only a handful of them even matter, the worst cities in our country, by any method of measuring quality. Do they really think BLUE city folks are going to move out into this RED country and take it over?

WORST CITIES IN AMERICA

Washington D.C. (democrat controlled)

New York City (democrat controlled)

Chicago (democrat controlled)

Baltimore (democrat controlled)

Philadelphia (democrat controlled)

Los Angeles (democrat controlled)

San Francisco (democrat controlled)

Portland (democrat controlled)

Seattle (democrat controlled)

Boston (democrat controlled)

There are others, all of them a disaster zone and all of them (democrat controlled).

Of course, these are also some of the most densely populated cities in our country. What we are experiencing as a nation is what a friend at TNALC.org labeled “urban nullification,”wherein the views and interests of 84% of America is being controlled by the 16% major urban city populations, due to densely populated areas of the country, all of which have severe problems.

10 MOST DANGEROUS CITIES 2021 (per capita)

Louis, Missouri Detroit, Michigan Baltimore, Maryland Memphis, Tennessee Little Rock, Arkansas Milwaukee, Wisconsin Rockford, Illinois Cleveland, Ohio Stockton, California Albuquerque, New Mexico

Again, these are all heavily democratic socialist cities and most, if not all, have the toughest anti-gun laws in the nation. Still, these cities largely occupied by America-hating Marxists are being entirely destroyed by gross mismanagement under democrat politicians.

This 2020 County Election Map proves the point…

The BLUE specs on this otherwise all RED national map are the problem areas of our country. This is where all of the anti-American democratic-socialists live and vote, millions of them, illegally. These are the left-wing extremist zones that are responsible for driving our entire country into total ruin. These are the urban areas currently cancelling (nullifying) 84% of the nation.

Thanks to nine months of Obama’s puppet regime and their mismanagement on the national level, Biden and Harris have done more to convert Citizens into diehard Trump fans than another four years of Trump ever could have. More importantly, Biden and Harris are converting young public classroom educated socialists into future conservatives, thanks to their heavy-handed tyrannical insanity.

A “civil war” wouldn’t be much of a war, especially since all that RED territory is littered with Bible-reading gun-toting hunters and veterans, just about fed up with the tyrannical nature of those “tolerant liberals” busy trying to “cancel” everyone who isn’t just like them.

A second civil war? No…

But a collective uprising of all pro-American Citizens tired of being dictated to by mental midgets and public servants? YES! These BLUE cities are responsible for 90% of the election fraud in our country. Do we need a war to stop them from stealing elections in the future? Or do we just need to disqualify their districts due to their massive voting irregularities?

Do we need to go to war to prove that no one has any right or authority to jab anyone with anything against their will? Or do we simply need to stand up together in mass and say “NO, not here!”

A war between the states? Why would we? There isn’t a single BLUE state anywhere in the country. They are all RED, except a handful of problem cities. How long could it take for RED BLOODED AMERICA to isolate these BLUE cities and let them collapse from the weight of their own decisions?

If those BLUE specs on the map think they can cancel the rest of us, I issue this caution… Think hard, real hard, before you take that step. 84% of this country will not play with you. We’ve had it with Biden, Harris, Obama, Pelosi, Schumer, and all of you responsible for them. Chatter all you want but watch your step… FREEDOM is no game!

© 2021 Lex Greene – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Lex Greene: NWVLexGreene@gmail.com