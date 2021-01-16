by Dennis Cuddy, Ph.D.

In my last NewsWithViews (NWV) column, I quoted from what I wrote in THE WALL STREET JOURNAL (November 16, 2016) about Bill Clinton advising Donald Trump in the spring of 2015 to enter the presidential race and tell the GOP base what it wanted to hear. As the 2016 campaign began in earnest, Democrat strategist Bill Ivey wrote to john.podesta@gmail.com on March 13, 2016 “…we’ve all been quite content to demean government, drop civics and in general conspire to produce an unaware and compliant citizenry….” President Bill Clinton’s chief of staff John Podesta produced “Operationalizing the Strategy,” which included : “We need to be elevating the Pied Piper candidates (Trump, Cruz and Carson) so that they are leaders of the pack and tell the press to take them seriously.”

With one month to go before the November election, Hillary Clinton still led Donald Trump in the polls 47% to 42%. Then, as I wrote in THE WALL STREET JOURNAL, President Obama started campaigning in the battleground states saying people must vote for Hillary Clinton to continue his agenda. I had looked at the polls for over a year, and by almost a 2 to 1 margin, the public had consistently indicated they believed the country was heading in the wrong direction under Obama. Therefore, they asked themselves why they should vote for someone who would keep the country heading in the wrong direction, and Donald Trump therefore won the election. From the beginning of the Trump presidency, Hillary Clinton began complaining that his presidency was illegitimate. As I indicated in my last NWV column, President Trump was repeatedly set up and criticized (e.g. the Russia collusion investigation that went nowhere). However, the economy was improving and Trump seemed headed for re-election. A number of African-Americans were shot by police, and Black Lives Matter mobilized protests.

Black Lives Matter Global Network (BLMGN) called for defunding the police, and in July 2020 fiscal responsibility for BLMGN was transferred to the Tides Center (financially supported by Power Elite member George Soros) run from the Presidio (San Francisco), a former American military base. In 1993, former Soviet dictator Mikhail Gorbachev opened his Gorbachev Foundation in a building in the Presidio, and in 1995 held his first State of the World Forum where Power Elite (PE) agent Zbigniew Brzezinski (who had praised Marxism and been an adviser to Presidents Carter, Clinton and Obama) talked about how a world government would be achieved, and Sam Keen told world leaders the earth’s population would be reduced by 90%, to which there was loud applause! Two of the founders of Black Lives Matter were not simply average African-Americans concerned about police shootings, but rather ideologues. Patrice Cullors was a devotee of anarchist Emma Goldman and Angela Davis, who twice ran for the vice-presidency on the Communist Party USA ticket when it was controlled by the Soviet Union. Another founder, Alicia Garza, had been trained in the Marxist-Leninist tradition.

Black Lives Matter along with Antifa (left-wing, anti-fascist, anti-racist political movement) and others also had begun calling for the removal of Confederate memorials/monuments around the U.S. On June 19, 2020, the statue of Albert Pike in Washington, DC was defaced, torn down and set on fire while DC Metropolitan police stood by and just watched (video on YouTube). After a contested (see my NWV column “Do You Trust Our Voting Systems?”) November 3 presidential election, I wrote the following letter to the editor of THE WASHINGTON POST about the violent, illegal act regarding the Pike statue and the January 6 riot in Washington, DC. THE WASHINGTON POST refused to print the letter, which follows here:

