By: Devvy

It’s down to two minutes, no time outs left, the stadium is silent, tense. Winning the game depends on your quarterback’s next play. He executes perfectly – the stadium roars as their team is now within reach of a win. QB is going to do a quick set up for a field goal.

But, wait! A referee is blowing the whistle, stop! The referee makes such an obvious bad call for a penalty, one would think he was throwing the game on purpose. The crowd goes wild, the quarterback is demanding the call be overturned;his team is outraged. They all saw the same thing: a fix. The clock runs out with no time to recover.

Does the team blame their star quarterback? No, they rally around him. A year later, after an internal investigation, the referee was found to be betting on games, cheating. But the team’s Super Bowl dream was long gone.

In 2000, the presidential election was hanging by a ballot chad – and for those who don’t remember, it wasn’t just hanging chads but pregnant ones, too! Like millions, I watched the entire asinine battle over ballot chads. It was nothing more than an effort to cheat Bush, Jr., out of winning the election. Al Gore (bechev) conceded but changed his mind in the early hours of the next morning.

The State of Florida ballot challenge was a circus that should never have happened. Gore’s mindless, brain dead supporters stood by him. Cheered him on because they believed Gore was being cheated out of a win. His party was unified and stood with him for challenging the vote, which he did – like any candidate in any election has the right to do.

Not so for President Trump. What’s referred to as ‘establishment’ Republicans have turned on Trump like the junk yard dogs they are. No surprise from sore loser, Sen. Willard Romney or Sen. Ben Sasse who has been an obvious Trump hater for years. Former NJ governor, Chris Christie (who gave us do-thing Bill Barr) vomited Trump’s legal team is a “national embarrassment.”

Bush, Jr., says Trump needs to concede; go away junior, get back to your painting and let mommy Laura get you lunch. Maryland’s GOP governor, Larry Hogan, said Trump needs to concede because the election results were overwhelmingly for Biden. It would appear Hogan has been on planet X the last 23 days.In addition to the aforementioned, these arrogant, swamp anuses have all congratulated Biden on his “win”:

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), Rep. Francis Rooney (R-FL), Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), Rep. John Shimkus (R-IL), Rep. Paul Mitchell (R-MI), Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI), Rep. John Curtis (R-UT), Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-VA), another state which I believe Trump actually won, Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX) and Rep. Tom Reed (R-NY).

All of them are conveniently ignoring these glaring facts: Because the turn out for Trump was so massive, this is what it did for the Republican Party: Republicans now control redistricting coming next year by a margin of 27 states. Devastating for the Democrat/Communist Party USA. If they bothered to pay attention, the evidence of vote fraud is overwhelming. Second, Trump as a candidate has every right to contest the election – just like Gore.

The bottom line is all those RINOs have kicked their party’s leader in the gut. They should all do their constituents a favor and come out – register as a Democrat because you’re all now naked as a pig in a sty.

Not one of them believe in fair and honest elections. It took 37 days to resolve the Bush/Gore race. Support for Gore never wavered. It’s now been 23 days since America watched the greatest heist (next to the Federal Reserve Banking Act of 1913) ever perpetrated on the American people: the stealing of an election.

Last week, Sen. Tom Cotton said show us the evidence not press conferences. The purpose of the press conference was (1) a show of power and unity, and (2) to give Americans an overview of the legal war underway. Signed, sworn affidavits under penalty of perjury was discussed by Sidney Powell. They are evidence admitted in a court of law.

Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, Jenna Ellis, Victoria Toensing, Joseph diGenova and all the other lawyers working on this steal are working under enormous pressure because of the time clock. I doubt many are getting much sleep, but they are fighting back. They are all very good at what they do and I believe the courts at all levels are prepared to deal with this constitutional crisis.

Waiting is always the hardest but We the People have to be patient. I know, the thought of Biden and his socialist/communist comrades getting into the White House is beyond stressful and truly frightening. Pray and ask God Almighty to show mercy and not let the cheaters win.

And since today is Thanksgiving, might I ask, since Americans, by tradition, start their Christmas shopping tomorrow, to consider doing this to help others?

I am fully aware a lot of Americans hate Amazon for various reasons. However, there are times when, probably like you, I can’t find what I need locally or even 50 miles away. I also use Amazon to order a few things for my 93-year old mother; she lives in assisted living, has dementia and obviously cannot drive.

One thing Amazon does do right is Smile.Amazon. What does that mean? For every purchase you make, Amazon donates 0.5% of eligible purchases to the charity of your choice. You can stick with one charity or change each purchase you make to help out many; I rotate them.

In my case, I donate every month (a tiny amount because of my budget but it all adds up) to Safe Haven Wild Life Sanctuary in Imlay, NV, a big cat sanctuary, Guiding Eyes for the Blind, The Seeing Eye (also for the blind); Home for Life in MN (unadoptable dogs and cats for things like missing a leg or other disabilities)

The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Colorado (beautiful Bengal tigers, leopards, lions, bears and wolves), Red Rover, Alley Cat Rescue (never owned a cat in my life) Reservation Animal Rescue (helping furr babies on the poorest Native American Reservations) – use PWNA for them, and sporadically Dogs for Vets, Homes for Vets and Petsmart Charities.

I also signed up (free) for Amazon Smile since I do shop on Amazon. It’s wonderful a percentage of my little purchases all go towards my favorite charities. To show you the purchasing power by Amazon customers, let me give you just one example. Earlier this year Amazon sent me email letting me know (I donate to that charity on Smile here and there) how much Amazon sent to the ASPCA:

“This is your quarterly Amazon Smile donation notification. Your charity, ASPCA, recently received a quarterly donation of $613,091.18 thanks to customers shopping at smile.amazon.com. (Look top corner) To date, Amazon Smile has donated a total of: $7,564,535.85 to ASPCA” – See what I mean? That’s a lot of money.

To date, Amazon has sent over $200 million dollars to charities thanks to their customers who sign in for Smile. So, while I can’t stand Jeff Bezos, at least that program on Amazon benefits so many, both human, animal or mammals. Whatever charity you would like to support, you can do it when you make a purchase.

During the height of the COVID hysteria with panic buying, big cat sanctuaries who depend on grocery store chains donating thousands of tons of raw meat, suddenly found themselves with no meat. Slaughter houses were able to donate what they could, but it was only through individual donations have many of them been able to feed those magnificent creatures.

One other retail company I just love (tee shirts and other great items)feeds shelter dogs from your purchase. Over 19 million meals to date for shelter dogs. They are iHeartDogs.com

Also want to give a plug for my little sister who is a nail artist with 37 years of experience; she really is a talented artist. Like millions, she had her life destroyed when California’s dictator governor shut down the state; for over five months she couldn’t work. While the salon where she works has been open almost a month now, Lisa lost 90% of her clients. Many of them moved out of the state, they’d had enough. The majority won’t be coming back for financial reasons thanks to their governor. If you live in Contra Costa County, California and need a great nail lady or want to give a gift appt, contact her at: @Polished_by_lisa_b

In closing, I wish you and yours a safe and blessed Thanksgiving. I know we are living a nightmare but with Our Lord’s help and blessing, we can and will get through all this and the coming war to keep our freedom.

Help me inform Americans with my book, Taking Politics Out of Solutions. 400 pages of facts and solutions on these issues: "Federal" Reserve, the income tax, education, Medicare, SS, the critical, fraudulent ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment and more.

