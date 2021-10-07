By Lex Greene

Following some lively public meetings between Public School Boards and area parents, the National School Boards Association issued a letter to President Biden under the heading, “Federal Assistance to Stop Threats and Acts of Violence Against Public Schoolchildren, Public School Board Members, and Other Public School District Officials and Educators.”

FACT: This has nothing to do with any “threats towards children.” This is all about school officials intimidated by parents, who have recently taken a new interest in what the hell is going on in these schools. Nothing more…

As the Biden Administration turns the screws on the American people in a rising tide of unconstitutional “mandates,” directly impacting every student stuck in the public education system across the country, parents finally got engaged in what’s been going on in their children’s classrooms for far too long. When they stopped long enough to see how their kids were being treated and what they were being taught, they were overwhelmed with righteous indignation.

Not only has the Biden Administration targeted the children with his unlawful deadly COVID mandates, but parents also learned that their children were being taught disgusting sexual perversions and Nazi-style socialism in classrooms, from grade school through high school, preparing students for the “new Marxist norm” taught on every college campus today.

Outraged by what they saw once they started looking, parents showed up at their local school board public meetings for the first time in decades, to confront the people responsible for destroying the minds of their children via far left indoctrination, all of it approved and implemented by their local school boards.

The appropriate action to take under these circumstances is, parents should attend those meetings and make sure that they have a say in what is going on in the schools they pay for with their taxes. When “the powers that be” aren’t listening, the voices will get louder, and when getting louder doesn’t work, then whatever it takes to make them listen becomes highly likely.

Clearly, all “public servants” seem to have forgotten who works for who, and who pays their paychecks. It’s not only Joe (dementia) Biden who thinks that We the People take orders from him… this politician’s amnesia has trickled all the way down from the federal government to the local public peons. Clearly, every public servant is full of themselves and drunk on their own imaginary power these days.

The letter to Joe Biden opens with, “America’s public schools and its education leaders are under an immediate threat. The National School Boards Association (NSBA) respectfully asks for federal law enforcement and other assistance to deal with the growing number of threats of violence and acts of intimidation occurring across the nation.”

“NSBA believes immediate assistance is required to protect our students, school board members, and educators who are susceptible to acts of violence affecting interstate commerce because of threats to their districts, families, and personal safety.”

Today’s “educators” don’t seem to appreciate the Right of Free Speech, or to peaceably assemble, or certainly the Right of the people to redress their grievances with their “public servants,” paid by these same citizens. It appears that once they are elected or appointed to “public servant” positions, they think they are free to reign on high as they see fit and no one should have the Right to ask any questions or call for changes of the policies they establish for others.

“On behalf of our state associations and the more than 90,000 school board members who govern our country’s 14,000 local public school districts educating more than 50 million schoolchildren, NSBA appreciates your leadership to end the proliferation of COVID-19 in our communities and our school districts. We also appreciate recent discussions with White House and U.S. Department of Education staff on many critical issues facing public schools, including threats school officials are receiving.”

Obviously, the NSBA is a far LEFT group that has swallowed Biden’s lies hook, line, and sinker, willing to become Nazi brownshirts for Obama’s New Norm, and now they think they need the full weight and power of federal national security to protect themselves from the parental righteous indignation, they have well earned. Did they just say they needed this to protect “the children” from their “parents?”

If anyone in “education” gave a crap about the kids, they wouldn’t be working for Biden to force those kids into disgusting masks and fatal vaccines in the first place. They wouldn’t be approving child pornography in their classrooms or helping the LEFT to continue dividing people based solely on race. This isn’t about the kids at all…this is about Nazi’s needing brownshirts to protect them from the people they are directly accountable to…PARENTS!

But that’s not all…

“NSBA specifically solicits the expertise and resources of the U.S. Department of Justice, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Secret Service, and its National Threat Assessment Center3regarding the level of risk to public schoolchildren,educators, board members, and facilities/campuses.”

“NSBA requests a joint expedited review by the U.S. Departments of Justice, Education, and Homeland Security, along with the appropriate training, coordination, investigations, and enforcement mechanisms from the FBI, including any technical assistance necessary from, and state and local coordination with, its National Security Branch and Counterterrorism Division, as well as any other federal agency with relevant jurisdictional authority and oversight.

In other words, they want the federal government to use the Patriot Act (designed for foreign terrorists on U.S. soil, as-in 9/11/01), to silence parents. They are asking Joe Biden to treat school parents like foreign Jihadists on American soil, to stop parents from confronting “public servants” for the evil they are instituting in public classrooms.

In their own words…

“Additionally, NSBA requests that such review examine appropriate enforceable actions against these crimes and acts of violence under the Gun-Free School Zones Act, the PATRIOT Act in regards to domestic terrorism, the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act, the Violent Interference with Federally Protected Rights statute, the Conspiracy Against Rights statute, an Executive Order to enforce all applicable federal laws for the Preclusion of Further Threats and Violence Against Students and Educators.”

Why not just call in the Marines and have them open fire on every parent upset by the total anti-American evil forced upon our children in these Marxist indoctrination centers we call schools? Why stop at just labeling all of the parents “domestic terrorists” and calling on Joe Biden to use his tyrannical imaginary powers to throw every pissed off parent in Club Gitmo under the Patriot Act?

Under this criminal administration, it’s looking more and more like the Patriot Act is designed to silence or eliminate all Patriots.

But it’s no shock that local “public servants” are ill-equipped to deal with adults, the parents who pay their salaries. Frankly, most if not all school board members should be canned and replaced with pro-American, pro-Education and anti-indoctrination board members.

We don’t need “public servants” raising any more Marxist BLM and ANTIFA members. It’s time for all parents to retake control of their children’s education, no matter the cost.

Children are not only the future of this country, they are also the future of freedom and liberty itself. We have seen how these leftist school boards raise our kids… it’s time to end it!

THIS LETTER IS SHAMEFUL! Shut it all down and rebuild it the way all real Americans want it! All Marxists can seek employment in their favorite Marxist country. Enough is more than enough!

Biden DOJ Nazi’s Respond to the Request

“President Joe Biden once again broke his campaign commitment to keep the Department of Justice (DOJ) non-political, critics say, calling Attorney General Merrick Garland’s latest directive to the FBI to investigate “threats of violence” at school board meetings a clear move to “politicize the DOJ.”

DOJ launching effort to combat threats of violence against school officials…

