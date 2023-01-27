By Jeffery Dover

January 27, 2023

Day in and day out, we are inundated with articles and video about what is “wrong” in our country. Ground breaker in talk radio, Rush Limbaugh made millions telling us about it, why and how. Presumably so do people like Hannity and Levin – not to mention so many others. Is it just for the money? Are they really “patriots”?

Back in colonial times, a patriot was a person willing to fight the British. Later the term came to be recognized as one who supports his country. Does that mean one who supports his country no matter what the country stands for? Apparently so. Thus, those who supported Hitler in Nazi Germany would have been considered “patriots”. One could call John Kerry a “patriot” – but “patriotic” to what? American founding ideals and the continued welfare of the individual citizen? In today’s USA, is military service alone evidence of “patriotism”?

In our political parlance, shouldn’t we hold “patriot” or “patriotism” to a higher standard? When conservatives speak of patriotism, aren’t we really referring to allegiance to and a willingness to defend our country’s boundaries, its people, its founding principles of limited government and individual freedom and its right to exist as such?

With that definition in mind, what is the general character of conservative pundits in terms of what they tell us or where they seem to want to take us with their views and information? Are they really about solutions? When one has a plumbing problem, does one merely say “Oh, looks like the toilet is overflowing. Yes, it certainly is overflowing. That’s because there’s too much water and because there’s no drainage for it. Look! Now there’s water on the floor. Um, and it’s getting deep. Looks like it could go into the living room. Yes, it has reached the living room and it’s soaking that Persian rug…” and so on? Or does one say “The toilet’s overflowing. Quick, close the supply valve!”? Isn’t the latter more likely the response? Our pundits go on and on and on about what’s wrong in America…but does one ever hear them saying what to do about it? It seems that they’re perfectly willing to let the water run and merely converse about it.

Shouldn’t “what to do about it” be obvious by now? Let’s look at what we have done, as conservatives, to attempt a comeback to our nation’s founding principles and ideals. We have voted Republican time and time again. Beginning in the 1980’s following Jimmy Carter’s presidency, Republicans started to gain in terms of the presidency and in congress. Breaking a decades-long Democrat lock on congressional majorities, Newt Gingrich’s “Contract with America” brought on a GOP House majority in 1994. There have been numerous such majorities since, some of them with and some of them without the senate and White House.

To date, that’s nearly thirty years. Has it brought a return or even the semblance of a return to American founding principles and ideals? No. The nation has lumbered on and is picking up speed in its drive to authoritarian government by and for global elites. Many of those elites have amassed enough money to keep that drive well in hand.

Rush Limbaugh probably assisted with that 1994 victory, having begun in the 1980’s to break the mainstream media’s stranglehold on information and commentary. Rush told Americans what was wrong and where it would lead. He called out politicians by name, a thing which previously had only been the province of mainstream media pundits and reporters. He awakened Americans to what was going on and rallied them to the party which claimed to support American founding ideals. There was then a time for such information to inform and educate the public of the truth of things. Limbaugh’s audience became massive as people thirsting for truth, ran to his trough of real information.

Prior to Limbaugh, we had only the few tepid views of “conservatism” which the liberal media would allow to be aired while literally everything else was wrapped in strong Leftist bias. That was more than thirty years ago. Today is a much different time. We now know beyond any reasonable doubt what is wrong. It’s time for solutions. It is “solutions” which are lacking, not analysis.

Back to congress and GOP majorities, what did the voters get for their votes? If one but looks at the record, one sees the Republican politicians don’t look much different from the Democrats in other than their talk. Literally no conservative legislation has been passed nor has any move toward a renewal of our founding principles taken place. The federal government’s control of the nation and citizenry has only increased enormously in both size and scope. Few areas of our lives are without federal scrutiny, with our personal data, even our physical location, available to them at a moment’s notice. In government, information is parceled out based on a “need to know”. Not so with our personal information. We have granted no “need to know” to the feds. They have simply usurped it.

In 2016 America elected Donald Trump and his “MAGA” agenda. People who opposed his bid called him a “populist”, a term used to describe a politician who intends to represent the will of the people within the confines of the US constitution. This separates the populist from the non-populist politicians who have no such intention. The GOP congress squashed Trump’s agenda, the voters’ agenda. With no support in any of his agenda items from congress, the president nonetheless managed to keep the United States out of the Paris Accord and its statutory assault on American sovereignty. His refusal of the Trans Pacific Partnership killed that attack on US sovereignty and industry as well. Americans, wanting the return to the nation’s roots, had seen president Trump as a vehicle for that return, passing over the usual GOP suspects in the primary. Completely ignoring that fact, the GOP congress went on to defeat both the president and their own voters.

