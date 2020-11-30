By JB Williams

For years now, I have listened to “patriots” discuss whether or not the U.S. Military will “follow unlawful orders” when push comes to shove in the ongoing global effort to overthrow the USA via enemies inside the gate and in control of the U.S. Government. At no time in history, has this question been more important than at this moment, as global Marxists attempt to overthrow the USA via the most fraudulent election in U.S. history.

But the answer to this question may be more obvious than most realize.

As the question pertains to the Military, they have been following unlawful orders for years. When you have an unlawful Commander-in-Chief, every order is unlawful. When Military Command is controlled by “deep state” actors involved in the overthrow of the USA, every order is unlawful.

The Posse Comitatus Act is a United States federal law (18 U.S.C. § 1385, original at 20 Stat. 152) signed on June 18, 1878, by President Rutherford B. Hayes which limits the powers of the federal government in the use of federal military personnel to enforce domestic policies within the United States. Yet, we have seen the U.S. Military deployed on U.S. soil to confront U.S. Citizens numerous times now. Not a single soldier ever asked if those orders were “lawful.”

The most egregious use of Military force against Americans took place in 1932, when the Bonus Army of 43,000 demonstrators – made up of 17,000 U.S. World War I veterans, gathered together with their families and affiliated groups –in Washington, D.C. to demand cash redemption of their service certificates.

On July 28, 1932, President Hoover ordered the Secretary of War to disperse the protesters. Towards the late afternoon, cavalry, infantry, tanks and machine guns pushed the “Bonusers” out of Washington. When the veterans moved back into the camp, police drew their revolvers and shot at the veterans.

That’s the true answer to this question, as it pertains to the U.S. Military. Today, our military is far less educated and disciplined than it was in 1932. Most members of the military do not know the difference between a “lawful” and “unlawful” order, nor do most even care.

But we have a much bigger problem than this today… Most American Citizens don’t know either, and most who do know, don’t care.

Since April 1, 2020, over 90% of American Citizens have also been following “unlawful orders.” Many don’t know it, and others don’t care, just like the Military.

Every “COVID order” (not to be confused with a law) to shelter in place, stay at home, mask up, social distance, close or restrict your businesses, limit business revenue capacity, lock down, stop working and earning, and wait for government handouts, was and remains, an “unlawful order.”

On October 2, 2020, the Supreme Court of Michigan ruled every order issued by Governor Gretchen Whitmer after April 2020, “unlawful and unconstitutional,” a direct violation of the Rights and Liberties of the good people of Michigan. Still, the people of Michigan continue to “follow those unlawful orders” even today, almost two months later.

Most Michigander’s continue to follow those “unlawful and unconstitutional orders” to this day, as if those orders are the law of the land. Many don’t know any better and again, most don’t even care. They have “surrendered” to “unlawful and unconstitutional orders” and their state remains in economic freefall as a result.

Michigander’s are not alone though… Every state could have and should have challenged the unlawful nature of similar orders and received the same Supreme Court ruling, shutting down the tyrannical global Marxist orders of their own tyrants, similar to Gretchen Whitmer, who is now being impeached by the Michigan legislature. But they didn’t… That seismic Michigan ruling drew a collective yawn from “patriots” as they continued to “follow unlawful orders” in their own states.

Yesterday was Black Friday, the biggest shopping day of the year, following Thanksgiving.

For years, I have refused to shop on Black Friday. This year, I went out for a few hours, just to see how my fellow Americans were handling COVID 2020 shopping.

I saw literally hundreds, if not thousands of shoppers in a matter of just a few hours. Without exception, every person had a mask on. Every person except me, that is…

That mask has come to represent the WHITE FLAG of SURRENDER. America is now a Simon Says – Mother May I society wherein nearly every Citizen “follows the unlawful and unconstitutional orders” of their “public servants” without any hesitation.

It’s an easily confirmed FACT that COVID19 is no more threat to American health and wellness than the common cold or flu – that no mask is designed to effectively prevent the spread of this or any other virus – that 6 feet apart falls well short of a social distance that would actually keep you out of harm’s way – and that government mandated lockdowns and every other tyrannical “unlawful” order, has caused far more harm than good.

Still, nearly every American complies with those unlawful orders, as if they have no mind of their own, and are mere “subjects” of a Royal Government free to strip every Citizen of their Constitutionally protected Rights and Liberties, without consequence.

Meanwhile, the people sit quietly, masked up or locked down, watching their entire country stolen in the most unlawful election cycle in U.S. History, knowing full well that the “new norm” of the new administration will immediately strip them of what little Life, Liberty and Pursuit of Happiness they have left, upon seizing total political power in January.

WHO WILL FOLLOW ILLEGAL ORDERS?The answer is… EVERYONE!

Everyone except the rare few diehards (true patriots) who would still rather die, than live under the boot of tyrants and fools! The ONE-PERCENTERS! – They get to go to the reeducation camps, that the rest of you will send them to!

Who will save America? The same folks following unlawful orders as we speak???

© 2020 JB Williams – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail JB Williams: JB_Williams@comcast.net