As we stumble into 2021 with a conflicted Congress and a slothful president trying to figure out what to do next, countless Americans sit in coffee shops and/or bull sessions across America wondering why our leaders don’t ask pertinent questions about what’s happening to our country. Why aren’t they solving our problems rather than blaming everyone but themselves?

On CBS, Norah O’Donnell reported that the month of May saw another 170,000 refugees rip across our borders, illegally. They arrived from Central America, but it’s Mexico’s buses that carry them to our border. Why isn’t anyone questioning the complicity of this invasion as to Mexico’s aiding and abetting the refugees? An ever better question: when will the refugee invasion stop? At over 44 million people, can we save all of Central America? Can they all come to our country for a better life?

With our own crisis of 25 million illegal aliens already here, why is it that our own governors, mayors and city councils have created 530 “sanctuary cities” across America to house, work and protect illegal migrants from being deported? That kind of behavior stands against our U.S. Constitution. I mean, those men and women stand in direct defiance of U.S. Code 8, Section 1324, 1325. It’s illegal to house, transport or employ an illegal alien. Fines up to $2,000 per illegal hired and up to five years in prison. So, why do those mayors and city councils break our laws, the ones that we must all abide by?

In conjunction with that question, I read reports as to everyone crying about “climate change.” The Sierra Club wants to solve it. Nature Conservancy will save all the animals by buying habitat. Natural Resources Defense Council will protect the land. They all come up with dozens of solutions, except they NEVER address the MAIN driver of climate change: human overpopulation. So how do we mitigate it when we remain on course to add another 100 million immigrants within 29 years? Why aren’t rational minds and scientists, along with NBC, CBS, ABC, NPR and PBS…screaming at the top of their lungs? Why won’t they expose what we face? Why not educate the American public?

I read a report that our National Parks are being overrun. Glacier National Park, which I visited last summer, looks like New York’s Grand Central Station all summer long. You’re bumping into people at every stop. Parking lots jammed and no chance for a camping spot! So, why are we absorbing 1.5 million legal and illegal migrants annually to make it worse? What happens when we import another 100 million people by 2050? Can you imagine?

Another thing that rips my mind: today, we’ve got cancers and heart attacks taking out countless Americans. Yet, we allow DuPont, Bayer, Monsanto and Dow Chemical to spray crops with their deadly poisons that eventually end up in our mouths with the foods we eat. Roundup’s ‘glyphosates’ have found their way into our wines, mother’s breast milk, and just about everything in the food chain. That poison is sinking into our ground water. Why are we allowing that to continue when we KNOW those poisons cause cancer? Why does it cost more for organic foods than the cheaper poisoned foods?

Another question that kills me: why haven’t we done anything about the obesity epidemic in America that has 66 percent of Americans overweight, and/or grossly obese? My baby boomer generation is piling up on the rocks. Our teens are growing “food bellies” as big as 50 year old potbellied men. I don’t see how the hospitals will ever keep up with the enormous medical problems crashing down on them. I’ve got high school classmates dying left and right because of cancers and heart attacks. They suffer from 50 inch waistlines, arthritis, prostate cancer, heart disease, lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, canes & crutches, dementia and Alzheimer’s, and a dozen other medical problems all brought on by eating at McDonald’s, drinking Coca Cola, Wendy’s and Pizza Hut for a lifetime. Why won’t the junk food chains offer healthy meals? How tough can it be? Organic…basic foods…plant based…no chemicals…nutrient rich…lots of fiber. My wife and I eat at “Modern Market” in Colorado, which offers incredibly healthy meals. Why don’t we see greater efforts to educate the public, especially minorities who are so susceptible to junk food down in the inner cities.

Why hasn’t the 90 minute documentary titled “Cowspiracy” become the number one watched movie in America? If you haven’t watched it, either get it on Netflix or rent it for $5.00 on IMBD or YouTube.

As to what our children face, watch the 90 minute documentary “Seaspiracy” that shows you the nightmare going on in our oceans. You must educate yourself to what is actually transpires in our oceans. Your kids don’t deserve what’s coming at them in the next three decades.

Why oh why are we allowing “Critical Race Theory” to be taught in our schools, military and elsewhere? I have never seen a ‘theory’ that will divide and destroy our country from within faster than that ‘theory’. It makes all white people guilty of racism and all black people victims of purported ‘white privilege’. There’s no middle ground. It’s deadly and it must be stopped. Otherwise, we’ll be at each other throats until we eventually see complete anarchy in our streets. We cannot teach our young to hate everyone of a different color. Am I right or wrong?

What are your questions? What would you like to see asked in the final column? Thank you, frostyw@juno.com

