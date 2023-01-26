By Frosty Wooldridge

January 26, 2023

In the past three years in America—–illogical, irrational and numbingly stupid people have taken control of the national narrative. The head honchos of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) allowed men to compete against women in swimming, track, wrestling and other sports. They totally trashed Title IX programs across the board. They crushed women’s sports in favor of politically correct “Woke” stupidity on a scale never seen before in human history.

Never mind that Will “Lia” Thomas stood 6’4” tall, a DNA male who weighed 210 pounds, and just whipped every female he swam against. With a straight face, he stood on the podium with his trophies. What a complete a**!

What astounds this journalist stems from the fact that guys pretending to be girls weren’t allowed to compete against real women at the U.S. Open, Wimbledon, Australian Open, French Open or any other big tennis venues. Why? The crowds would have “Booed” the DNA male tennis players right out of the stadium. The same would happen at Women’s Professional Golf Association games. Can you imagine some DNA male pro golfer walking onto the greens in a skirt or shorts that show off his hairy legs? The whole scenario issues a whole new sense of “icky, icky, weird and really weird.”

Who are those people in high places pretending to be presidents, CEO’s and leaders that allow such a national charade to continue? Who in charge of track meets thinks that DNA males should race DNA females and think it’s reasonable and fair? What about a guy with a “pair” wrestling a DNA female who can’t possibly match his strength? This whole “Woke” insanity needs to be met with equal opposition by intelligent, reasonable Americans like Lindsey Graham, a mother, who dressed up as a cat and spoke to her city council in a small town in Arizona.

She wore a cat costume to drive home her point about the school’s woke/transgender agenda.

A video of Lindsey Graham, the host of the “Patriot Barbie” podcast, swept across the internet last month featuring her in a complete cat costume as she voiced her concerns about the confusing message a male member of the school board, who identifies as transgender, was sending to elementary-age children. (If you can’t find it on the Internet, you can view the video on my Facebook page: Frosty Wooldridge)

Graham stood up at the lectern at her city council

“This is in my neighborhood where there is a member of the school board whose name is Paul Bixler. He’s a man, he’s very clearly a man,” said Graham.

“The only thing he does to identify as a female is put lipstick on. He grew his hair out a little bit, and he wears his deceased wife’s clothing to school, to sporting events, to school fundraisers, and school events in front of the children.”

“Believe it or not, he actually demands on being identified one of two ways, either Paul, which is a man’s name or Ms. Bixler,” she continued. “It’s very clear he has a gender identity crisis. Not only does he appear in front of the children and insist that the children define him as a woman, but he sits on the board and he’s making decisions for these children.”

“I’m a cat. Meow, meow. I’m not a woman dressed as a cat. I am a cat. How many of you believe and confess that I’m a cat?” she asked. “How many of you believe that your child or a child from this school would believe that I’m actually a cat? No one. You’re right. Truth prevails over imagination. Reality exists. Discernment is innate and something that we’re wired to have. One look at me, and you know this to be true. I’m a woman posing as a cat.”

Graham tried to send a very simple message at the school board meeting

“The point I am trying to make as a cat is that obviously you can’t just identify as whatever you want and demand that other people identify you as whatever you want,” Graham said. “But someone with this kind of mental illness can enjoy that mental illness all they want in the comfort of their home. But when you put them in charge of children, we’re talking about a new type of indoctrination, and that’s what’s really terrifying, is seeing these people in charge of our kids’ education.”

“This is elementary school. So, these are young vulnerable minds. The teachers, the rest of the school board are identifying him as Ms. while he’s talking in just the deepest manly voice that he was born with and so to see these parents take no responsibility for the education of these kids and to teach them true right and wrong, and true biology and true facts and science, and truths is just so alarming that we have this in the school system,” she added.

Graham said she received a surprising amount of support after confronting the board member, recalling an exchange she had with a different member of the school board the next day.

“I saw one of the members of the school board. He looked at me a little odd. I said I’m sure you don’t want to remember who I am. He said, ‘the cat.’ I thought he would proceed to chew me out,” she said. “He said, ‘You know what, thank you so much for getting up there and saying what you said. Thank you for being bold enough to speak truth. I’ve been fighting this agenda, fighting this teacher and this school board member.’”

“There are people on our side,” she continued. “All it takes is a few of us to stand up and speak truth and find the partners in crime, if you will. We really can unite together, and fight back and save our children.”

We’ve got the heads of the NCAA going along with the idiocy of allowing men to compete in women’s sports. We’ve got superintendents of schools agreeing that “Math is racist.” That’s about as intelligent as saying, “Chocolate is racist.” Or, that Critical Race Theory will bring our different races into some kind of bouquet of peace and joy. When in fact, CRT teaches our young kids to hate anyone of a different skin color.

If someone wants to be “transgender”, that’s fine…but just don’t drive it down the throats of third graders. Don’t force it into women’s sports. Keep it out of women’s bathrooms.

If you like CRT, read the book, and then, make your own decisions on your own time. Don’t force it onto impressionable young minds that cannot decipher its deep, divisive, violent undertones. We’re trying to pull this country together instead of tearing it apart.

Speak for common sense, for civility, for law and order, for citizenship, for your country…The United States of America.

