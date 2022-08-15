By Frosty Wooldridge

August 15, 2022

“A crowded society is a restrictive society; an overcrowded society becomes an authoritarian, repressive and murderous society.” ― Edward Abbey, Postcards from Ed: Dispatches and Salvos from an American Iconoclast

On August 3, 2022, in a McDonald’s burger joint, a 23 year old white kid served another kid a bag of burgers, fries and soft drink. Because the fries were too cold, the 20 year old customer, Michael Morgan, took out his gun and shot the cashier in the neck. He later died. The shooter’s mother defended the shooting.

Lisa Fulmore, 40, told the New York Post that she, “Talked to my son with the cops” and that he, “Is just saying that he gotta do what he gotta do…and whatever happened, happened.’”

“History yields no examples of diversity creating stable societies.” —Richard Lamm, Governor of Colorado 1975-1987.

On August 7, 2022, three teen girls and a teen boy used their talents to hot wire via a USB port, a KIA automobile. They drove off only to be tracked by the Minnesota helicopter police…then they crashed the car on the expressway…and then, fled. Later arrested and now sitting in jail.

But what is totally disconcerting stems from the fact African-American youth are creating videos on how to steal cars, electronically. I watched one on YouTube. But there many getting more into the act. It’s as if stealing a car is their “right” and that there is nothing wrong with their actions.

Let’s repeat this quote:

“A crowded society is a restrictive society; an overcrowded society becomes an authoritarian, repressive and murderous society.” ― Edward Abbey, Postcards from Ed: Dispatches and Salvos from an American Iconoclast

One look at the Chicago, Minneapolis, Detroit, LA, San Francisco and NYC weekend crime sprees should wake up the leaders of this nation that something with our youthful citizens is going terribly wrong.

We’ve got Somalian immigrants in Minneapolis ripping off the EBT cards into the millions of dollars. Total anarchy.

“For five months, Fox9 investigated rampant welfare fraud by the Somali “refugees” and immigrant community in Minnesota, which cost the state’s taxpayers a whopping $100 million a year. Even worse, the millions defrauded were then wired to Muslim terrorists in Somali.” (Source: Investment Watch, 5/23/2018)

All of this has been set up by your two senators and House member to degrade your community. Just ask anyone in Minneapolis, once the most pristine and beautiful city in the Midwest.

Whether it was $2 billion worth of burned down buildings, riots, killings and total anarchy during the Black Lives Matter, which VP Kamala Harris and many other leaders supported during 2020—you can’t help wondering what kind of minds would support such anarchy, and make sure none of the anarchists was arrested or prosecuted.

At the same time, the January 6th hearings make a mockery of justice when our borders have been totally open to terrorists from any country in the world for the past 18 months…by the hand of our own Joe Biden. He should be criminally charged with treason for actually doing everything in his power to usurp the U.S. Constitution.

Instead, Biden hired 87,000 IRS agents to tap into every Americans’ pocketbooks TO PAY for more than 25,000,000 illegal aliens living in our country in violation of our laws.

Do you realize that we continue to pay billions, upon billions, and in fact, into the trillions for illegals? They tap into our schools, free lunches, medical, food stamps and much more.

For what this society once was after WWII, it’s almost beyond frightening as to what’s coming once the baby boomers die out. There won’t be any moral, ethical or spiritual foundation left to carry on our way of life. Why? Because the Constitution needs a responsible, educated, moral and ethical citizenry to continue.

I fear for the future. What about you?

© 2022 Frosty Wooldridge – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Frosty: frostyw@juno.com