“To the editor: Megan McArdle in her January 8, 2021 column, ‘Yes, the Trump mob distrusts the media—but you can’t blame them for what happened,’ is right when she says ‘the trump mob distrusts the media,’ but she is incorrect when she says ‘you can’t blame the media for what happened.’ I abhor the violence and death that occurred in the nation’s capitol January 6, but did you fire columnist Eugene Robinson when he did not say Confederate memorials should be removed, but rather violently ‘Tear them down, all of them’ and allow them to be ‘defaced, like the graffiti-scrawled remnants of the Berlin Wall’? (Washington Post, June 22, 2020). And did you demand the firing of the DC chief of police when shortly after Robinson’s incitement to violence, the statue of Albert Pike located right outside the Metropolitan Police Department headquarters was defaced, torn down and set on fire this past summer as the police just stood there and watched? And did you condemn the self-proclaimed leader of the Democrat Party, Joe Biden, when he refused to call the mayor of Portland, Oregon and demand that he stop the recent months-long rioting by Antifa and others in that city? No, instead there is now a press photo of President-Elect Biden on the day of DC rioting as if he has a halo around his head! Soon, “Saint” Joe, who says he wants democracy, and his media cohorts will undemocratically impose their morality upon two-thirds of the American people who don’t want their tax dollars to pay for abortions by overturning the Hyde Amendment. Over seventy million non-violent Americans looked to you to answer simple questions, like how did the President-Elect underperform Hillary Clinton in every major metro area around the nation except for Milwaukee, Detroit, Atlanta and Philadelphia, where in all 4 Democrat-controlled cities the vote exceeded the number of registered voters? Your refusal to answer this and other legitimate questions and condemn Robinson’s incitement and summer rioting in DC set the stage for the deplorable, deadly rioting and killing on January 6.” Sincerely, D. L. Cuddy, Ph.D.

You should also know that according to THE NEW YORK POST (January 7), “At least two known Antifa members were spotted among the throngs of pro-Trump protesters at the Capitol on Wednesday, a law enforcement source told THE POST. The Antifa members disguised themselves with pro-Trump clothing to join the DC rioting, said the sources, who spotted the infiltrators while monitoring video coverage from the Capitol. The infiltrators were recognized due to their participation in the New York City demonstration, and were believed to have joined in the rioting so that Trump would get blamed, the source said.”

So what is in store for us? ABC’s political director Rick Klein on January 7 originally wrote in a manner that sounded like a Nazi: “The fact is that getting rid of Trump is the easy part. Cleansing the movement he commands is going to be something else.” Meanwhile, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is going to start pushing her “wish list” (e.g., increasing taxes) in the first 100 days of the Biden presidency, but before that, she had a second impeachment vote regarding President Trump on Wednesday, January 13. This is the same Nancy Pelosi who does not want anyone to ask her about her father’s overseeing the dedication of statues to Confederate Generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson when he was mayor of Baltimore in 1948! This is the same hypocritical Democrat leader, supported by a hypocritical press/media, who condemned Republicans objecting to electors from several states (e.g., Pennsylvania where their Secretary of State acted unconstitutionally) when in 2017 the Democrats objected to even more electors from even more states! Pelosi succeeded in impeaching President Trump a second time, so will she now proceed with impeaching Vice-President-Elect Kamela Harris who promoted the Minnesota Freedom Fund which bailed out violent rioters in Minneapolis?

Relevant to President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20, I have already alerted the Secret Service to watch out for a possible drone attack, perhaps launched by undercover Iranian agents pretending to be domestic terrorists! But after the inauguration, will Joe Biden last 4 years as president? With President-Elect Biden being 78 years old, why would he appoint Ezekiel Emanuel to his Coronavirus Task Force? Emanuel is an architect of Obamacare and its “Death Panel,” a special adviser to the director-general of the World Health Organization, and a senior fellow at the George Soros-funded Center for American Progress. In 2014, Emanuel wrote an article titled, “Why I hope to Die at 75,” in THE ATLANTIC, in which he said: “Here is a simple truth that many of us seem to resist: living too long is a loss….we are no longer remembered as vibrant and engaged but as feeble, ineffectual, even pathetic….Our mental functioning deteriorates as we grow older….Age-associated declines in mental-processing speed, working and long-term memory, and problem-solving are well-established. Conversely, distractibility increases. We cannot focus and stay with a project as well as we could when we were young….As we move slower with age, we also think slower.” Our nation as of January 20 will be under the leadership of the 78-year-old Biden with help from the 80-year-old House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. God help us all!

A January 12 NEW YORK TIMES headline states, “McConnell is said to be pleased about impeachment, believing it will be easier to purge Trump from the GOP.” I titled my last NWV article, “Clinton’s Brilliant Strategy,” because the Power Elite (PE) believed the Tea Party and Christian Right were getting too strong. Therefore, the PE wanted someone these two groups would support, then set him up to be blamed for many problems, thus discrediting his supporters so that politics could return to the normal control of the PE.

