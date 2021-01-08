By Cliff Kincaid

The Daily Caller, co-founded by Tucker Carlson and still associated with him through fundraising devices (selling Tucker Carlson coffee mugs), has run an “editorial” from its “editorial board,” entitled, “Patriots Do Not Storm Their Nation’s Capitol.” This is their way of rising above the pro-Trump deplorables who assembled in Washington on Wednesday. But the editorial failed to emphasize the significance of the U.S. Capitol Police murdering a U.S. military veteran and Trump supporter in cold blood.

The editorial from this “conservative” publication said that “thousands of protestors whipped themselves into a #stopthesteal frenzy” and, “Eventually, many of them descended on the Capitol building, hellbent on disrupting the American constitutional process.”

Actually, it was not “many.” Very few stormed the Capitol. These protesters were outraged over a national election being stolen, in the wake of news reports released at that time by the media that Vice President Mike Pence had announced that he would NOT stop the steal.

The “editorial board” thundered, “Every single one of the people who stormed that building and participated in that rank, un-American lawlessness should be in jail. There are prodigious photos and video evidence. Law enforcement officials should find them and prosecute them, all of them, no exceptions.”

Well, law enforcement did find one of them, unarmed and protesting inside the Capitol, and shot her to death. She was a 35-year-old California woman, Ashli Babbitt, a military veteran and Trump supporter.

A local TV station reported, “Babbitt was an Air Force veteran who served on multiple tours in the Middle East. Her Twitter feed includes several pro-Trump posts and pictures of her at local pro-Trump rallies.”

Tucker Carlson is still listed as co-founder of the publication on its website. On his Fox show, he described the scene: “Footage, which can easily be found online, shows Babbitt standing in a hallway right off the House floor with an American flag tied around her neck. The scene around her is chaotic. People are bumping into each other, yelling, trying to get through the door into the chamber. Suddenly, with no warning, there is gunfire. You hear a shot and Babbitt falls. People in the hallway scream. The camera closes in on her face. Babbitt looks stunned. She’s staring straight ahead. You can see that she knows she’s about to die, which she did.”

Vince Coglianese is listed as Editorial Director of the Daily Caller and is also the host of WMAL’s “Mornings On The Mall” in Washington, D.C.I have requested an interview so he can explain the editorial direction of this publication.

At the Save America Rally, President Trump asked for peaceful protest, saying:

“We have come to demand that Congress do the right thing and only count the electors who have been lawfully slated, lawfully slated. I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard. Today we will see whether Republicans stand strong for integrity of our elections, but whether or not they stand strong for our country, our country. Our country has been under siege for a long time, far longer than this four-year period.”

Referring to China Joe Biden, he said that, if the fraud is allowed to stand, “You will have an illegitimate president, that’s what you’ll have. And we can’t let that happen.”

The Daily Caller asserted that “The president’s repeated claims that Pence can overturn the results are false.”

At the rally, Trump cited John Eastman, a constitutional attorney, as saying that Pence could send the elections back to the various states disputing the “certified” results. In this way, Pence would follow the constitutional requirement.

Trump noted, “John is one of the most brilliant lawyers in the country, and he looked at this and he said, ‘What an absolute disgrace, that this could be happening to our constitution.’”

Trump added, “I hope Mike is going to do the right thing…I hope so. I hope so because if Mike Pence does the right thing, we win the election. All he has to do. This is from the number one or certainly one of the top constitutional lawyers in our country. He has the absolute right to do it.”

Trump had declared, in a statement, “States want to correct their votes, which they now know were based on irregularities and fraud, plus corrupt process never received legislative approval. All Mike Pence has to do is send them back to the States, AND WE WIN. Do it Mike, this is a time for extreme courage!”

He was referring to hearings held by the states into election fraud. The issue was the constitutional authority given to the state legislatures.

The Daily Caller asserted, as fact, “The vice president does not have the power to object to any of the state electors’ votes. Congress alone was granted the ability to contest results by the Electoral Count Act of 1887.”

John Eastman, a Constitutional law professor and scholar at the Claremont Institute, says Pence could send the matter back to the states for resolution.

As the president was finishing, speaking to the Save America Rally, Pence issued a letter basically saying that he was going to let the illegal and unconstitutional electoral votes stand. The news traveled fast and obviously incited some of the protesters. Plus, there were reports of some Antifa members having infiltrated the gathering.

Incredibly, Pence admitted in his letter that was released that voting irregularities took place in our November elections and there was disregard of state election statutes by some officials.

Pence failed in his duty to the people and this incited some of the protesters.

A Trump supporter was murdered in cold blood in the aftermath.

“The peaceful transfer of power is a hallmark of western democracy,” said the Daily Caller. “It is the cornerstone of everything we love. It is apple pie.”

Free and fair elections were also supposed to be apple pie.

Tucker Carlson asked people to consider why Ashli Babbitt went to the rally in the first place. He noted, “She bore no resemblance to the angry children we have seen wrecking our cities in recent months — pasty, entitled nihilists dressed in black, setting fires and spray-painting slogans on statues. She looked pretty much like everyone else. So why was she there? We ought to think about that. If you want to fix it, you have to think about that.”

Instead of addressing these issues, the Big Media and Big Tech are resorting, once again, to massive censorship. Conservative publications like the Daily Caller are playing along, censoring the truth.

There is a lesson here for conservatives desperate for truthful information. Don’t count on those who claim to be “conservatives.” They can be frauds, too.

© 2021 Cliff Kincaid – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Cliff Kincaid: kincaid@comcast.net

Cliff Kincaid is president of America’s Survival, Inc. usasurvival.org