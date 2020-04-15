By Cliff Kincaid

With food shortages looming, President Trump is moving to reopen the U.S. economy. This has to be done, and anybody who wants America to survive as a superpower, rather than a banana republic, knows it.

Trump realizes that if the advice of the health “experts” is followed to its logical conclusion, bananas won’t even be available on our dinner tables. The “experts” want to eradicate a disease even if it means eradicating the people who might get it. That is unacceptable. America can do better.

In the name of saving the nation from coronavirus, the health “experts” have jeopardized our food supply, as one of the largest pork processing facilities in the U.S., representing four to five percent of U.S. pork production, has closed in South Dakota.

Kenneth M. Sullivan, president and chief executive officer, for Smithfield Foods, said, “The closure of this facility, combined with a growing list of other protein plants that have shuttered across our industry, is pushing our country perilously close to the edge in terms of our meat supply. It is impossible to keep our grocery stores stocked if our plants are not running. These facility closures will also have severe, perhaps disastrous, repercussions for many in the supply chain, first and foremost our nation’s livestock farmers. These farmers have nowhere to send their animals.”

Let’s face it: the lockdown never really made sense, as food production and supplies had to continue for the sake of the many. Now, even that is in jeopardy, which is why Trump has to act.

Under the scenario being pushed by the liberal media opponents of Trump, the economy will be destroyed to the point where people will be dying of starvation rather than the virus. In fact, America may face the worst of two bad options – more deaths from the virus, and more deaths from food shortages and starvation.

In the fact of this threat, which New York Governor Andrew Cuomo understands, he assembled a group of governors to reopen their economies on their terms. But that’s not good enough. There has to be a plan for the entire nation.

Trump’s bold action is bad news for Trump’s opponents in the Democratic Party, who are counting on chaos to elect Joe Biden in November. Left-wing writer Jeff Faux fears that Trump will run for reelection “as champion of the people’s need to get back to work” while Democrats will be cast as obstructionists.

Faux, a Trump critic and well-known writer on economics, understands that Trump has the upper hand against the presumed Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden, whose “age is showing,” has “little charisma, often misspeaks and is not a strong debater.” In short, Biden will look weak, and Trump will look strong.

Appropriately enough, the Jeff Faux piece appears in a publication called “The Globalist.” From the start, Trump has threatened the global dreams of the “progressives” that are turning into nightmares for the American people. Their coddling and buildup of China has put us in this precarious position.

The president declared at his Monday briefing that he could and would, if necessary, override state and local officials who stand in the way of reopening America and keeping food on the dinner table. The media acted alarmed by the prospect that Trump would use the same kind of executive authority used in the past by such presidents as Abraham Lincoln and FDR. But these are extraordinary times and America’s existence as a nation based on the concept of economic and political freedom hangs in the balance.

Trump promised to provide legal justification for his actions, but it is not really necessary. A famous book in political science, Constitutional Dictatorship by Clinton Rossiter, provides the framework. The word “dictatorship” sounds ominous, but the fact is that, under national emergency declarations, the president has the complete and total authority to save the nation from an external or internal threat. Trump has to act and he knows it. He has all the emergency powers he needs. They were given to him by Congress.

Rossiter, an American historian and political scientist at Cornell University, was an acknowledged expert on the Constitution who wrote 20 books. Lincoln used emergency powers to win the Civil War and FDR used them to wage World War II and rebuild America’s industrial capacity.

We are today involved in our own civil war, in terms of a polarized electorate, but the real danger, as Trump knows, is that the source of the coronavirus, Communist China, stands to gain geopolitically if America goes down the drain.

At the Monday briefing, crazed liberal reporters confronted Trump, with one asking what he was doing about China, if indeed China had covered-up the nature of the virus when it emerged last year. Everybody knows that China lies and cheats, and that it did so in this case, using the U.N.’s World Health Organization as a front.

Trump replied that he didn’t have to tell her, and that she would be the last to know anyway. The reply was an indication that things are happening behind-the-scenes that many of us don’t know about. For obvious reasons, Trump will not discuss publicly at this time what has to be done about the China threat. The immediate need is to save the Republic.

We do know the situation is dire and the president is acting to avert a catastrophe.

© 2020 Cliff Kincaid – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Cliff Kincaid: kincaid@comcast.net

Cliff Kincaid is president of America’s Survival, Inc. usasurvival.org