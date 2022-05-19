by Lee Duigon

May 19, 2022

They want a world government, with themselves in charge. Now they think we’ll give them that in return for, um, “health.” And “safety.” As defined by themselves.

The pot is boiling, the brew is being stirred. Probably by witches. Check out this timetable drawn up by the Council of Europe, an agency of the European Union. The link, by the way, is to the Council’s official website.

*December, 2021: We find a “global accord” on the need for an international “pandemic treaty.”

*March 3, 2022: Council opens negotiations for a treaty “on pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response.” Maybe we could prepare by stopping “gain of function” research. But that was not mentioned.

*August 1: A meeting “to discuss progress on a working draft” of such a treaty.

*2023: Submit a report to the World Health Assembly.

*2024: “Adopt the instrument” as a treaty “legally binding under international law.” And Bob’s your uncle.

The treaty will be binding on all countries that sign it. Their own laws will be subordinated to the decisions of whoever is given power to enforce the treaty (unless, of course, China ignores the treaty’s provisions: then they won’t do anything).

First in line to be given that power will be the World Health Organization. Oh, boy. Check out some of this language in the preamble to WHO’s constitution. It’s from WHO’s website.

*”Health is a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity.” Really, it takes one’s breath away.

*”Unequal development” of the world’s nations is “a common danger.” Gotta make ‘em all equally developed. We are not told how that fantasy is to be made a reality.

*”Governments have the responsibility for the health of their peoples…” Since when? And what about bad governments? The ones in which incompetence and corruption are joined together—and the people haven’t got a chance.

And please don’t ask about WHO’s abnormally cozy relationship with the Chinese Communist Party. The Party might wind up calling most of the shots.

This is madness. There is no such thing as “complete physical, mental and social well-being.” Again and again we see this pattern: “Give us all the power and all the money, and we’ll give you paradise on earth!” What kind of lunatic believes that? Who in the world has ever spent a day of life enjoying complete and total well-being? The Great Reset promises us, “You’ll be really happy, and own nothing.” Guess which half of that promise will be kept.

As for “unequal development,” could it be that this occurs because the nations themselves are not equal? The chief cause of national poverty is bad government. That’s why Costa Rica is prosperous and stable while its neighbors are a mess. Look at our own major cities under Democrat control. How come our own country’s cities aren’t equal? How come so many of them have seen better days? How do we spend so much money on inner-city schools and get so little return for it? The colossal big question is “How the dickens do we make all the countries equally developed?”

Well, the only way for all countries to be developed equally is—trumpet fanfare, please!—for a global government to rule over them all. With the World Health Organization in the driver’s seat. So when WHO thinks your country needs another lockdown because somebody got sick, your country gets another lockdown—like it or not.

Providentially, America’s midterm elections will be held this year: we have another chance to beat back the globalists. A thorough wipe-out of the Democrat Party in 2022 might keep us out of WHO’s clutches in 2024.

And we may finally decide to stop paying the United Nations’ bills.

