Ron Edwards

I find it rather disheartening how throughout history, those who sought their God given right of liberty were often treated as though they were wicked. Or sometimes those seeking liberty were deemed as trouble makers by others who wanted to dominate them. The United States of America was formed to be a blessing. She was obviously meant to bless those who legally lived within her borders. But also, she was to be a blessed example for nations throughout the world who desired to thrive without needing handouts from other nations.

Among the founding fathers, it was commonly accepted that in order for the United States to become and remain great, she had to be good overall. For all of you detractors of our republic, I must say that from the outset she was meant to be good. Mistakes were certainly made. After all there are no perfect people in the world. But today’s and any day’s progressive solutions or so-called alternatives will and have only made matters much worse. If the progressive movement and ideas are not reversed, the United States will be completely destroyed like Venezuela.

I am pleased to announce that despite the non-stop effort of Democrats, ANTIFA and Black Lives matter to fundamentally change America into a Communist dominated hell hole will ultimately fail. There is a Biblical verse that states, “Furthermore we know that God causes everything to work together for the good of those who love God and are called according to His purpose.” Even though the Supreme Court ruled against the effort in Texas to legally stem the tide against unsafe abortion medical practices, I believe that the progressive mission of murder at any cost shall be overcome.

I can say that with confidence because good ultimately triumphs over evil, and proven history to that truth is on my side. There is an ongoing fight between good and evil, Liberty and progressivism, and Freedom and tyranny. Despite America’s imperfections that the bitter ones always point to, at one time the overall goal of the majority of the sovereign citizens was to be good. In fact, it was noted early on in the republic’s history that in order for the United States to be great, she had to be good.

When you as an individual choose to be good, you are far less likely to inhibit the liberty and unalienable rights of others. You won’t try to steal their wealth and or property, either through burglary or as a government official through legal edict. One of the great proponents of liberty in America’s fight for independence, Samuel Adams was accused by King George lll of being the chief “rabble-rouser” of American Independence.

He wrote in a letter to James Warren in 1779: A general dissolution of principles and manners will more likely overthrow the liberties of America than the whole force of the common enemy. While the people are virtuous, they cannot be subdued; but once they lose their virtue, they will eventually be ready to surrender their liberties to the first external or internal invader. How necessary then is it for those who are determined to transmit the blessings of liberty as a fair inheritance to posterity, to associate on public principles in support of public virtue.

My fellow American, have you noticed how the more our nation drifts or is pushed further away from all that is good, the worse things have become? The affairs of government now comprise of one scandal or national betrayal after another, with few good decisions or actions that benefit “We the People.”

Of course, we can conclude that government schools have been indirectly driving the downward spiral in the quality of life in the republic. Over the past five decades, most government schools devolved from providing real education and enlightenment into dens of destructive indoctrination against our constitutionally limited republic form of government, the traditional family and even God himself and now want to indoctrinate students with more lies like the 1619 Project.

Things have gone so awry, that slightly over forty percent of Americans now favor illegal immigrants with or without terrorists in their midst over morally correct efforts to protect our sovereign nation from the invaders. Thank God President Trump is building a massive southern border wall in spite of the madness.

According to a report on CBN News Phillip Haney, a former officer in the Department of Homeland security was investigated for daring to investigate and find links between the Muslim Brotherhood and other Islamic groups with terrorism. In fact, in 2012, the Obama administration not only modified, but totally eliminated all homeland security records that showed Islamic groups linked to terrorism. Such actions are a reflection of the immoral and unwise choices often made by growing numbers of indoctrinated Americans.Manyhave willingly joined the ranks of incurably ignorant masses who are directly and indirectly helping enemies, both internal and external to destroy our nation.

To top it off, the Obama administration was so harmful to America, that I thought it would foster a complete awakening throughout our republic. I also believed that our republic would fully recover from her stupor, then quickly return to and rely upon the principles and Providential guidance that originally propelled her to greatness. Obviously,our work to ensure that comes to pass is massive, but is worth the effort. Let us choose to be good and our republic will be great again. God you, God Bless America and May America Bless God.

