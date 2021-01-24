by Rev. Austin Miles

The lying newspapers today are only useful if one has a caged bird. I am sick and tired of reading that Trump Supporters were responsible for the Washington, D.C. riots. They were NOT. Trump had a group of people who were sincere supporters of him who were going to walk quietly down a street in D.C. to demonstrate that he has many supporters. This is FACT.

Antifa along with BLM with their ears on the tracks, and mined the info that these supporters were coming to D.C. George Soros quickly paid for busses to take them to the Capitol to intermingle with Trump Supporters. They are the one’s who came, with weapons, to crash the U.S. Capitol. And they were all paid to do so.

Let’s not forget that since the counterfeit media conveniently placed the blame on Trump Supporters for the havoc in D.C. we have another demonstration of a lying media. This event alone makes it all apparent. Only alternative news sites, radio talk shows, and some TV gives accurate information.

They took over what was to be a simple parade showing support for the greatest President the U.S. has ever had, with many Senior Citizens in the group. None of them were armed nor did any of them even contemplate violence.

This writer was once a Democrat and yes, there WAS a Democrat President who was terrific. That was John F. Kennedy, my cousin. That was back before the democrats went socialist-communist.

The armed ones at this attack on America were Soros paid agitators. Yet the lying newspapers hammered that Trump Supporters had breeched the U.S. Capitol. In absolutely every story printed and put on TV, they made a point of calling the rampage of destruction, injury and death “by Trump Supporters.” That was the verbiage printed every time a story about the D.C. riots was printed. This is total dishonesty. Any person or party who is dishonest should never be considered an equal or even given respect.

Readers, anytime you read this residue of a bull put out by newspapers that you know is false, call or send an email to that paper and call them what they are…provocateur’s and a disgrace to journalism.

