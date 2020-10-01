By Cliff Kincaid

In a Wall Street Journal story about Joe Biden’s alleged Catholicism, one can see a photograph of Biden greeting Pope Francis, as his controversial son Hunter, who was discharged from the Navy after he failed a drug test, is in the background. The headline highlighted “Biden’s Catholicism” when it should have referred to Biden’s pseudo Catholicism. Biden is pro-abortion and pro-homosexual marriage, in contradiction to church teaching.

In the Tuesday night presidential debate, Biden talked about the importance of the Supreme Court, saying, “The point is that the President also is opposed to Roe v. Wade. That’s on the ballot as well and the court…and so that’s also at stake right now.” It was clear from the context that Biden was making a pitch for the votes of those who support abortion on demand, made legal by the Roe v. Wade decision in 1973. When President Trump disputed that it was on the ballot and currently before the Court, moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News said, “we’ll come back to Roe v. Wade,” but he never did.

Roe v. Wade has led to more than 60 million abortions in America since 1973. Biden wants to “codify” the ruling so the Court cannot overturn its previous decision. Dennis Howard of the Movement for a Better America has described the death toll from abortion in terms of the equivalent of a nuclear war on U.S. soil.

The Journal reporters, John McCormick and Ken Thomas, failed to mention that the church teaches that abortion is a moral evil. They admitted that, “Until this campaign, he tried to maintain a middle-of-the-road position on abortion rights. Then in June 2019, amid a competitive primary, he said he no longer supported a measure banning federal funding for most abortions, known as the Hyde Amendment.”

A “competitive primary” means that he sold out to the Marxist wing of the Democratic Party, as Biden declared that, “As president, I will codify Roe v. Wade and my Justice Department will do everything in its power to stop the rash of state laws that so blatantly violate a woman’s protected, constitutional right to choose.”

The Journal also mentioned in passing that a Catholic priest in South Carolina, Rev. Robert Morey, refused to give Biden communion over his pro-abortion stance.

“Throughout his career,” the Journal said, “Mr. Biden has said that while his faith informs his beliefs, he has separated it from his duties in public life.” A skeptic might say he does not practice what he preaches, and that he does not take his religion seriously. It is old-fashioned hypocrisy.

The Journal writers did not mention that the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops issued a document stating that, “The threat of abortion remains our preeminent priority because it directly attacks life itself because it takes place within the sanctuary of the family, and because of the number of lives destroyed.” This document, “Forming Consciences for Faithful Citizenship,” is described as a Catholic “teaching document on the political responsibility of Catholics.”

While “Catholics for Biden” gets media attention, as if they are legitimate, the group Democrats for Life is ignored and had to pay for a full-page September 20 ad in the New York Times rejecting the extremism on the issue of abortion by the Biden campaign and the Democratic Party.

We are seeing a replay of the coverage of the 2016 campaign when Hillary Clinton escaped serious scrutiny over her extreme position that prohibited any restrictions on the abortion procedure. Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party were given a free ride by the press for a policy that suppresses the scientific and medical evidence of the humanity of the unborn child.

This year, however, Biden, the “Irish-Catholic,” as he called himself, openly defies church teachings on abortion and pleads for the votes of those who want to continue the carnage.

He actually said during the debate that people like Trump “look down their nose on people like Irish Catholics, like me, who grow up in Scranton. They look down on people who don’t have money. They look down on people who are of a different faith.”

Trump’s wife Melania is a Catholic who has reportedly promoted Catholic teachings on life from within the White House.

Chris Wallace didn’t want to talk about it, but it’s clear that unborn Americans in Joe Biden’s America will continue to be assigned to destruction. It’s no wonder that Trump, the most pro-life president in American history, would erupt in disgust over how the Bidens are treated favorably by the media.

