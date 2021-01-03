By Roger Anghis

It is easy to see that President Trump will have a battle on his hands over the next four years. I believe that he will be sworn in on January 20th but the Republicans are doing their best to turn the reigns over to the traitors to America which will ensure that a Republican never again sits in the highest office in the land. It kind of reminds me of the Christmas movie It’s A Wonderful Life. The main character, Jimmy Stewart, had a choice of a world with him or without him. Pottersville was the choice without him. It looked like a third world country. Everyone was in poverty and the only prosperous person was Mr. Potter. He owned everything and controlled everything including the people. With Biden in charge, that is just how it will be.

What is disgusting to me is the Republicans that are trying to get Trump to give up. Even Mitch McConnell is telling Trump to let it go. Incoming Senator Tommy Tuberville has indicated that he will oppose the Electoral College votes from the contested states but has run up against McConnell in doing so. In a video tweeted by liberal activist Lauren Windsor, Tuberville was deceptively asked if he was “going to fight to make this election right?”

“You see what’s coming. You’ve been reading about it in the House,” Tuberville said. “We’re going to have to do it in the Senate.”

The suggestion would defy Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., warning Republican senators not to join a floor-fight to challenge the electoral votes in several key swing states .

His contention is that the effort may harm the outcome of Georgia’s run-off elections, and that it would result in a “terrible vote” for Republicans, forcing them to either support Trump or publicly buck him.

“We’re going to fight hard,” he replied, prompting further questioning about January 6, which is when Congress convenes to officially tally Electoral College votes.[1]

With the evidence that is out there concerning how massive the voter fraud is I am amazed at the lack of guts from the Republican Party to fight for an election that was obviously fraught with voter fraud that Trump obviously won hands down. Why are the Republicans so willing to just give up the fight? McConnell warned Senate Republican colleagues during a Dec. 15 conference call that objecting to counting certain states’ electoral votes on Jan. 6 would be a political mistake.

He said it would be politically damaging to Republican senators up for reelection to cast votes on such a divisive topic, according to senators who participated in the discussion.

Senators who vote to dismiss the objection face Trump’s wrath, which could dampen support from Trump loyalists in future elections.

Trump in recent days has vented his frustration with Senate Republicans for not joining his effort to contest the election.

“Mitch, 75,000 VOTES, a record for a sitting President (by a lot). Too soon to give up,” he tweeted at McConnell. “The Republican Party must finally learn to fight. People are angry!”[2]

I guess Republicans don’t care that if this is not stood up to right now our American experiment is over! The Democrats will see to it that a Republican never sits in that office again. Once again, then, he pulled the GOP out of the political fire – for Trump himself need not worry about re-election, no matter what transpires between now and January 20, but Republicans on Capitol Hill would have been blamed for the shutdown, as they always are.

With only a handful of exceptions, congressional Republicans have proven themselves weak, listless, and largely unprincipled . They ride the D.C. gravy train for as long as they can – decades, in some cases – and they let the Democrats push them around on every issue. This is what they have done for at least the past 20 years. It’s what they learn, apparently, at the John McCain Academy of Go Along to Get Along Political Theory.

Trump Train Or Gravy Train?

Little wonder, many of them quickly abandoned Trump, even in the face of evidence that something was very wrong with the November election result. Trump is not the go along to get along type. For four years, he ran through the carriages of that gravy train, causing havoc. He flung open the windows to let in the light and the fresh air. He also often pulled the emergency cords, forcing the lawmakers to stop at places through which they would normally have whisked, full speed ahead toward their favorite destinations: Pork City, Payraise Park, and Donation Station.[3]

Trump has exposed so much of the corruption that is in the swamp that it is scaring most of D.C. It’s obvious that the long-timers of both Parties are up to their eyebrows in corruption. Feinstein and her twenty-year Chinese spy, Swalwell with his sexcapade with the Chinese spy, McConnell’s wife may be compromised because of her sister. Maybe that’s why McConnell is so eager to ‘move on’.

China invested $400 million into Dominion’s parent company Staple Street Capital LLC which “three of the four board members of that subsidiary’s board are Chinese and could represent Chinese investors,”[4] but we also see that Mitt Romney has some ties to the same corrupt companies that Hunter Biden is involved with. Romney has his own problems that make it clear he is not a real conservative and underscore why Romney is so maliciously anti-Trump.

Romney’s Foreign Policy Adviser Joseph Cofer Black Served On the Board of Burisma Holdings Alongside Hunter Biden:

The Huffington Post reported in 2017:

“Former Director of CIA’s Counterterrorist Center joined Burisma’s board, and he will help to expand the company’s global presence.

Burisma Group, an independent oil and gas company with operations in Ukraine, announced that Joseph Cofer Black will join the company’s board of directors. Joseph Cofer Black’s past experience includes: Director of CIA’s Counterterrorist Center between 1999 and 2002, and Ambassador at Large for Counter-Terrorism between 2002 and 2004. With such a strong background, Mr. Black will be leading the company’s security and strategic development efforts…[5]

The corruption is deep and those that want it to continue are many and in both Parties. This is what happens when we stop paying attention to who we put into places of authority. Samuel Adams made a comment that we should take to heart: “The public cannot be too curious concerning the characters of public men.” It appears that the people we have sitting in high places are only out for themselves and they don’t care what it costs America.

