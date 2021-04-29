By Cliff Kincaid

[DISCLAIMER: The opinion in this article is the sole opinion of the author and is not necessarily the opinion of NewsWithViews.com, it’s employees, representatives, or other contributing writers.]

At the White House COVID Task Force briefing on Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci mentioned several dangerous variants of the China virus, without noting China as the ultimate source. He described one as South African, one as Brazilian, and one from California. But the words “China virus” were not mentioned. The other significant omission was the role of former President Trump in making life-saving vaccines possible.

More transmissible coronavirus variants are the result of the time the virus has to spread and replicate. That’s why “experimental” vaccines were approved in the first place. As time has gone by, more and more people have come to recognize SARS-CoV-2 as a deadly pathogen which came out of a Chinese lab.

In an article, “How Conservatives Must Respond to China and the Virus,” Professor Renato Cristin argues that we must understand the Chinese origin of the virus because of its geostrategic implications. He writes, “Politically dividing ourselves for health reasons would be the biggest nonsense we can do. If we split, we are giving a gift to the left, to the Democrats and to all extremist movements that want to destroy the United States and the entire Western world, and it would also be a gift to Communist China, which caused the epidemic by producing the virus.”

The destruction of innocent lives in India, as pictures show mass COVID cremations, has demonstrated the death and destruction that China can inflict on the world through a biological weapon. It is estimated that only 2 percent of the 1.4 billion people in India has been fully vaccinated as the government pleads for vaccines.

Still, the myth persists among some in the U.S. that the virus is as harmless as the common cold, and that mass vaccination is a demonic plot.

Despite the risks and “adverse events,” including some deaths, the vaccines are working, driving down the number of hospitalizations and COVID-related deaths. Betsy McCaughey, a public health expert and former lieutenant governor of New York, says, “The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines reduce the risk of developing COVID by 90 to 95 percent, compared with being unvaccinated. US data show the risk of getting infected after these vaccines is a minuscule 0.008 percent.”

Even the liberal media have recognized what the Trump Administration achieved. USA Today admitted that Trump “made a high-stakes gamble that led to record-breaking vaccine development” before China Joe Biden seized the presidency.

Newsweek admitted, “Trump came through on his promise to deliver a new coronavirus vaccine in record time, an accomplishment experts attribute to the administration’s significant financial investment and modern technology.”

CNN’s Jake Tapper called Trump’s development of COVID vaccines “an unmitigated success and we should acknowledge that.”

Official figures show that the COVID-19 pandemic caused approximately 375,000 deaths in the United States during 2020. It was the third leading cause of death, behind cancer and heart disease. Flu was the ninth leading cause of death, taking 53,495 lives.

Overall, as a result of COVID, the age-adjusted death rate increased by 15.9 percent in 2020.

As the crisis continues, with a reported 45 percent of Republicans, mostly Trump supporters, refusing vaccinations, there is evidence that some Republican voters are embracing them in greater numbers.

A new poll finds that 78 percent of senior Republicans (adults 65+) are likely to get the COVID-19 vaccine or are already vaccinated. That’s good news for Republicans, who have been perceived to be Luddite “anti-vaxxers” opposed to scientific and medical progress.

Israel, with the highest vaccination rate in the world, recorded no new daily Covid-19 deaths for the first time in 10 months on April 22. The nation is buying vaccines from Pfizer, one of the companies authorized by Trump to develop the COVID vaccines.

Strangely, websites that were once strongly pro-Trump don’t want to give the former president credit. Indeed, many are engaged in fear-mongering about the vaccines. Here are a few falsehoods and misleading assertions I recently found among conservative personalities and columnists:

CLAIM: The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) admits the virus has not been isolated. FALSE. CDC says that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, was isolated in the laboratory and is available for research by the scientific and medical community.

CLAIM: An upcoming conference known as the Red Pill Expo is featuring a speaker who claims that the virus does not even exist. FALSE. Another Red Pill Expo speaker, Alex Newman, told me, “It is my personal opinion that there is a real virus known as SARS-CoV2, engineered in a Communist Chinese bio-weapons lab in Wuhan, that was released on the world for strategic purposes.” Photos of the virus have been taken using an electron microscope.

CLAIM: A story proclaimed that a new study had predicted a “Third Wave” of sickness and death “will be dominated by those who have been fully vaccinated.” MISLEADING. This is not because of the vaccine. It’s because while the vaccines reduce infections, hospitalizations, and deaths among vulnerable and older people, they are not 100 percent effective.

CLAIM: One columnist claimed that “Americans being forced to take one of those lethal cocktails [vaccines] are NOT being told they are experimental drugs.” FALSE. The informed consent form that Americans taking the vaccines must sign says they are “unapproved,” that there is no FDA-approved vaccine to prevent COVID-19, and the vaccines are for “emergency use.”

The “emergency” is, of course, the release of the dangerous China virus.

Not only is the China virus real, but the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) confirms that “China remains a key source of supply for the precursor chemicals that Mexican cartels use to produce the large amounts of fentanyl they are smuggling into the United States.”

More than 87,200 people in the U.S. died from drug overdoses, primarily related to opioids, during the 12-month period from September 2019 to September 2020, according to the data from the CDC.

With China Joe opening the southern border, the Drug Enforcement Administration just announced a new initiative, Project Wave Breaker, “to disrupt the flow of deadly fentanyl into the United States.”

So while deaths from the China virus may decline here, we can anticipate more deaths from China-supplied fentanyl.

What we desperately need is a vaccine to counter China Joe’s pro-China policies.

