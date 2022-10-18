By Lex Greene

Socialist governments all over the world are facing angry citizens rising up to depose them in true “insurrections.” But not in the USA, yet…

Governments are notorious for constantly lying to “the people,” usually because they think “the people” don’t have a need to know, a right to know, or any interest in knowing. The simple truth is, politicians seldom tell the truth, and our current government controlled news and social media outlets, seldom tell the truth either.

In this case, U.S. government officials and their media have continued a trail of outright lies concerning the events of January 6, 2021, Washington D.C. – If you think J6 was an “insurrection,” you have just proven that you have no clue what an insurrection is!

For going on two years now, a small cabal of anti-American far left extremists in congress have spent millions in taxpayer funds to allegedly “investigate” the so-called “insurrection” via the very carefully selected “Select Committee.” The nine member committee is made up of seven far left democrats and two RINO republicans, both of whom recently lost their bids to remain in congress. (a 78% to 22% democrat controlled committee, and the two RINOs are the 22%)

(These nine idiots are the only nine people in the country you are allowed to hear from on the matter.)

All nine members have led the anti-Trump circus in congress since Trump came down the escalator to announce his bid for the White House in 2015. Most, if not all of them, have been directly involved in the fake “Russian Collusion” DNC conspiracy, initiated, funded, and run by the Hillary Clinton campaign and DNC in 2016.

In June of 2022, the (very) “Select” Committee ended its mock investigation with no criminal referrals to the Department of Justice. Yet, today, they are still holding more and more hearings, including recently issuing a subpoena for former President Trump to appear before congress. The dog and pony show continues, merely due to a critical election cycle taking place in just a few weeks.

What an INSURRECTION Really is…

In brief, an insurrection is an attempt to overthrow a legitimate duly elected government, by force. It’s an “uprising” by the citizenry with the clear stated purpose of deposing one system or government to replace it with another. True insurrections are almost always “armed,” due to the armed forces protecting the government.

1776 is a good example of a real “insurrection,” wherein “the people” took up arms to overthrow the British in the American Revolution, replacing the British government with their own independent government, of, by and for the people. That’s an “insurrection.”

The proper word for what happened on January 6, 2021, is something between a “political rally and/or a political protest,” nothing more.

Where it Happened

The rally took place on the public square at the nation’s capitol. The so-called “insurrection” happened when some of “the people” entered “the people’s House.” Clearly, the “public servants” who work inside that House, have forgotten who that House actually belongs to. It belongs to “the people,” not the public servants of “the people.”

Those people were let into the building by capitol police that day. There’s plenty of video evidence showing exactly that. The only people armed that day were government employees and the only person shot that day, was an unarmed rally goer Ashli Babbitt, who was no threat to anyone.

If you know what an insurrection is, then you know that what happened on January 6, 2021, wasn’t one, not even close.

Why they falsely labeled J6 an “INSURRECTION”

In the USA, “the people” have an inalienable protected Right to “peaceful public assembly” and “redress of grievances.” (1st Amendment) “The people” also have an inalienable Right to “Keep and Bear Arms,” although they didn’t that day. (2nd Amendment) The U.S. Government is prohibited from using military force against “the people” under the Posse Comitatus Act. (With one exception, below) “The people” have an inalienable Right to “alter or abolish” government when that government becomes a threat to Life, Liberty, Sovereignty, Security and Justice. (Declaration of Independence)

Democrats and a couple RINOs who hate Trump and the USA, labeled the events of January 6, 2021, an “insurrection” because that would allow the President of the United States (Joe Biden) to bypass the Posse Comitatus Act and use military force against the American people. The Constitution grants the President that authority, but only in the event of an “insurrection.”

U.S. Law under 18 U.S. Code § 2383 – Rebellion or Insurrection – reads as follows…

“Whoever incites, sets on foot, assists, or engages in any rebellion or insurrection against the authority of the United States or the laws thereof, or gives aid or comfort thereto, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States.”

Now, honestly, that’s a great definition for BLM and ANTIFA, or the leftists threatening the USA from within, like George Soros and Bill Gates, or from abroad, like Klaus Schwab and his evil World Economic Forum, the nine panel committee itself, and folks like Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and Maxine Waters, all of whom openly told their supporters to “get in the faces of their political opponents” at restaurants, grocery stores and even their homes, not to mention all of the accessories to their crimes.

However, because those are the people in charge of the USA at present, they have turned it all against the American people, especially anyone who still believes in the founding principles and values of the greatest country ever known to mankind.

In the end, we currently have a government that believes that all Rights and Privileges come from them, at their pleasure. Our founding documents exist to prevent them from doing that. But I know from experience that most Americans have never even read those documents, in fact, many who never read them agree with the idea of getting rid of those protective documents.

A simple reality is…you can’t possibly know what’s wrong…unless you first know what’s right. Opinions are entertaining, but most of them are not based upon any facts or reality today. If you don’t know what’s true, you can’t know what’s false.

In the case of the J6 events, because “the people” have every Right to public assembly and a redress of their grievances, as well as a Right to occupy a House that belongs to them, there can be no truth to the claim of any “insurrection” on January 6, 2021.

Because ALL government power is “derived from the people,” that government has no ultimate authority over the people.

Just because a handful of highly partisan corrupt politicians claim it, and their corrupted mass media megaphone regurgitates it around the clock, doesn’t make it true at all. No matter how many times a lie is repeated, it’s still a lie.

But in order for the people to know what’s wrong with this (or any other) picture, they must first know what’s right. In sum, the J6 “investigation” is a complete and utter fraud against the American people. Numerous whistleblowers are finally coming forward to expose that truth.

“The People” are the source of ALL governmental powers in the USA. Therefore, government is a mere servant of the people, with no ultimate authority over their masters. It’s called “freedom and liberty.”

There is an ongoing debate over the origin of the following quote, originally attributed to Thomas Jefferson in a separate speech given in 1914, but now disputed by the democrat party “fact-checkers.” But no matter who first said it, the statement is 100% true.

“When governments fear the people, there is liberty.

When the people fear the government, there is tyranny.”

We happen to have both today. Millions of Americans fear their government, because the current government has acted in despotic tyrannical form against “the People,” going so far as to falsely label half of the citizenry “insurrectionists and “domestic enemies.” But it’s clear that the government also fears some of its’ People, specifically, the AMERICA FIRST segment of the population.

If you have seen any of the pictures of the crowd in DC that day, you know that the size of that crowd could have removed everyone from DC that day, if that’s what they set out to do, and they wouldn’t have even needed weapons to do it. If that’s what they intended to do, it would have been done that day, nothing could have stopped them, especially since Speaker Pelosi declined any security.

Just because the masters (the People) have not monitored or held their servants (politicians) accountable for many years now, doesn’t mean that they can’t, or never will. Sooner or later, human nature will demand nothing less than freedom, liberty, and justice.

Until then, the political foxes will continue to wreck the People’s henhouse.

