by Lee Duigon

What makes “progressives” tick? What gets them up in the morning and sustains them through the day? What makes their lives worth living?

The sheer delight of controlling other people’s lives.

While people flee New York City in droves, fleeing the high taxes, the burgeoning crime rate, and the prospect that worse will surely be in store for them if they stay, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio—it’s not even his real name: his real name is Warren Wilhelm—who’s so progressive that he once went down to Nicaragua to help the Sandinistas—this Mussolini who can’t make the trains run on time: this preposterously inept mayor, who had the gall to run for president but dropped out when he racked up Zero percent in the polls—this proud progressive has announced that the face masks, the social distancing, and the plethora of restrictions… is going to continue.

“[W]e’re not done,” he said, “until we hit zero” cases of COVID-19.

Did you get that? No going back to normal until *nobody* gets the virus anymore.

In other words, forever. Because they will never reach that point of zero cases. The virus is loose, the genie has escaped from the bottle, it’s in our environment now, and we’re stuck with it. So de Blasio gets to play Great Dictator until the mother ship comes to take him back to Mars.

But never let it be said that California takes a back seat to New York when it comes to meddling with people’s lives.

The Berkeley City Council has unanimously passed an ordinance forbidding supermarkets to sell “unhealthy foods” in their checkout aisles. No more candy bars, no more little bags of chips: the pro-choice crowd has taken that choice away from you. Which is what they do: remove people’s choices.

Babbled one of the councilors, this is “really good behavior economics.” I’m afraid to ask exactly what she means by that. Babbled another, this latest ban makes Berkeley “a world leader in healthy living.” All for the insignificant cost of one more teeny-weeny little freedom that no one will ever miss!

But see, that’s progressivism—telling people what they can and can’t eat. We can be thankful that they didn’t Issue A Mandate (mandates are all the latest rage) requiring people to keep their face masks on while eating. Even Warren Wilhelm never thought of that.

It all goes back to the bizarre mix of ideology and pseudo-religion imbibed by liberals. Denying the existence of God, their search for an ultimate authority can take them no higher than the state, with Science hobbling along beside it like Igor shambling to keep up with Frankenstein. Between them they claim to be able, eventually, to do everything that God should have done but didn’t because He isn’t real. Not to worry! The smartest people in the world are on the job. All they need is more power, more money, more air time, and they’ll fundamentally transform the world. Into a utopia, of course. It’s always a utopia.

Currently they’re working on controlling our health, to be accomplished by controlling everything that they can get their hands on, removing our choices, taking decisions out of our hands, and by cracky, look at this—zero cases! And no more obesity, no more tooth decay, and no more chewing gum! And we can all go back to our playpens because Daddy de Blasio and Mommy Council will take care of us!

Imagine how upset they’ll be if they lose the election in November. But as joyous an occasion as that would be, it won’t make them go away. Only several decades’ worth of long, hard work can possibly accomplish that. And even then we’ll need God’s blessing—because leftist politics is Original Sin at work.