So what is it that the pundits don’t get about all this? For all their powers of observation, for all their calls for “conservatism” and “patriotism”, for all their leads into the halls of power whence comes their information, what do they not understand about “solutions”? It’s as plain as day that “voting Republican” isn’t a solution. How can it be? After more than thirty years of results which clearly say otherwise, how can the GOP be the solution? Yet, if anything at all, that’s what the pundits preach or suggest if not straight forwardly.

Are the pundits blind to the fact that there has been no movement whatever away from those things which they decry? Are they ignorant as well of the fact that there has been no movement toward anything resembling founding ideals? Are they really motivated by turning the country around or are they only there for the money and the fame? Don’t they ever wonder why the GOP members of congress who appear to be honest don’t publicly call out those who demonstrably are not honest or dedicated to conservative policy? Why don’t the pundits call for those people to tell their voters how it is? Then, why aren’t our reps telling us “I really wanted XYZ bill introduced and passed, but the House Speaker said that ABCD Corp. and Joe Blow Elite opposed it and they spend $20 million a year with us, so no dice.” Voters do not get the information they need from members of congress. When one writes to their representative about a policy question, one only gets a bland, form statement and usually no response which directly addresses the question posed.

That pundits now need to offer solutions is not meant to say that analysis should be abandoned in favor of chasing remedies. Certainly, writers to NWV, among others, have provided valuable information on many aspects of life in the USA, notably recently on Covid, vaccination and a many things relating to the federal government’s ceaseless acquisition of more power over the private sector and individuals. There’s room for both – and we need both. We need for people to recognize that the GOP is not the answer we are looking for. It cannot be that answer, for if it was, our return would already be well underway. They seem to need a famous voice to tell them to form something new.

In previous articles I’ve spoken of the need for a fighting force for our side in congress. Because we have none, and no one can claim with any credibility that we do, why is there such reluctance to create it? Where is it even being discussed, other than here?

Our plight is hardly new, the realization that we are without effective representation no secret, a long-standing truth — yet our answer is to keep doing the same thing while the country descends into some dystopia? That’s redolent of a familiar definition of insanity. Bearing in mind that “hope” is not a strategy (thanks, Rush), isn’t it time for action instead? Isn’t it time to take a different action?

The naysayers are never absent, never on vacation, alert 24/7 to change and always ready to say “you can’t do that”, “It will never happen” or “you’re doomed to failure”. They’ll trot out any number of “reasons” to support their negativity, their “can’t do” spirit. I like to call such people “sessile”, a marine biology term meaning “attached to the bottom” or just “permanently attached” to a base. History usually proves such people, who are devoid of imagination and ignorant of that history, to be wrong, from those who insisted that the earth was flat to those who said the Colonies would never defeat England.

As our defeat of England illustrated, at the time the world’s greatest power, as we’ve seen time and again since in business and politics, you don’t even have to be especially good to win! However, to win, you must make the attempt. You’ve got to put yourself out there. You must also have a formula which will work when you do win. The patriots of 1776 put themselves out there and got lucky. They also had a winning formula following their unlikely victory.

It’s time to reject the Republican Party which has failed to work for its voters. Because its very structure permits our opposition to work within it, it will always fail for us. That they intend to represent us faithfully is merely a ruse which has played out for a long time. It’s also time for the pundits to tell GOP voters exactly what needs to be done, to explain this fact and how it can happen. They need to explain why the new party is needed and how it should be formed to prevent deviation from the goals conservatives agree must be achieved to put the United States back on a winning, totally sovereign track where the individual and individual prerogatives are once again free from excessive control by a federal machine. By all means, vote for Republicans while it’s being built, but be sure to build the new force!

C’mon Tucker, Levin, Hannity, Savage, Bongino, Ingraham and the rest of you guys! Start working on the solution! The GOP isn’t it. One of its own senators, Hawley, said as much. Then watch those who actually follow through suddenly get screams to stop from the neocons and the Left. Those Leftists/Laissez Faire types will suddenly begin to preach, in effect, “Save the GOP!” They know very well that a new party will completely destroy their ruse, their means of control…and there, friends, will be the last bit of proof of that Big Ruse which keeps us down.

