Dr. Laurie Roth

Everything is at stake days after the election day on November 3rd. Evidence has been mounting for Federal Election crimes In Wisconsin, Michigan, Nevada, Georgia, Arizona and Pennsylvania. Trump has filed multiple lawsuits and is getting support from some on FOX and heat from others, more liberal. A few Republicans like Ted Cruz and Newt Gingrich are standing vigorously with him and agreeing with the lawsuits. Other Republicans are hanging in the background, tepid and timid. We don’t need ‘girly men’ right now, but real Americans and people of courage to stand with Trump and the law.

We know at this point that Republican watchers were thrown out and not allowed to watch the ballot counters – Crime. Windows were blocked so people couldn’t see in and watch the ballot counters – Crime. One USPS worker and whistle blower stated he had been ordered to back date, late ballots to Nov. 3rd – Crime. Other growing crimes are being uncovered.

On Nov. 5th Trump stated at his press conference that the DEMS were trying to steal the election from him and he would take this all the way to the Supreme Court and win. All the way, suspicious boxes of ballots have been found by election workers. Trump found it more than strange that he went to bed significantly ahead in the swing states and in the morning, it was totally different. He stated:

“Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled,” Trump tweeted on Nov. 4. “Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the ‘pollsters’ got it completely & historically wrong!”

The bottom-line America is Trump is right and has been proven right the last nearly 4 years against the on slot of false accusations, impeachment charges and fake news orgies. He and his team are right again with the fraudulent and lying ballot counts, Republican watchers not being allowed in, ballots being counted by the 10s of thousands that by law should have been thrown out for a variety of reasons. Instead, mystery ballots are showing up late, all saying Biden after Trump was ahead.

There is no time for political speech, political games and cautious words. It is time as Trump and his team are doing,to fight like a winning, American Champion. A word to some of the every so cautious, FOX news and RINO Republican crowd, don’t be behind the eight ball yet again, picking at and criticizing Trump as almost paranoid…’with no solid proof yet.’ Already, a sea and Mountain of proof, crimes and fraud have shown their faces and lawsuits had to be filed. If Trump didn’t have the courage to file these and fight, most of American voters would also be a bloody, victim of crime.

If Trump lost fair and square, that is one thing. If DEMS have defrauded and tried to steal this election away that is another thing. I ask those of you who are on the fence and afraid to stand with Trump, did the DEMS ever lie and commit crimes before against this President? Was Trump always proven innocent and was the endless fake news always debunked? Don’t question, don’t slump and don’t run in fear.

Trump has already won as he has said, now the court system must confirm this and stop the DEMS and Biden’s attempt to steal it from us all.

Stand and believe.

© 2020 Laurie Roth – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Laurie Roth: drljroth@aol.com