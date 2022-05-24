By Bradlee Dean



May 25, 2022

“This is not doing unto others as they would have them do unto themselves.”

First off, I would say that by no means am I saying that there are not people that do need our help. There are legitimate poor people in this country, no doubt (Galatians 2:10).

However, the point that I am going to make here is that there are more that are taking advantage of a system that is, in fact, taking advantage of the good intentions of people that are looking out for them, and there are those who are taking advantage of a system that is unbiblical, as well as unconstitutional called welfare (Psalm 94:20).

Let’s start with the welfare system. We have been looking at a system strategy that was created by two persons that has been titled “Cloward Piven,” which was created to produce an economic disaster. Prior to Cloward-Piven, the government back in 1935, in the middle of the depression, set up a system of welfare in which the government illegally steals from those who work to give to those that do not work (2 Thessalonians 3:10).

In FY 2022, the total US government spending on welfare — federal, state, and local — is “guesstimated” to be $1,776 billion, including $823 billion for Medicaid, and $953 billion in other welfare.

There are now 59 million government dependents. For whom do you think those 59 million people will vote?

Some might say, “But they are poor.”

80 percent of the poor in American households have air conditioning. In 1970, only 36 percent of all Americans had it.

92 percent of poor households have a microwave; two-thirds have at least one DVD player and 70 percent of the poor have a VCR.

75 percent of the poor in America have a car or truck; 31 percent of the poor have two to three cars.

80 percent of poor adults and 96 percent of poor children in America were never hungry at any time during the year because they could not afford food.

Nearly two-thirds of the poor in America (63.7 percent) have cable or satellite television.

Half of the poor in America have a personal computer.

More than half of the poor families in America with children have a video game system such as Xbox or PlayStation.

Just under half of all of the poor in America have Internet access.

One third of the poor in America have a widescreen plasma or LCD TV.

One in every four poor people have a digital video recorder such as TiVo.

And finally, the average poor person in America has more living space than the average non-poor person in Europe.

So, how poor is America?

This video is of a man who was a committed Marxist, who was raised up in Puerto Rico and came here to help destroy America from within. When he came to America, he converted to America’s ideals and began to expose the enemy within. What he noticed was the victim and entitlement mentality of the “poor” that was destroying this country.

“Blessed poverty, give me more.”

Now, to those who are capitalizing off the goodness of the people in this country…

How often can you see across America on a street corner, under a bridge, on a highway overpass, or in front of a store, a poor person with a sign asking for charity from people who can lend a helping hand in a time of need? They hold signs stating, “Homeless and Hungry,” “Have no food or money,” etc.

I have also noticed that these poor people, almost without fail, have a cigarette hanging out of their mouths (a pack of cigarettes is $5.95), a bottle of booze (a cheap bottle is around $10) in a little brown paper bag, or lottery tickets in their hands.

Not too long ago, in the state of Minnesota, a news outlet did a piece concerning the poor that were out on the streets and found that these people were making up to $400-$600 dollars a day. Not bad for a poor person’s day of working the sympathies of the American people.

Now, friends, do not get me wrong here. I have, on a personal level, helped those who were broke and homeless on a couple of occasions. I understand from personal experience their plight due to the fact that I was a welfare kid. I hated it so much that I just needed a little push in the right direction in the hopes of having never to return to the slough of despond (Psalm 37:25).

But what is offensive here is that they all the while know what they are doing.

In conclusion: We must be aware of what it is that the government is illegally doing, along with what those are doing that are pulling on the heart strings of the people that work.

Yes, it is more blessed to give than receive (Acts 20:35), but just make sure that to whom you are blessing really needs it.

